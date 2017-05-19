Kashmir Report

Army crackdown in South Kashmir village brings back nightmares of the 1990s

The operation in Kulgam’s Okay village was called off after young men confronted the soldiers and women took to the streets.

Rayan Naqash

On May 16, the Army and the police went into Okay village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to carry out a cordon and search operation. In common parlance in the Valley, it is called “crackdown”.

A legacy of the troubled 1990s, the crackdown is an operation where security forces surround a village and order all men to assemble outside, in a field or school ground. There, they are frisked and paraded before masked informers while the soldiers go around searching the houses.

Tuesday’s was the first crackdown in these parts in over a decade, residents said. “This has not happened since the 1990s,” said Mohammad Amin, who lives in Shakhsaz Mohalla of Okay. “Earlier, the Army would pass through the village but there were no crackdowns.”

Okay is a village of about 600 households. In recent years, only one resident has joined the ranks of the militants. Security forces marching in for counterinsurgency operations find hostile civilian populations in many parts of the Valley. Not so in Okay. The villagers said they were not opposed to the crackdown initially, but the alleged high-handedness of the Army led to a confrontation between the youth and the soldiers.

“Do not fear if they have come for a crackdown,” a resident is heard shouting to fellow villagers in a video believed to have been recorded during the operation. He then turns to the soldiers: “Why are you beating up people?”

As the confrontation intensified, the soldiers fired in the air and the operation was called off.

Recounting the events a day later, the villagers believed that the soldiers had come with the intention to “beat up people and damage property”.

Failed operation

It was around 6 am on Tuesday when the villagers heard the announcement over a loudspeaker: all male residents above the age of 10 were to come out and gather in a ground next to the high school.

The soldiers had come in more than 20 vehicles and surrounded the village. Some were standing guard in the lanes and bylanes. “They were everywhere,” said Bashir Ahmad, a villager in his late 60s. “No one had expected that this would happen here.”

By 7 am, all men and boys had gathered in the ground. The Army, Bashir Ahmad said, was high-handed from the start. “Young boys were asked to raise their arms for five to 10 minutes,” he said. “One or two could not keep them up and they were slapped.”

Showkat Ahmad, 18, said the soldiers separated the young from the old. “They asked us to raise our hands,” he added. “One boy was then beaten up, for no reason.”

Was there stone-pelting? There was not, Showkat Ahmad said. “We were face to face, side by side. It was hand-to-hand confrontation,” he added.

The villagers said some men were beaten up on their way to the ground. “They were taunting us: ‘we will teach you a lesson for pelting stones’,” said a young resident who did not want to be identified.

Jabeena Akhtar, a housewife, lives in a small house close to the ground where the men and boys were assembled. She saw two boys being beaten up. One, her neighbour, was thrashed outside his house “for being a few minutes late in coming out”. The other was slapped at the ground. “But he hit back at the soldier,” she said. This only invited more soldiers to assault the boy, Jabeena Akhtar added. Angered, a group of youth too joined the brawl. Minutes later, other soldiers at the ground fired in the air to disperse the quarrelling boys. Other residents said at least 20 rounds were fired.

The firing alarmed the women, and they poured out into the streets and started screaming.

“They were angry from the beginning,” Jabeena Akhtar said about the soldiers. After the women came out, however, they “maintained calm”, she added. “And we also responded by maintaining calm.”

The Army was eventually forced to call off the operation without searching a single house. Before leaving, the commanding officer apologised for the highhandedness of his men, the villagers said. Later, police officials assured them that “there will be no more harassment from the Army”.

By 10 am, the soldiers were gone and residents went about their daily lives. “We called the school teachers to say they [soldiers] had gone,” said Showkat Ahmad. “They came and opened the school as usual.”

‘If only they came peacefully’

Several large-scale cordon and search operations have been conducted in the valley over the past month, prompted apparently by a spurt in militant attacks, especially in South Kashmir, and videos showing large groups of militants together.

In Shopian district, a massive cordon and search operation took place on May 4, with over 3,000 personnel combing through at least five villages. It was followed by a similar operation in Heff and Shirmal villages of the district. In both instances, residents alleged beatings and vandalism by soldiers.

On May 17, search operations were launched in Mohammadpora village in Kulgam district and Seer village in Pulwama district. The previous night, Heff and Shirmal had again been cordoned off and searched.

In Okay, the refrain was that if the soldiers had not turned violent, the villagers would have cooperated. “Had they done their job peacefully we would have had no problem.” Jabeena Akhtar said.

Particularly after the firing, the village was gripped by fear. “We thought someone had been killed,” said another resident Ulfat Jahan. “We rushed towards the field. If they had come to identify and arrest someone who was involved [in militancy], they should have done that. Why did they resort to such behaviour?”

Jahan said the young and the old reacted differently to the crackdown. “Unlike the older generation, the young are not intimidated easily,” she said. The soldiers even pointed their guns at the youth and threatened to fire, she said, “but the boys said do it if you want to.”

Scroll.in repeatedly reached out to Army officers by telephone and email for their response to the allegations, but they remained unavailable for comment. Contacted earlier by the Srinagar-based daily Rising Kashmir, the Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia had denied that the villagers were beaten up.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.