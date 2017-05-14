The Daily Fix
Weekend fix: The trespasses of Arnab Goswami’s Republic and nine other reads
Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).
- In the Hindu, K Venkataraman on how death sentences represent the jurisprudence of outrage.
- In the Indian Express, Tavleen Singh argues that Arnab Goswami, founder of Republic TV, breaks a journalistic rule: the media should not usurp the powers of the criminal justice system.
- Aakar Patel, in the Business Standard, questions why the Kashmir conflict stirs more emotions than violence in the states of the North East or Maost-affected areas.
- Anant Maringanti argues in the Hindu BLInk that the Sukma attack by Maoists has invoked nationalistic responses but should prompt dialogue.
- In the Economic Times, RK Vaidyanathan and Mansi Singh on how the draft rules for the no-fly list need to be more clear cut.
- In the Guardian, Anne McElvoy on Friday’s cyber-attack and the menace of large-scale hack.
- In the New York Times, Wajahat Ali on how the only only political option left to Muslims in the United States seems to be the Democratic party.
- Decades of American policy helped create the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, argues Bruce Cumings in the London Review of Books.
- Emily Schultheis dissects what went right with the French presidential polls in the Atlantic.
- After an earthquake devastated their country, 50,000 Haitians moved to the United States under special protections, reports Edwidge Danticat in the the New Yorker, now they may be forced to move back.