RSS wing says it could not find more than three journalists in Bengal who uphold its idea of Bharat

Organisers of Saturday’s awards event said they wished they could award 30 reporters, but ‘there is even fear in accepting the awards given by us’.

Narad visits Valmiki to recount the story of Ram for the sage / Wikimedia Commons

When the Viswa Samvad Kendra, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, held an awards ceremony for journalists in Kolkata on Saturday, on the occasion of Narad Jayanti, it came with a rider. The organisers said the West Bengal media had failed to live up to expectations by not being fearless and objective when writing about the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Narad is a travelling musician and storyteller, a wise but also mischievous harbinger of news, who appears in the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Explaining the significance of holding the awards ceremony, the first ever, on Narad Jayanti, the organisers said the adi samvad vahak or mythological reporter had equal access to the warring sides and never hesitated in criticising both – a quality the state’s journalists greatly needed.

“There is a distinct tendency among journalists in Kolkata nowadays to surrender meekly before the might of the ruling government and toe the line of Muslim appeasement,” said one of the organisers, who did not wish to be identified. “With the media becoming subservient to the ruling government and its administration, democracy is at stake in Bengal. This has to change.”

The Viswa Samvad Kendra member said they wished they could have given awards to 30 reporters but could not go beyond three. “There is even fear in accepting the awards given by us as if they would be branded,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh national spokesperson Dr Manmohan Vaidya listed guidelines for members of the media to follow: “It is high time journalists have a lakshya [mission]. The mission is to enhance the idea of Bharat and to uphold the spirit of Bharat Atma [soul of Bharat], in all the work they do as journalists.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the Sangh Parivar, Bharat Mata and Hindutva have come under media attack in different forms in recent times and in this process, the balance of the media seems to have been lost to a great extent.” He complained that journalists were “becoming increasingly agenda-driven and biased”.

Media in a tug-of-war?

With the political heat between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party rising in the wake of the latter’s stunning victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in March and its plan to expand its footprint in West Bengal, pressure is evidently mounting on the media as well, from both sides. If the Sangh organised the Narad Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been sending signals to the media. On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, she tweeted:

“The press and the media are important pillars of a democracy. The pen is mightier than the sword. Even television channels and the digital media have all become powerful tools of communication all over India and the world. Nowadays in our country, it has been observed that the media cannot play a completely impartial and effective role because of the political circumstances. In a democratic setiup, this is not acceptable to the people. Freedom of the press must continue. News must always be impartial and bold, so the reader / viewer/ internet user/ always gets justice. This is freedom. We congratulate the press and media. Let them hold their heads high and their profession proud.”

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP want a “nationalist” media with a mission to uphold Bharat Atma, free access to information and opportunities for unhindered news gathering have shrunk under the Trinamool Congress government. Much of the information flow to the media in the state today is controlled and geared to project the brighter aspects of governance.

Nationalist journalists

At the Narad Jayanti awards, veteran journalist Sukhoranjan Sengupta – who has worked with the Ananda Bazar Patrika, the state’s leading Bengali language daily, for most of his professional life – was among the three to be honoured. Young reporter Md Safi Shamsi of the News18 Network was also honoured for his “outstanding performance” while the recepient of the third award was a group of young men behind the Facebook page “Kechcha”, Bengali for scandal. The organisers complimented the social media group for consistently reflecting “nationalist thoughts”.

Umesh Upadhyay, a media personality who was among the speakers at the event, pointed out that “social media has now become the mainstream media” and credited it with “democratisation of information”. Other speakers accused the mainstream media of trying to suppress information, citing communal clashes in Howrah district’s Dhulagarh town over a religious procession in December and the attack on Kalichawk police station by a Muslim mob last year as examples. They said these incidents would not have come to the public’s notice had it not been for social media.

In his criticism of the media, Vaidya cited their coverage of the “garbh sanskar” (birth purification) programme held across India by Arogya Bharati, the Sangh’s health wing, in the past week. He said the media, in its bid to attack the Sangh, had lost all balance and had not even bothered to speak to the specialists behind this programme – which, according to news reports, is aimed at customising babies, a contention Vaidya has denied.

“The media may not believe in Ayurveda but how can it defy modern science?” the Sangh spokesperson asked. “Also, one of the early proponents of this project was Dr Snehalata Deshmukh, a reputed gynaecologist who was vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai.”

He advised the media not to be “solely profit- and TRP-driven” and to “work for society and perform according to dharma”. Dharma, he explained, is “not religion but the underlying ethos of society”.

Vaidya added that there was an international design to destabilise India and discredit organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that are working for the betterment of Bharat Atma. But such attempts, he said, would not succeed. Citing the enrolment figures of the Join RSS online campaign, he pointed out that it had started with a modest 1,000 requests per month in 2012 but that number had now risen to 28,000 in March 2017, while the monthly average for this year was 14,000 requests.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

