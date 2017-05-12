Supreme Court contempt order

The outrageous activities of Justice CS Karnan bring into focus the very sad affair of higher judicial appointments (“SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments”). The collegium system has opened the doors for many Karnans. But the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench order militates against the fundamental principles of rule of law. The unprecedented order of the Supreme Court cannot be supported in the name of protecting the higher judiciary. People like Karnan cannot shake the confidence of the common people in the Supreme Court, but the order of the Supreme Court sentencing Karnan to six months imprisonment strikes at the root of people’s confidence. It is alarming that the apex court, not infrequently, has been showing authoritarian temper and disregard for freedom of speech and expression. Contempt power should be reviewed so that it cannot be misused further. – Purushuttam Roy Barman

Triple talaq

Faizan Mustafa has removed many misconceptions about triple talaq through this interview (“‘People will accept triple talaq out of fear of God’: Legal expert Faizan Mustafa”). Muslim personal law is not a law under Article 13 and rights violations must be addressed by the state and not private individuals are very strong arguments. The statistics are interesting. But Mustafa being a scholar is in favour of social reform. I think some advocate arguing the case needs to refer to this interview as an external aid. – Dr Vijay Oak

It is a correct decision by the government to raise this issue (“Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas against triple talaq, nikah halala from today”). We are saying that our Constitution is above personal laws. Hence, it is the duty of all Indians to follow it barring religion. – Dhiraj Borker

Jamia honour for Erdogan

By conferring a doctorate on Erdogan, Jamia is celebrating a regime that attacks academic freedom (“‘To honour Erdogan with a doctorate is to condone his actions’: Jamia students speak up”). – Moti Lal Raina

Trials of Bilkis Bano

I seriously do not understand if this is a story of great hope or of utter hopelessness (“Gujarat riot victim Bilkis Bano moved 20 homes in 15 years but never lost her faith in justice”)! If this is how difficult it is to get justice, I really doubt if anyone would want to have it. – Matiul Islam

Dog breeds

I read the story on how Indian indigenous dog breeds are driven to extinction because of our preference for foreign breeds (“India’s love for Labradors and German Shepherds is driving its indigenous dog breeds to extinction”). The story could have finished with ways and means for dog lovers to adopt and/or buy indigenous dog breeds. I am still clueless about how to go about finding a Jonangi or a Kombai. Would appreciate a few contact details from Soumya Rao on breeders/owners of such breeds. I will be adopting/buying a puppy soon, and would like to go for one. Incidentally, our family has had dogs since before I was born, so I am not a wannabe pet lover. – Ranajit Mukherjee

Kashmir conflict

I have lost all sympathy for Kashmiri Muslims (“‘To whom do we complain?’: Massive search operation in South Kashmir has left scars, broken windows”). They have to learn how to get along with other communities otherwise they are going to suffer the fate of Syrians caught in a civil war. The photograph of the horizontal scar on the neck clearly cannot be caused by strangulation by hand. Are the windows broken by Kashmiri stone-pelters themselves to prove they are victims? – Vishvendra

A good read

Thoroughly engrossing style of writing by Sujata Prasad (“How Sonal Mansingh ended one life and began another (and kept dancing through it all)”). It is difficult to leave the book once you start it. I did not know of the author’s writing style and would not have bought this book if I had not been cajoled into doing so by a common friend. This has been a good decision. I’m already halfway through this book and am enjoying reading it. – Arvind Arora

Religious divide

This is with regard to the unpleasant situation that a Muslim shopper had to face in the United States (“Watch: ‘Wish they didn’t let you in the country’. Woman harasses Muslim shopper in US supermarket”). Scenarios like this are emerging with frightening regularity in many parts of the world. Though this is very unfortunate, I strongly feel that Islam has a lot to answer for such encounters. Wherever Islam is the majority, non-Muslims have to face the wrath of the believers. Crying foul over the matter and trying to don the suit of victim is not going to resolve the issue at hand. Muslims have to accept the fact that theirs is a violent faith that justifies killing non-believers. Unless they accept this truth, Muslims are going to face a lot of such issues in the future. India has faced the scourge of Islam for long and still the majority of Muslims here wish for the destruction of the majority culture. This kind of attitude has to change before Muslims play the victim card anywhere. – Sanjai Kumar Nandakumar

Adityanathspeak

This man is really, really the worst (“All of the country’s problems will end once we accept Akbar and Babar were invaders: Adityanath”)… Instead of doing his work as chief minister, this is what he says. Useless fellow. – Sayed Javedul Aslam

Tripura politics



It seems Tripura voters are going to establish a rotational government of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist party of India (Marxist) (“In Tripura, BJP-Left clashes and a retreating Trinamool mark the beginning of election season”). Just like the Kerela model. In previous years, voters elected the Congress, but they failed to set up a progressive policy. The people of Tripura want social stability, a swift and flexible government, progressive works, domination of people in the democratic system, and rule of law. If the BJP is able to set an alternative progressive government against the Communist Party of India (Marxist), they can appear alternatively every five years. – Noni Gopal

EVM tampering row

This protest is just a show to bring the Aam Aadmi Party into the limelight and childish drama to hide the corruption of Arvind Kejariwal and his government (“EVM controversy: AAP workers demonstrate outside Election Commission headquarters”). The Election Commission of India has called for an all-party conference to clear all doubts about electronic voting machines and their functions. The Aam Aadmi Party could have very well demonstrated there if electronic voting machines can be tampered with, but they chose to demonstrate it in Assembly, where they have the immunity of the House. That electronic voting machine was made by the Aam Aadmi Party, programmed by them and they themselves demonstrated the hacking of their own machine. They can show their ability to hack or tamper with electronic voting machines in front of all the political parties on May 12. – Chandrashekhar Bordekar

JNU appointment

What is wrong in appointing intellectuals from all sides to the Jawaharlal Nehru University council, unless you pronounce that Madhu Kishwar is not an intellectual but a lumpen BJP-wali (“JNU faculty ‘confused’ by pro-Modi scholar Madhu Kishwar’s appointment to Academic Council”)? Let a thousand flowers bloom, and the views of both the Left and the Right pervade JNU. It is good for the university. – R Venkat

Zakir Naik

Zakir Nail is in Malaysia with the protection of the Malaysian government (“Zakir Naik’s IRF threatened India’s security, says tribunal while upholding ban on his NGO”). He has been openly speaking ill of the Hindu religion and creating tension for Hindus. Neither politicians nor the government are addressing this issue as it appears they are in cahoots with him. I sincerely hope he is removed and jailed. I hope the Modi government will do something. – Regu

Dhoni’s form

How has Dhoni lost his credentials (“Rishabh Pant’s incredible knock raises uncomfortable questions for Mahendra Singh Dhoni”)? It is the media that is trying to make him fade away. Before writing a story, at least go through his runs in 2016. He played 14 innings and scored 660 runs at an average of about 66. Including two hundreds and three fiftys. Go through his innings before you blame him. – Jerin Manakkattu

Cartoon trouble

The cartoon by Tim Dolighan of Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is as offensive as if he were to portray a black government official hanging himself from a noose (“Sikhs in Canada want dailies to apologise for ‘insulting’ cartoon of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan”). This is utter ignorance and insensitivity from the Toronto Sun and its affiliates, which punished the entire Sikh community for an individual’s mis-statement for which he has apologised. The fact-checkers and editors failed in their responsibility to catch such a breathtaking error. Should there be a cartoon of the Toronto Sun lining a bird cage? It’s offence is far greater than that of Sajjan. Probably not. The news organisation apologised. It should, however, raise its standards for decency. – Anju Kaur