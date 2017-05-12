FRIDAY, MAY 12

ART Srishti Rana Menon at India Habitat Centre

The Delhi-based artist will present a show of abstract paintings titled Sublime Revelations. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday May 14, from 10 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

PHOTOGRAPHY Serena Chopra at Bikaner House

Organised by Bangalore gallery Tasveer, Bhutan Echoes by Delhi-based photographer Serena Chopra comprises black and white images of everyday life in Bhutan. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday, May 14. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART A(void) at Gallery Espace

A(void) is an exhibition of mixed media works by artists Dilip Chobisa from Vadodara and Tanmoy Samanta, who lives between Delhi and Santiniketan. There is no entry fee. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, May 13, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

PHOTOGRAPHY International Women Photographers Awards at Alliance Francaise

A show of photographs by 11 women photographers from around the world, who were finalists at this award organised by the International Women Photographers Awards Association. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page or here for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 to Thursday, May 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FILM Summer Days with Coo at The Japan Foundation

Keiichi Hara’s 2007 animated film Summer Days with Coo is about a young boy named Kochi, who befriends a water spirit. The Japanese film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

POETRY Pritish Nandy at India Habitat Centre

Mumbai-residing journalist and film producer Pritish Nandy will read from Bengali poet Bhaskar Chakrabarti’s book of poems Things That Happen and Other Poems, which was recently translated into English by Arunava Sinha. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FILM The Tiger Who Crossed the Line at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Krishnendu Bose, this National Award-winning documentary is about humans encroaching on forest corridors, leading to constant conflicts between men and animals. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Nishant Suri + Raghav Mandava + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Nishant Suri and Raghav Mandava from Delhi and Siddharth Dudeja from Mumbai will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, May 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Bollyjazz at Depot48 The Delhi ensemble led by vocalist-guitarist Nikhil Mawkin will play jazz interpretations of Bollywood classics. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Neon Skies at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe

Delhi-based funk band Neon Skies will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Second Floor Crosspoint Mall, opposite Galleria, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770.

MUSIC Time Wise at The Piano Man Jazz Club and Depot48

The experimental jazz fusion band from Ahmedabad will perform at two venues this weekend: The Piano Man Jazz Club on Friday and Depot48 on Saturday. There is no entry fee for the The Piano Man Jazz Club gig; the entry fee for the Depot48 show is Rs 200 per person. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 pm and Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Tel: 011 4131 5181. Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Sanjeeta + Rhythm at La Bodega

City-based musicians, vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and pianist Rythem Bansal, will present a jazz and bossa nova set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Skip + DVG at Raasta

Delhi-based hip-hop and trap DJs Skip aka Rupesh Pant and DVG aka Devang Seth will each play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

ECO WORKSHOP Free Hot Water at Farm 8

At this workshop, participants will learn to make solar water heaters with old plastic bottles, juice cartons and pipes. There is no fee for children above the age of five accompanied by two adults. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per child (unaccompanied by adults) and Rs 1,500 per adult are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8.30 am.

Where: Farm 8, Aya Nagar, Phase 5, Main Entrance Road.

FITNESS Intro to Aerial Silks at Delhi Roc

An introductory workshop on the performance and fitness practice of aerial silk. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 11.30 am.

Where: Delhi Rock, Nanaksar Gurudwara Compound, opposite M-39, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 011 4658 8444.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOP Pretty Bakes Class with Khannas at Rail Vihar

At this workshop organised by food blog Commeat, mother-daughter duo, Alka Khanna and Isha Khanna, will teach participants to make a variety of baked treats such as almond chocolate chip cake, banana walnut cake and carrot cake. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Rail Vihar, Sector 56, Gurgaon.

ART WORKSHOP Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by Delhi gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to create an untitled painting of a seated woman by M. F. Husain. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person covers the cost of art supplies and entitles attendees to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ART WORKSHOP Abstract Fluid Acrylic Art Workshop at AntiSocial

Delhi-based organisation Ptah, which promotes arts and crafts, will conduct a workshop on painting with runny acrylic colours. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (inclusive of material and refreshments) are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Saturday, May 13, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

The two Bangalore-based artists will present a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations in a show tiled Variety. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 6 pm (preview). Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street Off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

BOOKS A Clockwork Orange at Coffee Home

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book discussions, will conduct a session on Anthony Burgess’s 1962 novel A Clockwork Orange. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Coffee Home, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2336 8108.

THEATRE Ande ke Chhilke + Do Behnein at Kalasthali

Two Hindi plays will be staged. In writer Mohan Rakesh’s one-act drama Ande ke Chhilke directed by Ashutosh Shelat, the younger members of a family must eat eggs in secret for fear of their vegetarian mother finding out. Directed by Saurav Padhi, Do Behnein is based on Munshi Premchand’s story of the same name about two temperamentally opposed sisters who live together. Tickets priced at Rs 220 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kalasthali, Rezang La Marg, G Block, Palam Vihar, Sector 1, Gurgaon.

MUSIC Saahil & Ipshita at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe

The Delhi-based duo Saahil Kapoor and Ipshita Bali, who sing English and Hindi rock and pop songs, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Crosspoint Mall, Second Floor, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770.

MUSIC Senor Elefante at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based vocalist and guitarist Senor Elefante aka Nikhil Mawkin will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

MUSIC Sensient at Kitty Su

Progressive trance DJ Tim Larner aka Sensient from Melbourne will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for women and Rs 1,500 per person for men and per couple (of any gender) are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Saturday, May 13 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

FOOD & DRINK The Chocotella Fest at The Nest

Nutella is the star of this food festival at which goodies made using the hazelnut spread will be sold such as Nutella waffles, doughnuts, cakes, shakes, truffles and ice cream. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday May 14, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: The Nest, Qutab Golf Course, Aurobindo Marg, Lado Sarai. Tel: 98112 23397.

FOOD & DRINK Greek Odyssey with Ruchira Hoon at Kalu Sarai

Home chef Ruchira Hoon will serve up a spread of Greek cuisine at this lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes eggplant moussaka; lamb pastitsio; watermelon, mint and feta salad and spanakopita. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Azad Apartments, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai.

THEATRE Beewion ka Madarsa at L.T.G. Auditorium

In director Kailash Joshii’s Hindi play, Beewion ka Madarsa, 60-year-old Nawab Asif Baig, who owns a school for girls wants to marry one of his young students. She’d rather marry the nawab’s servant. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 4 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Buddha Mar Gaya at L.T.G. Auditorium

In this Hindi comedy directed by Dinesh Ahlawat, old man Chhakori is so attached to his farm, he haunts it as a ghost upon his death. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

DANCE Queen-Size at Gati Studio

Directed by Delhi-based dancer Mandeep Raikhy, Queen-Size, conceived as a response to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, is a piece of choreography about two intimate men. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm, 7.45 pm and 8.30 pm.

Where: Gati Studio, S-17, Khirki Extension, opposite Select City Walk Mall. Tel: 011 6462 5766.

THEATRE Chakravyuh at Kamani Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharata, will play the same character in writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s play on the chapter of the epic that deals with the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, May 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta at Akshara Theatre

The Delhi-based comedian will test new material at this gig titled The Half Fried Show. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8 pm. Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Shorthand at Depot48

The Delhi-based multi-genre band, which plays funk, progressive rock, jazz and blues, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 150 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Sunday, May 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details. When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Ananda Moy Banerji at Lalit Kala Akademi

Artist Ananda Moy Banerji, who lives in Ghaziabad, is exhibiting a solo show of paintings titled Human Landscape: Multiple Encounters. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Tuesday, May 16, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road. Tel: 011 2300 9200.

