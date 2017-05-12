ART

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Easy Buy at Sakshi Salon This sale of affordable prints, posters and original artworks by young and established artists marks the opening of Sakshi Salon, a new venue on the same floor as the parent gallery. For the list of artists, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Winding Unwinding + Amina Ahmed at Clark House Initiative

Colaba gallery Clark House Initiative is showing two exhibitions. Curated by city-based artist Sachin Bonde, Winding Unwinding is a set of prints, video, sculptures and drawings by artists from across India and Nepal. Madad is a series of drawings by Amina Ahmed, an artist based out of Iran and the US. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, June 11. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Tracing Narratives: Indian Landscape Design at Chemould Prescott Road

Organised by the Landscape and Environment Advancement Foundation, the research division of Ahmedabad-based design firm Prabhakar B. Bhagwat, this travelling exhibition documents the practice of landscape design across India by way of photographs, paintings, drawings and text. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Preview on Friday, May 12 at 7 pm. Until Saturday, May 27. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Praneet Soi at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Sunday, May 14 to Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Riyas Komu at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based artist and co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Riyas Komu will talk about the process of putting the Biennale together at this instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of events helmed by arts organisation Junoon. There is no entry fee. Attendees will have to pay the museum entry charges. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, June 6. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition features works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 6pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, MAY 12

FeemaPalooza: All Female Open Mic Comedy at Studio Mojo and The Jeff Goldberg Studio Events company Ratatouille will hold this all-female stand-up show across two venues simultaneously. Mumbai comedian Radhika Vaz will host the gig at Studio Mojo in Malad, which will feature sets by fellow city-based comics Jeeya Sethi and Trupti Khamkar. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. At the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Khar, the line-up features Prashasti Singh, Sonali Thakker and Sumukhi Suresh, each of whom is based in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 12 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635. The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Best in Stand-Up with Mikhail Almeida + Sumit Anand + Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

City-based comics Mikhail Almeida and Vaibhav Sethia and Dehi-residing comedian Sumit Anand will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Karunesh Talwar is Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 230 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Comedy Mashup at The Square

Comedian Reuben Kaduskar, who is from Mumbai, will host this stand-up showcase featuring ten amateurs and three city-based professionals, Angad Singh Ranyal, Anirban Dasgupta and Mikhail Almeida. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Hoody Impossible at The Huddle

A show featuring magic tricks performed by city-based illusionist Karan Chauhan and stand-up by comedians Hoody aka Mahesh Bolisetti from Hyderabad and Shlok Siddhant from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Stellar Towers, Twelfth Floor, Diamond Garden, opposite K Star Mall, Chembur. Tel: 98701 78866.

Two Men Solve Sexism by Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai at Studio Mojo

In this show, comedians Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai, who are both based in Mumbai, will attempt “to rid the world of sexism”. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

The Big Bong Theory at Havana

Bengali comics Abhishek Bose, who lives in Kolkata, and Anirban Dasgupta and Vaibhav Sethia, who reside in Mumbai, will present this show themed around the quirks of their community. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

7 Minutes Itch at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Comedians Dhaval Datar, Dolly Abuja, Dwijal Mehta, Jeeya Sethi, Masoom Rajwani, Neha Dhanani, Neil Balthazar, Parth Gadhavi and Sankalp Rastogi will each get seven minutes to bid for laughs. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

Comedians Anand Reghu, Kamal Trilok Singh, Rohan Parekh, Saurav Mehta, Siddharth Gopinath, Sumaira Shaikh and Urooj Afshaq will each perform a 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Stand-up Comedy Weekend Specials with Azeem Banatwalla + Sahil Shah + Jaspreet Singh at Tuning Fork

Comedians Azeem Banatwalla and Sahil Shah from Mumbai and Jaspreet Singh from Delhi will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person (which entitle attendees to a pint of craft beer by Ninkasi Brewworks) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Natural Colour Painting Workshop at Artisans’

Mumbai-residing artist Anand Bhave will conduct a workshop on making natural dyes from vegetables, plants and fruits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 11 am.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The Marvellous Misadventures of Manohar Mama at The Cuckoo Club

Manohar Mama must track down a neighbourhood dog that has mysteriously vanished in this English and Hindi play directed by Vikash Khurana. Tickets priced at Rs 230 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14 at 11.30 am.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Panchatantra at Harkat Studios

Directed by Rupesh Tillu, this Hindi play is an enactment of stories from the Panchatantra using folk music and mime. Ticket priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

ONGOING

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This weekend, Prithvi Theatre’s annual series of plays and theatre workshops for kids will feature Tunni Ki Kahani, Gopal Dutt’s Hindi and English play about little Tunni, who enters a story book and has a few adventures (on Friday, May 12 at 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); and Pinocchio, Salim Arif’s Hindi play based on the famous children’s tale (on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Summer Fiesta at the NCPA

This weekend, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of plays and workshops for children will feature The Little Prince, an English drama based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s eponymous novel, directed by Akriti Singh and Ashish Choudhary (on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at 6.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here) and An Enchanted Tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, directors Vishaal Asrani and Jiji Subi’s English play based on the fairy tale (on Sunday, May 14 at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 4.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Images/Reflections at Films Division

Director Girish Kasaravalli’s documentary Images/Reflections (2015), about Malayalam auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s filmmaking style, will be shown as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

All About Eve at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s classic Hollywood film All About Eve (1950) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, MAY 12

FoodFood Masterclass at Todi Mill Social

Starting this weekend, food and lifestyle television channel FoodFood will conduct a series of free masterclasses that will cover the basics of cooking. For the inaugural session, chef and TV host Anupa Das will demonstrate the preparation of salads. There will be two batches, at 4 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 4 pm and 5 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Lobsters N More with Kolis in Andheri

At this pop-up lunch organised by food events company Authenticook, Koli fisherwoman Rajini Kathin will serve attendees a seafood-celebrating lunch. The meal will comprise prawns bhajji (shrimp bhajia); surmai fry; lobster in a tangy gravy; tisriya masala; sol kadi; and khobrya cha khirapat (a dessert made of roasted coconut and mawa). Tickets priced at Rs 1,350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 1 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to participants once they register.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Tales of East India Co. in Andheri

Andheri-based home cook Priyadarshini Gupta will serve an Anglo-Indian meal at this pop-lunch organised by food events company Authenticook. The menu will include prawn cutlets; pork indad (a Mangalorean preparation with tamarind); red pumpkin foogath (steamed vegetables with coconut); chicken Country Captain (chicken cooked with onion and pepper); green salad with roast chicken; steamed carrot pudding and jalebi pudding. Tickets for the non-vegetarian meal priced at Rs 1,250 per person and for the vegetarian meal at Rs 1,050 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 1 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Zaika-e-Jannat in Goregao

Goregaon-residing home cook Jasleen Marwah will serve a Kashmiri meal of tabakh maaz (slow cooked mutton ribs) with mutton shorba; rogan josh; matschgand (mutton kheema balls cooked in a spiced yoghurt gravy); maaz yakhni (mutton cooked in spices and yoghurt); kong (saffron) phirni; and kahwa. The pop-up has been organised by Authenticook. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. When: Sunday, May 14 at 1 pm.

Where: Goregaon (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Bohagi Bidaii with Gitika Saikia at Bombay Connect

Food events company Authenticook has organised this Assamese pop-up lunch by home cook Gitika Saikia, who will serve a harvest festival feast of fried rice cakes with date palm jaggery; fiddlehead fern with black channa; banana blossom with black channa; fish curry with bitter flowers; pork with fiddlehead fern and elephant apple; brinjal and black sesame mash; and coconut and date jaggery ladoos. Tickets priced at Rs 1,700 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm.

Where: Bombay Connect, 501-A, Pinnacle Corporate Park, near Trade Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East). Tel: 96992 20475.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this newly-launched weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 14, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, May 14, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 14, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Aarohi at Y. B. Chavan Auditorium

This year’s edition of Aarohi, Mumbai-headquartered event company Pancham Nishad’s annual Hindustani classical music festival that puts the spotlight on young talent, will feature six solo recitals over two days. Vocalists Bhagyashree Deshpande and Kedar Kelkar and sitar player Varadraje Bhosale will perform on Friday, and singers Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli and violinist Yadnesh Raikar on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person for both days are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 6 pm.

Where: Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

Sur Sagar with Chirag Katti at Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall

The second instalment of Sur Sagar, Pancham Nishad’s new concert series featuring rising Hindustani classical musicians that’s held on the second Friday of every month, will be a solo recital by Mumbai-based sitar player Chirag Katti. Entry is free via an RSVP to sursagar.sabha@gmail.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Shri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Spacejams + Ben x Xander at Summer House Cafe

Electronic music DJs Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar of city-based electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz, Ben Ryngksai from Mumbai and Xander aka Alexander King from the UK will play sets. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Blurry Slur + The Other Projekt at Bonobo

House music DJ-producers Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’souza from Mumbai and The Other Projekt aka Ananda Barsaikia from Delhi will each play a set at this gig programmed city-based artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

FRWD 012 with Madboy + Malfnktion+ Aerate Sound at AntiSocial

This instalment of Mumbai-headquartered artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series will comprise sets by electronic music acts Maboy aka Imaad Shah, Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru, both of whom are from Mumbai, and Aerate Sound, the Bangalore-based duo of producer Joe Panicker and visual artist Naquash. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, May 12 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Sartek at Fun Republic Social

Capital-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Sartek aka Sarthack Sardana will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 10 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Level 3, Fun Republic Cinemas building, Shah Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

Sensient at Kitty S

Australian psychdelic trance producer Sensient aka Tim Larner will take over the console. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

The Daily Shindig with Sidhant Naren at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

At this gig programmed by Mumbai events company Regenerate, electronic music DJ Sidhant Naren, who lives in Pune, will play a set. There is no entry fee; RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Dreadsquad + Duze Pe + Earl Jacob + General Zooz at Raasta Bombay

Three Polish reggae artists, Dreadsquad aka Marek Bogdański, Duze Pe aka Marcin Matuszewski and Earl Jacob aka Jakub Sadowski will perform along with Delhi’s General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla at this gig jointly organised by Shukla’s reggae collective Reggae Rajahs and Mumbai music artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 4 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

House Concert Mumbai: Session 2 with Flying Shoe + Gowri + Awkard Bong + Ramya in Chembur

Singer-songwriters Flying Shoe aka Omkar Potdar and Gowri Jayakumar, both of whom are from Pune, and Awkard Bong aka Ronit Sarkar and Ramya Pothuri, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform at the second instalment of this monthly gig series that takes place inside people’s homes. There is no entry fee; RVSP by calling 80106 57003. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm.

Where: Chembur; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

Shameless Mani at SamBar

City-based trap music DJ Shameless Mani will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8.30 pm.

Where: SamBar, 8, Vora Building, 3rd Road, opposite Khar Education Society, Khar. Tel: 98209 07212.

Latin Prince at Raasta Bombay American hip-hop DJ Latin Prince will man the decks. Entry is free via a guest list, which can be signed up to on Clubbers.co.in. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Midival Punditz at Summer House Cafe

Delhi electro-folk-fusion duo Midival Punditz aka DJ-producers Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj will play an instalment of the Wicked Weekends series of gigs being held across the country. Entry is free via registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

A Surrealist Slumber Party at The Space

At this ‘slumber party’ inspired by American ambient music artist Robert Rich’s sleep concerts, DJs Qusai Kathawala from Mumbai and Amitabh Swetta from Bangalore will soundtrack attendees’ nightly sleep and early morning meditation. Mattresses and cushions will be provided. Tickets priced at Rs 2,450 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 9.30 pm to Sunday, May 14 at 6.30 am.

Where: The Space, near Harry’s Bar, A.B. Nair Road, Juhu. Tel: 98920 35182.

Blackroom with Arjun Vagale + Diatonik at AntiSocial

The tenth instalment of this electronic music night programmed by events company sLick! will comprise sets by techno DJ-producers, Delhi’s Arjun Vagale and Pune’s Diatonik, whose real name is Animesh. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register on the guest list on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Deep In Dance with Kohra at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Delhi-based techno DJ-producer Kohra aka Madhav Shorey will play an extended set at this instalment of Deep In Dance, the club night organised by Mumbai artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Entry is free via an RSVP to deepindanc3@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Donut Donut with Zaltan + Spacejams at Bonobo

Electronic music DJs Zaltan aka Quentin Vandewalle from France and Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar from Mumbai will play the inaugural edition of this series of mini tours that seeks to bring together artists from India and the Middle East. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Audio Freaks Project Listening Session with Cowboy and Sailor Man + 9OH and Bryan The Lion + Sunjay at Tuning Fork

This gig organised by Mumbai-headquartered artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project will feature sets by city-based electronic music acts Cowboy and Sailor Man aka Apurv Agrawal; 9OH and Bryan The Lion aka Samad Rehman and Apurv Dogra; and Sunjay Solanki. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Nrtya at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The inaugural instalment of this new gig series, which will include an exhibition of artworks by illustrators, graphic artists and photographers, will feature performances by Goa-residing electronic dance music DJ Iggy the Bastard aka Ignatius Camilo and four Mumbai-based acts, jazz and blues singer Aditi Ramesh, electro hip-hop duo Laminus aka Keenan Thomas and Mohit Rao, and electronic music DJs Saral Saraf and Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For the list of artists and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Kaos + BombayBlur at Raasta Bombay

This week’s Sunday sundowner gig at Raasta will be soundtracked by Mumbai-residing electronic music DJ-producers Kaos aka Rohan Chauhan and BombayBlur aka Saurab Salhotra. The gig has been programmed by city-based artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

PHOTOGRAPHY

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Hues of Sun by Purvi Doshi at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of hand-woven khadi clothes by Ahmedabad-based designer Purvi Doshi. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Bhishmotsav at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Directed by Seema Bhargava Pahwa and performed by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manoj Pahwa among others, Bhishmotsav is a series of performances based on short stories of Hindi writer Bhisham Sahni: ‘Sir Ka Sadka’, ‘Dholak’, ‘Oob’, ‘Samadhi Bhai Ram Singh’ and ‘Yaadein’. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

Umrao at Prithvi Theatre

Director Hidayat Sami’s Hindi play is based on nineteenth-century Urdu writer and poet Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s story ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’, about a courtesan who leaves her kotha to seek an independent life just as the British are planning to annexe Oudh. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 at 7pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Chehal Pehal at The Cuckoo Club

An English and Hindustani adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing directed by Vikash Khurana. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 12 at 8pm and Saturday, May 13 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Mumbai vs Mumbai at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

A suite of five portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on director Zubin Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 7 pm.

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, in the lane adjacent to Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

Women’s Solo Theatre Festival at Clark House Initiative

This two-day event features poetry and theatre performances in Hindi and Maithili on women’s issues in the style of gali geet, the Bihari tradition of playfully abusing wedding guests in song. It’s being organised by city-based theatre artist Vibha Rani and performed by five actors living in Mumbai. On Saturday, Pratima Sinha will recite poetry; Vibha Rani and Shubha (who uses her first name) will perform the play Gang Rape; and Aarti Tiwari will perform the play Mansha ki Shaadi. On Saturday, Vibha Rani will present a dramatic performance of Bhisham Sahni’s story ‘Samadhi Bhai Ramsingh’, and Pratima Sinha and Mamta Singh will recite poetry. The entry fee is Rs 250 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Marriage-ology at The Barking Deer

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and Sapan Saran, Marriage-ology is a set of seven sketches on the theme of marriage in English and Hindustani. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow 76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Arre O’Henry at Prithvi Theatre

Four stories by American writer O. Henry adapted in Hindi by Gulzar are performed in this play directed by Salim Arif. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

WALKS

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Black Horse by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such sites as Forbes’s house, the endowments of one Readymoney and a place where Bombay fornicator chairs can be found. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 13 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Fabindia store in Kala Ghoda.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Bhuleshwar Bhulbhulaiya by Khaki Tours

This walk through Bhuleshwar conducted by walking tour group Khaki Tours will cover such landmarks as the sun temple, Bhuleshwar temple, a sea goddess shrine and papad galli. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shree Godi Jain Temple in Bhuleshwar.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.