The Daily Fix: Regressive customs like triple talaq should not be protected just because they’re old

The Big Story: Constitution vs customs

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court last week began hearing challenges against triple talaq, a form of divorce in Islam that is extremely unfair to women. The practice considers a marriage to have been dissolved if the man utters the word “talaq” three times. As many Muslim women have pointed out, this leaves wives completely vulnerable to the whims of their husbands

But instead of testing the practice of triple talaq on grounds of gender equality, the primary question the Supreme Court will seek to answer through the case is whether this method of divorce is a fundamental aspect of Islam. The court has made it clear that if triple talaq was indeed an integral part of religion, little could be done about it.

This has opened the doors for faith to take precedence over rights. This is exactly what happened on Tuesday, when the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an non-governmental organisation, told the court that triple talaq was a 1,400 years-old custom with which the government had no right to interfere. Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who argued on behalf of AIMPLB, made a stunning comparison between triple talaq and the Ram temple movement. In the late 1980s, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a violent campaign to have the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya demolished, claiming it had been built on the exactly spot where the god Ram had been born. On December 6, 1992, the party’s supporters tore down the ancient mosque. In court on Tuesday, Sibal claimed that while the belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya is never questioned, triple talaq alone was being disputed despite being a similar article of faith.

On the very face of it, the argument is deeply flawed. Whether Ram was born in Ayodhya has little to do with the everyday lives of Hindus. This belief does not manifest itself in the form of a discriminatory process that hurts one half of the population at a very personal level. Instantaneous triple talaq, on the other hand, robs the woman of the ability to safeguard her own interests in a marriage and renders her dignity irrelevant by privileging a man’s claims.

Secondly, there is no reason for a custom to be considered infallible merely because it is thought to be ancient. By claiming that the practice of triple talaq should be preserved simply because it is 1,400 years old negates the very idea of constitutional reforms. If the argument of antiquity is accepted, there is a very good case to be made for untouchability in Hinduism, a caste-based discriminatory process that was encoded in its scriptures.

Allowing religious customs and laws to be deemed immune to constitutional morality undermines the very idea of a modern republic.

The Big Scroll

  Here are six articles that will help you understand the controversy surrounding triple talaq. 

Punditry

  1. In The Hindu, A Faizur Rahman says triple talaq is not fundamental to Islam and that the government should go ahead and ban the practice. 
  2. Ejaz Ghani in the Mint argues that the Indian economy is heavily biased against women. 
  3. In the Indian Express, Ram Madhav says not being part of China’s “One Road One Belt” project will not affect bilateral relations. 



Don’t miss

Anita Katyal reports on what the meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday means.

“The Congress and the communists are no longer the dreaded political enemies of the Trinamool chief – the two parties have been virtually decimated in West Bengal. Instead, Banerjee has to contend with the rise and rise of the BJP, which appeared an impossibility in West Bengal till recently.

Though the Trinamool chief was a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, Banerjee is now locked in direct confrontation with the saffron party, which has made deep inroads in West Bengal and has emerged as the chief challenger for the Trinamool Congress.”

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

