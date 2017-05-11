I started bookstagramming in September 2016. It has almost been a daily affair since then: sharing one book post a day. I always carry a few books along whenever I step out, even within the city. Our house is full of books. It is a fairly eclectic collection, with titles from different genres. However, I am personally biased towards fiction, though I’m fond of great non-fiction.

While photographing books, I try to match the title, theme, colour or just create an ambience for book reading and then take a shot. I mostly use my cellphone. My sister and brother are really fascinated by my insta posts and my sister recently gifted me an iphone7 just for these photographs.

Whenever I travel, I carry an extra load of books to create memories of places with books, and also shoot them in beautiful locations. The overriding thought behind these photos is the attempt to convey how these wonderful titles are a part of our life through different moods, seasons and travel sojourns.

I mostly shoot books that I liked reading and want others to read. Many of them have the ability to not just affect us emotionally, but also to transform us and sometimes transport us to another imaginary or real world.

This is also a way to create a recommendation list for booklovers and fellow bookstagrammers, blending art, literature and aesthetics as I try to compose a frame, taking inspiration from my day-to-day life. While indoors, it needs a set-up, but it’s mostly about the place, location and setting when I shoot outdoors.

At times, bookstagramming can be therapeutic.