Everyday sexism

Women have a large presence in Kerala’s local government bodies, but it’s often men who run the show

Politics in the coastal state is a masculine affair at all levels.

PTI

Last month, speaking at the Women’s Parliament in Thiruvananthapuram, organised to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first communist ministry, two cabinet ministers in Kerala flagged the low representation of women in the state Assembly.

“We had six women members in the 114-member House in 1957,” said KK Shailaja, minister for health and social justice. “Today, we have seven women in the 140-member House. Though the Constitution assures gender equality, it is not reflected in the legislature, executive and judiciary.”

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma continued this thread. “Men and women are equal according to the Constitution of India,” she said. “But in practice, women are never treated so.”

While the two ministers, who are senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), were concerned about the representation of women in the highest law-making body in the state, the situation is equally worrying at local government bodies for a slightly different reason. Here, despite the fact that women constitute the majority of elected members, it is mainly men who run the show.

Representation, not power

Kerala has 1,200 local self-government bodies. This includes 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 municipalities and six municipal corporations. Women constitute more than 54% of the total number of elected members in these bodies. However, despite this, they do not seem to be a critical part of the decision-making process in these bodies, primarily because of their lack of political exposure, and interference by male politicians.

This reporter spoke to 20 members of various gram panchayats headed by women. The majority of them were of the opinion that the women presidents were proxies for their husbands or for leaders of the ruling party.

An Opposition party member from a panchayat in Malappuram district, who did not want to be identified, said that the lack of political experience of the woman president of his panchayat was hampering development work. “She got the post only because it was reserved for women,” the member said. “She cannot take independent decisions on crucial issues like drinking water shortage. She has to wait for instructions from her party leaders.”

Another member of a panchayat in Kasargod district, who also wanted to remain anonymous, alleged that the husband of the panchayat president was actually running the show, and was “remote controlling” its affairs.

On the other hand, some elected women representatives complain of the deeply patronising attitude men display towards them.

“[Male] leaders think that I became the mayor only because the post was reserved for a woman,” said Soumini Jain, mayor of Kochi Corporation, the state’s largest. “I just ignore those people and concentrate on the task at hand.”

She added: “Everyday is a tough day.”

‘A worrying trend’

Admitting that politics in Kerala was “a masculine affair”, economist MA Oommen blamed the attitude of men towards women in local government bodies on a feudal mindset.

“Men take critical decisions in the majority of local self government institutions,” he said. He agreed that women should influence the decision-making process more as they formed the majority of elected members. “Unfortunately, that is not happening,” said Oommen. “Women representatives in local governments in Kerala have not become a critical force in the decision-making process.”

Oommen said that women in important positions in local government should not just remain figureheads but take decisions on prioritising development, allocating resources and take a strategic role in governance.

One way of doing this, he suggested, was for women to join hands across party lines. “Women’s representatives in local bodies should unite as women independent of their political affiliations,” he said. “They should network well to overcome the male domination and patriarchal values that influence equitable gender relations.”

Oommen pointed out that women who had associated with the Kudumbashree Mission, a hugely successful women’s empowerment group supported by the government, were better at executing their roles in local government.

So far, over 13,100 of the 38,268 women candidates (or above 34%) who contested the local body elections in 2015 have links with Kudumbashree.

“Women who had prior work experience in Kudumbashree Mission take independent decisions and perform well in their roles as heads of the local government [bodies],” he said. “It may be because of their experience in development activities and the decision-making process.”

Experience counts

Women with previous experience at the grassroots, or in local government, do seem to be able to manage their roles in local politics – as well as handle interference from men – more easily.

Rajalakshmi Ammal, president of the Kilimanoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, said that she never felt that her hands were tied.

Ammal worked as a mahila pradhan agent (a government savings scheme) till 1995 before taking the plunge into politics. Now 52-years-old, Ammal completed three terms as a ward member of the panchayat before becoming its president two years ago. “I am confident that I can discharge my duties without male intervention,” she said. “If you are courageous, no one will try to interfere in your activities.”

EP Latha, mayor of the newly-formed Kannur Corporation, said she made her own decisions, and no one tried to hinder her. “I am the mayor and I am fully aware of my responsibilities,” she said. “I am accountable only to the people.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.