public healthcare

No lessons learnt: Why Delhi is staring at dengue, chikungunya outbreaks yet again this year

Delhi High Court pulls up Centre, state government and civic agencies for not taking preventive steps against vector-borne diseases.

IANS

“Mosquitoes don’t wait for meetings,” the Delhi High Court remarked on May 16 as it pulled up Delhi’s government and municipal corporations as well as the Centre for holding meetings instead of implementing preventive measures against vector-borne diseases.

At least 90 cases of chikungunya and 36 of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year even though monsoon is still weeks away.

While the national capital has long been familiar with dengue, an outbreak of chikungunya nearly collapsed its healthcare system last year. It was Delhi’s first chikungunya outbreak, and it affected at least 9,661 people. In 2015, nearly 16,000 dengue cases were reported in the city and 60 people lost their lives to the disease, according to the Hindustan Times.

The High Court bench hearing the matter delivered this response on being told that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were holding high-level meetings on the issue.

On May 13, Kejriwal held a review meeting to discuss the level of preparedness for dealing with vector-borne diseases with the city’s civic bodies, medical superintendents and his ministers. This was the first such meeting chaired by Kejriwal since he over as chief minister in February 2015.

“All stakeholders, Delhi government, civic agencies and all concerned, need to work in close coordination to ensure a Mosquito Free Delhi this year,” said a press note after the meeting, attributing the statement to Kejriwal. “Steps are taken every year to provide treatment to those who suffer from vector-borne diseases but this year the stress has to be on prevention of breeding of mosquitoes.” The chief minister has also directed that a control room be set up to deal with calls inquiring about the availability of hospital beds during the peak disease season, the note said.

While the task of making arrangements for medical assistance lies with the Delhi government, the civic agencies are responsible for checking the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is responsible for spreading both dengue and chikungunya.

In April, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent six senior officials to Surat for training in vector-borne disease control. In the aftermath of the 1994 plague in the city, the Surat Municipal Corporation is credited with taking effective measure to keep it relatively free of vector-borne diseases.

“The officers received training in a wide range of operations and in setting up a computerised system to monitor those operations,” said an official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation who asked not to be identified. “But the training could not be put into use so far because of the municipal elections in the city [held on April 23]. It will be implemented once the elected councillors of South Delhi take oath and join their offices.”

Too little, too late

According to Rakesh Mehta, the last chief of Delhi’s municipal corporation before it was trifurcated in 2012, it is already too late for civic agencies to launch preventive measures for vector-borne diseases. “Ideally it should start latest by April,” he said.

Ashish K Naik, Surat Municipal Corporation’s health officer, confirmed as much. “Fighting vector-borne diseases is a round the year process,” he said. “Civic agencies should be active in the non-breeding months from November to April, which usually does not happen. Surveillance workers should be active 12 months and there should be intensive drives at places that usually happen to be hot spots for mosquito breeding such as construction sites.”

SM Raheja, additional director general in Delhi’s health department, echoed this view. “It is a round-the-year process,” he said. “But I fail to understand why only the civic agencies in Delhi are to be blamed. Nearly one-third of the dengue and chikungunya patients come from other parts of NCR [National Capital Region], such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.”

According to the National institute of Malaria Research, Domestic Breeding Checkers should conduct breeding surveys throughout the year rather than just from April to November. The institute, in fact, had pointed this out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi two years ago, stating it to be a critical measure to control the breeding of Aedes aegypti, according to a report in The Indian Express.

There is consensus among experts that eliminating vector-borne infections as a public health burden can only be achieved by integrating vector control and vaccination. This means denying the mosquito breeding places such as open drains and sewers, stagnant water pools. The municipal corporation accepted the findings of the study and the Indian Council of Medical Research too “appreciated” it and circulated it to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and other institutes under the council working on dengue and chikungunya. All this, however, does not appear to have translated into action on the ground.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.