‘Hindi Medium’ film review: A farrago of ideas (some of which actually work)

Saket Chaudhary’s comedy is an entertaining muddle whose strongest idea is that the process of admitting a child into school is hellish.

There’s a film to be made on the elitism and entitlement that automatically flow from an English-language education and the inferiority that stems from Hindi-medium schooling. There’s also a film to be made on the culture clash that ensues when the nouveau riche move into the neighbourhood and shake up accepted modes of behaviour. Rich drama awaits filmmakers who set their minds to exploring the serious gaps in government schools. There is also an undeniable, if voyeuristic, thrill in watching the perfumed layer try to live like the great unwashed. And who wouldn’t want to see parents suffering through the annual Indian rite of enrolling their beloved child in a prestigious school?

Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium is all of the above.

Chaudhary’s third feature after Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a farrago of ideas. The movie leaps from one theme to the next, and it is to the credit of Chaudhary and co-writer Zeenat Lakhani that the 132-minute movie remains watchable. The plot has a sitcom quality, and whole sequences can be plucked out and survive in the YouTube afterlife without any harm done to the overall narrative. It’s well-intentioned, often very funny and superbly performed, but ultimately a lesson in overreach.

Hindi Medium (2017).

Raj (Irrfan) is a smooth-talking salesman who has made enough money selling gaudy garments to Bollywood fashion-addicted customers to forget that once upon a time, he was a humble tailor’s assistant. Raj is hardly cut out of the cloth as his wife Mita (Saba Qamar), but their mutual adoration has ensured a happy marriage that has produced a good-mannered daughter named Piya.

Mita is insistent on admitting her daughter to a posh English language school, and she persuades her husband to move out of Chandni Chowk in East Delhi to Vasant Vihar in the south of the capital. The next step is to shortlist a school that will match Mita’s ambitions. (My life is Hindi but my work is English,” Raj observes.) The most prestigious of them, the Delhi Grammar School, is run by Ms Lodha (Amrita Singh), who doesn’t even have to try to earn the title “martinet”.

Chaudhary’s casting is spot-on with at least two key characters. Singh summons up the hauteur perfectly, while the uppity woman who coaches Raj and Mita in acing the interview is wonderfully played by Tilottama Shome with the right mix of acquired taste and professionalism.

Chaudhary is less adept at switching gears. The movie begins as a comment on Hindi-medium types who don’t fit into a world that defers to the transformative powers of English, but then becomes a satire on the economy built around the primary school interview process. When Raj and Mita pose as a poor couple to smuggle their daughter into Lodha’s school through the category reserved for the poor, the balance tilts towards uncomfortable farce, but it is salvaged by the sly acknowledgement that even the newly rich have no clue how the poor live.

At the colony where Raj and Mita are slumming it out is Shyam Prakash (Deepak Dobriyal, hamming all the way), who makes several pronouncements on the “art of being poor”. Then there’s a chapter on the Right to Education Act, which is supposed to ensure compulsory education to all children regardless of their social background.

The Suit Suit song from Hindi Medium.

In between, Chaudhary and Lakhani smuggle in several bits of humour, some of which is on the nose (the snobbish neighbours who giggle at the parvenus) and some of which is very sharp (the coaching lessons in school interview etiquette). The portions in which the couple tries to act poor are too patronising to be funny, and thankfully end since the writers find a new corner of the playground in which to rummage.

The movie seems to conclude with a crucial scene, but before an Uber can be hailed, there’s more, and it is redundant. The most under-developed character is Amrita Singh’s Lodha, who behaves in ways that are inexplicable, given what we are told about her background.

The unforced and lived-in chemistry between the leads goes some way towards convincing us that their battle is a worthy one. Irrfan and Qamar too click beautifully as a couple who endure each other’s peculiarities in order to ensure that Piya has a golden future. Raj and Mita represent large swathes of Indians who knock on the doors of big-name schools to seal their children’s futures. The serious gymnastics involved in passing the entrance test for admission (for the parents, not the children) remains the movie’s strongest and most memorable idea.

The title is misleading. This movie should have been called Interview.

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

