Corruption charges

Raids on Karti Chidambaram: What the CBI has not answered

The FIR only focusses on ‘unnamed officials’ of the finance ministry and does not name the former finance minister as an accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. The raids are related to foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule.

The First Information Report, which facilitated the raids, was filed in Delhi on Monday. The firms under scanner, INX Media Private Limited and INX News Private Limited, had Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea as former directors. The two are currently in prison on charges of killing their daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Their bunglow in Mumbai was also raided.

Apart from the three, the FIR names Padma Vishwanathan as director of Advantage Strategic Consulting, “unknown officials” of the Ministry of Finance and “other unknown persons”. Chess Management Services, a firm in which Karti Chidambaram was a director during the alleged transactions, also finds a mention.

Officials aiding the CBI in the raids in Chennai said the FIR was the result of “three months” of investigation into the alleged transactions, which emerged during the “review of material” recovered from Indrani Mukherjea in the course of the probe into the Sheena Bora murder case.

The case is primarily based on two alleged illegalities:

  1. The media firm obtained foreign funding multiple times higher than what was allowed and redistributed it to another firm for which it did not have approval. 
  2. And that it used Karti Chidambaram’s links with his father to post facto clear these inherently illegal transactions.

Both the father and the son denied the allegations. P Chidambaram alleged that the Centre was targeting his son to silence his voice.

The plot

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board is an “inter-ministerial body, responsible for processing Foreign Direct Investment proposals and making recommendations for government approval”.

According to the FIR, INX Media approached the Board for foreign investment clearances on March 13, 2007. The investment was to be raised through allotment of shares to three companies – Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Private Limited, NSR-PE Mauritius Private Limited and New Vernon Private Equity Limited. The shares were to be issued at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The foreign funding was sought to promote and run television channels in both English and regional languages.

In the application, INX Media also expressed its intention to allot 26% of the investment raised to INX News Private Limited and sought permission for the same.

According to the press release issued by the FIPB on May 30, 2007, a total FDI inflow of Rs 4.62 crore was approved. However, it disallowed the down stream financial investment of 26% that INX media sought to do to INX News and said a separate application had to be filed for such an allotment.

However, according to the FIR, the company went on to issue the shares, originally valued at Rs 10, at a premium of over Rs 800 for every share. This way, it managed to raise Rs 305 crores of FDI rather than the approved Rs 4.62 crore. Secondly, the company also completed the down stream financial investment of 26% to INX News without following the orders of FIPB to apply separately for such a move.

The role of Karti Chidambaram, according to the CBI, emerges here. After the Income Tax department, based on a complaint, raised questions on matter, the FIPB sought explanation from the INX Media for the alleged irregularities.

The FIR said INX approached Karti Chidambaram to fix the problem given that his father was the Union finance minister. Chess Management Services, in which Karti Chidambaram was a director, was roped in as “management consultants” to handle the FIPB.

INX Media sent a clarification to FIPB based on the advice of Chess Management Services. The CBI alleged that following the receipt of this clarification, the irregularities were ignored and post fact clearance for the down stream investment to INX News was approved. In this, a request from the Department of Revenue to investigate the matter was ignored. The FIR termed this post facto clearance of an inherently illegal transaction as a “deceitful and fallacious proposal” approved by the Ministry of Finance and P Chidambaram. No punitive action was initiated against the company.

Karti Chidambaram, the FIR argued, got kickbacks for helping INX Media at the FIPB. This was done through payments to the tune of at least Rs 3.5 crores to Advantage Strategic Consulting and other companies directly and indirectly controlled by Karti Chidambaram. Chess Management Services also received a payment of Rs 10 lakh for the management consultancy service it offered to INX Media.

Unanswered questions

While the CBI has named Karti Chidambaram and has gone after him with the raids, the investigating agency chose to remain mysteriously silent on the identity of officials, which it chose to mention as “unknown”.

According to the FIPB’s website, the board consists of the following officials:

  •   Secretary to Government, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance – Chairperson.
  •   Secretary to Government, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
  •   Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
  •   Secretary to Government, Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs.
  •   Secretary to Government, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs.

Apart from the above mentioned, the FIPB can co-opt any secretary in the government to process an application.

Since the FIPB functions as a committee, any approval given by it has to be considered as a collective decision. The board’s website said “the Minister of Finance who is in-charge of FIPB would consider the recommendations of FIPB on proposals with total foreign equity inflow of and below Rs. 3000 crore. The recommendations of FIPB on proposals with total foreign equity inflow of more than Rs. 3000 crore would be placed for consideration of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).”

When this is so, why the CBI chose to name Karti Chidambaram but not the officials who participated in the decision is a question that is bound to be raised. In fact, the FIR only names “unknown officials” of the Union Finance Ministry and not those of other ministries.

P Chidambaram himself pointed to this aspect when he said: “The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me.”

The former finance minister is clearly referring to the the FIR that doesn’t name him as an accused, though it mentions him in explaining the scam by pointing out that he happens to be Karti Chidambaram’s father.

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

