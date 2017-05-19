ART

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Samit Das at Tarq and Clark House Initiative

At Tarq, Delhi-based artist Samit Das is exhibiting Bibliography in Progress, a set of sculptures and mixed media works made from iron, archival images, found objects and wood that “combine ideas of archaeology, ethnography, legend and materiality”. A series of photographs and drawings that are part of the same exhibition are on display at Clark House Initiative. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 20. Tarq: Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Clark House Initiative: Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here. When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

‘Likeness and Beyond: A Brief History of Portrait Painting in India’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Kishore Singh, the head of exhibitions and publications at the DAG Modern gallery in Delhi, will deliver a talk on portraiture in India. There is no entry fee; to attend, email ccardoza@bldmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire, as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, June 6. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here. When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Easy Buy at Sakshi Salon

A sale of affordable prints, posters and original artworks by young and established artists that marks the opening of Sakshi Salon, a new venue on the same floor as the parent gallery. For the list of artists, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition features works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here. When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Tracing Narratives: Indian Landscape Design at Chemould Prescott Road

Organised by the Landscape and Environment Advancement Foundation, the research division of Ahmedabad-based design firm Prabhakar B. Bhagwat, this travelling exhibition documents the practice of landscape design across India by way of photographs, paintings, drawings and text. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Winding Unwinding + Amina Ahmed at Clark House Initiative

Colaba gallery Clark House Initiative is showing two exhibitions. Curated by city-based artist Sachin Bonde, Winding Unwinding is a set of prints, video, sculptures and drawings by artists from across India and Nepal. Madad is a series of drawings by Amina Ahmed, an artist based out of Iran and the US. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here. When: Until Sunday, June 11. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, MAY 19

3 Men and a Mic at The Cuckoo Club

A triple bill of Mumbai comedians Aadar Malik, Kautuk Srivastava and Neville Shah. Tickets priced at Rs 500 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 19 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

48 Come at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comics Govind Menon, Piyush Sharma and Trupti Khamkar will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 19 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Best In Stand-Up Comedy with Anirban Dasgupta + Anu Menon + Vikram Poddar at Canvas Laugh Club

City-residing comedians Anirban Dasgupta, Anu Menon and Vikram Poddar will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookyshow.com. When: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at The Square

Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 6 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Beatmap House Party #5 with Kautuk Srivastava in Andheri

Stand-up comic Kautuk Srivastava, who lives in Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Oye Stand-Up at Of 10 in Powai and Fat Man’s Cafe in Juhu

Comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as mangoes, sizzlers, Bollywood stars and summer at this stand-up show that they will present at two venues this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs300 per person for the gig at Of10 on Saturday and Rs 400 per person for the gig at Fat Man’s Cafe on Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm at Of10 on and Sunday, May 21 at 7 pm at Fat Man’s Cafe. Where: Of10, Ground Floor, Prudential, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368. Fat Man’s Cafe, Third Floor, Tian Building, 48 Gulmohar Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2625 4446.

Comedy Mashup with Sonali Thakker at The Square

Sonali Thakker from Mumbai will host this stand-up gig featuring amateur comics and two city-based professionals Piyush Sharma and Vinay Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Standup Comedy Weekend Specials with Mandar Bhide + Mikhail Almeida + Punya Arora at Tuning Fork

Mandar Bhide and Mikhail Almeida from Mumbai and Punya Arora from Bangalore will each perform sets. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Second Decoction by Karthik Kumar at Canvas Laugh Club

Chennai-based stand-up comic Karthik Kumar will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

420 Project at Studio Mojo

Five Mumbai comedians, Bhavish Ailani, Kabir Chandra, Kunal Rao, Mikhail Almeida and Trupti Khamkar, will each get 20-minutes at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 300 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Chal Na Takle by Vinay Sharma at The Barking Deer

Mumbai-residing stand-up comic Vinay Sharma will test new material. Comedian Punit Pania, who is also from Mumbai, will perform the opening act. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

911 Comedy at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Jeeya Sethi will host this stand-up comedy show featuring performances by Abhineet Mishra, Devanshi Shah, Jerin Ephrem, Prashasti Singh, Reuben Kaduskar, Siddharth Dudeja, Siddharth Gopinath and Sumukhi Suresh, who will each get 11-minutes of stage time. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Standup Comedy Weekend Specials with Amogh Ranadive + Anuvab Pal + Punya Arora at Tuning Fork

This stand-up gig will feature sets by city-based comics Amogh Ranadive and Anuvab Pal and Bangalore-residing comedian Punya Arora. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Shibori Workshop at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based textile design consultancy Iteeha will conduct a workshop on the Japanese tie and dye technique of shibori. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 21, from 11am to 2 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Ask The Earth Storytelling Workshop at Artisans’

Bangalore-residing designer and mohiniattam dancer Miti Desai will conduct a workshop for children above the age of eight on how to tell stories based on nature. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, May 19, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Khaki Kids by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk for kids between the ages of nine and 14 years of the Fort area, covering such sites as the office of Asia’s oldest newspaper, the fountain of four seasons and the birthplace of Asia’s first stock exchange. The event will include essay writing, sketching and map-making activities. Tickets priced at Rs 1,020 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Asiatic Society Library steps.

Discovering Perfume – First Steps in Perfumery at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based perfumer Monisha Mullick will conduct a workshop on the basics of making perfume for children between the ages of nine and 15. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Let’s Design A Poem – Poetry Workshop at Artisans’

Graphic designer and poet Neha Bahuguna, who lives in Mumbai, will conduct a workshop on writing poetry, for kids above the age of ten. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

The Circus and Rupa-Chinchi at Sitara Studio

Veteran Mumbai-based puppeteer Meena Naik will perform two short plays. In the non-verbal play The Circus, a ten-year-old girl creates a circus using objects at home, and in the Marathi and Hinglish drama Rupa-Chinchi, the elephant Rupa gets a colourful makeover thanks to her friend, the sparrow Chinchi. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 11 am.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

ONGOING

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This weekend, the line-up at Prithvi Theatre’s annual series of plays and theatre workshops for kids will feature Sur vs Asur, Avneesh Mishra’s Hindi and English play in which young Aadarsh falls asleep while studying for a music exam and dreams of meeting great musicians (on Friday, May 19 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold here); and Jungle Book 2: The Beasts Attack!, Lokesh Rai and Swapnil Shrirao’s Hindi and English play about Mowgli’s return to the world of human beings (on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here and here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Summer Fiesta at the NCPA

Five dramas will be staged this weekend as part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of plays and workshops for children. In The Marvellous Misadventures of Manohar Mama, Vikash Khurana’s English and Hindi play in which Manohar Mama must track down a neighbourhood dog that has mysteriously vanished (on Friday, May 19 at 7pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Magic If, Om Katare’s English and Hindi play, is about Chulbul Pandey, a social media and tech obsessed 12-year old who struggles with studies (on Saturday, May 20 at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here).

Bijon Mondal’s English and Hindi play Quixotic Wonderland – The Story of Alice and Don Quixote is about what happens when Lewis Carroll’s Alice meats Miguel Cervantes’s Don Quixote (on Saturday, May 20 at 6.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Imli Papita Tarbuz, Tejas Malap’s Hindi and English play, sees two sets of cousins bond during the holidays (on Sunday, May 21 at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here).

The Circus and Rupa The Elephant is a set of two short plays by puppeteer Meena Naik. In the non-verbal play The Circus, a ten-year-old girl creates a circus using objects at home, and in the Marathi and Hinglish play Rupa The Elephant, Rupa gets a colourful makeover thanks to her friend, the sparrow Chinchi (on Sunday, May 21 at 6.30 pm at Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 4.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Loktak Lairembee at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Manipuri director Haobam Paban Kumar’s 2016 film Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake), which is set among a fishing community on Lake Loktak in Manipur, will be shown as part of the Bhau Daji Lad’s Movies at the Museum series of screenings. Mumbai-based filmmaker Mamta Murthy will introduce the film. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Shepherdess of the Glaciers at the NCPA Little Theatre

Directed by filmmakers Stanzin Dorjai Gya from Ladakh and Christiane Mordelet from France, this documentary follows Tsering, a shepherdess who moves with her flock of sheep and goats from her village in Ladakh to the high plateaus. The film is being shown as this month’s instalment of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Reality Check series of screenings, which is organised in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

The Philadelphia Story at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

George Cukor’s classic Hollywood romantic comedy The Philadelphia Story (1940), starring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and James Stewart, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 11.15 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Bomra’s at Magazine Street Kitchen

Byculla culinary events venue Magazine Street Kitchen will host pop-up meals by chef Bawmra Jap, who runs Goa’s popular modern Burmese restaurant Bomra’s this weekend. The pop-up meals will feature their signature preparations such as spicy seared tenderloin salad; green mango and tea leaf salad; slow roast suckling pig; steamed Asian sea bass; black sticky coconut rice; and tender coconut panna cotta. Tickets priced at Rs 4,500 per person without wine and Rs 5,500 per person with wine are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 and Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Dessert Garden at Phoenix Mills

Over 60 dessert caterers and patisseries, including Cupcake Factory, fruit-flavoured ice lolly makers Frugurpop, milkshake shop Shake Square and Waffle House, will participate in the sixth edition of the Dessert Garden, a food festival dedicated to sweet treats. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, from 3 pm to 11 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel.

Cold Brew 101 at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

The baristas at Mahalaxmi cafe and roastery Blue Tokai will conduct a workshop on cold brewing coffee, covering such topics as grind size, roast level, steeping time, flavour notes and type of water needed. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Unit 20/22 Laxmi Woollen Mill, opposite Khazana Furniture, Laxmi Mills Compound, Shakti Mill Lane, off Dr E. Moses Road, Mahalakshmi. Tel: 98200 95887.

Whisky 101 at The Sassy Spoon Nariman Point

To mark World Whisky Day, which is celebrated on the third Saturday of May every year, the Nariman Point outpost of European restaurant The Sassy Spoon will host a whisky masterclass. The restaurant’s in-house mixologist Pranav Mody will lead the session, which will include whisky tastings and a whisky cocktail making demonstration. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person, which entitle attendees to a whisky cocktail and an veg or non-veg appetiser, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Ground Floor, Express Towers, Nariman Point. Tel: 99200 03500.

Mohalla Munch with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a food walk in Bohri mohalla during which participants will get to taste khari biscuits ‘with a twist’, non-alcoholic ‘absinthe’, the original ‘natural’ ice cream and biryani without rice among other foods. Tickets priced at Rs 1,020 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside Al Rehmani restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 21, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here. When: Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 21, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Baro Culturegrind with Rahul Bharadwaj + Satyanshu Singh at Baro

The inaugural instalment of this new event series programmed by city-based arts organisation Culturegrind at Lower Parel furniture store Baro will feature two performances. Filmmaker Satyanshu Singh will recite his poetry and Western classical music singer Rahul Bharadwaj will perform accompanied by pianist Nadine Castro. Entry is free; to attend, RSVP malini@culturegrind.in.

When: Friday, May 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mills Compound, opposite Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4034 4888.

Heartbeat with Loopkin at Bonobo

City-based electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz’s club night Heartbeat will return to Bonobo with a gig featuring a set by French DJ Loopkin aka Cyril-Vincent Michaud. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Krunk Eighth Anniversary with Kahn + Tarqeeb + Bigfat at AntiSocial

British grime producer Kahn aka Joseph McGann will headline this gig organised by Mumbai-based music artist and event management company Krunk to celebrate its eighth anniversary. Electronic music DJs Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose from Delhi and Bigfat aka Aniruddh Mehta from Mumbai will play supporting slots. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

KeyKraft at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

House music DJ KeyKraft aka Karan Jhaveri, who is from Mumbai, will play a set at this gig programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Gently Altered. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Uncaged Vol.7 with VDJ Cas + DJ Proof + Shah Rule at Razzberry Rhinoceros

DJs Cas aka Chintan Ajay Sejpal and Proof aka Vinayak Pasula and rapper Shah Rule aka Rahul Shahani, all of whom live in Mumbai, will perform at the seventh instalment of hip-hop gig series Uncaged. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Guarav Jagwani’s Part Time Gangsters at Tuning Fork

Mumbai singer-songwriter Gaurav Jagwani and his band will present a set that will include tracks from his 2016 album Silence... And A Child. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

A Day of sLick! at Summer House Cafe + Kitty Su

Electronic music events company sLick! will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a day-long, 12-hour gig at Summer House Cafe. The event will begin with a brunch, between 1pm and 4pm, during which city-based singer-songwriters Aarifah Rebello, Mali aka Maalavika Manoj and Short Round aka Jishnu Guha will perform. Over a dozen DJ-producers including Germany’s Rampue aka Daniel Krajnyak and Wankelmut aka Jacob Dilssner, Italy’s Undercatt aka the duo of Elia Crecchi and Luca Luperini and Goa’s Anish Sood will perform from 4 pm to 1.30 am. Andheri nightclub Kitty Su will host an after-party starting at midnight at which electronic dance music DJs Iria Iglesias from Spain, Priyanjana Ghoshal from Mumbai and Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune will take turns at the console. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person for the gig at Summer House Cafe and at Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per person for the brunch there are being sold on Clubbers.co.in. The entry fee for the after-party at Kitty Su is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 1 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605. Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Levi’s 501 Day at Razzberry Rhinoceros

British singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner and American ‘future house’ act Autograf will perform at this gig organised by American denim brand Levi’s to celebrate the “birthday of the blue jean”. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Insider.in to book a spot. For the full line-up and more information, see here.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Demystifying Indian Classical - Sarod and Tabla with Hriday Desai and Joby Joy at Harkat Studios

This instalment of the concert series at Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios, which aims to make Indian classical music more accessible to listeners by focusing on a couple of instruments at a time, will feature a performance by Ahmedabad-based musicians, sarod player and vocalist Hriday Desai and tabla player Joby Joy. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Askari Naqvi at Artisans’

Lucknow-based performer Askari Naqvi will present a concert of Soz Khwani, that is, songs of lament, an Awadhi folk music form traditionally performed in the Islamic month of Muharram. Entry is free; to attend, RSVP coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Artisans’, 52-56 Dr. V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98201 45397.

Penn Masala at Phoenix MarketCity

American a cappella act Penn Masala, made up of a rotating line-up of South Asian students from the University of Pennsylvania, will play the Mumbai leg of their tour of India to promote their new album Yuva. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 8 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Reji + Leon Russell at The Little Door

A double bill of Mumbai electronic music DJs Reji Ravindran and Leon Russell. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 pm.

Where: The Little Door, Plot B31, Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99209 83836.

Soul City with Calm Chor + Johnny B at Bonobo

DJ-producers Calm Chor aka Ashvin Mani Sharma from Delhi and Johnny B aka Bijou Fernandez from Mumbai will play this instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Grime Riot Disco with Pramod Sippy + Chhabb at AntiSocial

This month’s instalment of long-running club night Grime Riot Disco will feature sets by Mumbai electronic music DJs Pramod Sippy and Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabri. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Across Seconds at Tuning Fork

Progressive rock band Across Seconds, which is from Mumbai, will perform. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Udayswar with Sabir Khan at Prithvi Theatre

Mumbai-based sarangi player Sabir Khan will perform morning ragas at this instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

ReProduce Listening Showcase at The Mumbai Assembly

Eleven electronic music acts, Cosmic Attic aka Sharath Narayan, Tan 90 aka Utkarsh Tewari, The Sine Painter aka Jayanth Ramachandra and Worms’ Cottage aka Rishabh Iyer from Bangalore; Sahil Vasudev and Jamblu aka Kartik Pillai from Delhi; Mr. India aka Daniel Langthasa from Haflong; Paralights aka Ayan De, Sparkle & Fade aka Palash Kothari and Madboy aka Imaad Shah from Mumbai; and Pulpy Shilpy aka Gowri Jayakumar will play this instalment of the gig series organised by Delhi-headquartered music collective ReProduce Artists. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, May 21 at 4 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

Pineapples 002 with SickFlip + Burudu at Raasta Bombay

Burudu aka the duo of Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi and city-based SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava are the electronic music acts that will play the second instalment of Pineapples, the new gig series curated by Shrivastava that also showcases the works of visual artists. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Roots with Grammy Winning Effort + Orcus + Carnage Inc. at AntiSocial

The eleventh instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by music events company Bajaao Entertainment at AntiSocial, will comprise sets by Delhi band Grammy Winning Effort and Mumbai groups Orcus and Carnage Inc. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

PETS

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Itsy Bitsy Adoption and Fund Raising Camp at The Little Door

City-based animal welfare NGO World For All will hold an adoption camp for 30 puppies and kittens at Andheri bar The Little Door. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20, from noon to 7.30 pm.

Where: The Little Door, Plot B31, Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99209 83836.

PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Scope – Pix: Nepal Issue at Galerie Max Mueller

Organised by the quarterly photography magazine Pix, this group show features images of Nepal by photographers Frederic Lecloux, Karan Shrestha, Karma Tshering Gurung, Narayan Tushar Kaudinya, the Nepal Photo Project, Nirman Shrestha, Philip Blenkinsop, Sagar Chhetri, Sharbendu De, Shikhar Bhattarai, Surendra Lawoti, Tuomo Manninen and Zishaan Akbar Latif. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 18. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here. When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

POETRY

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Izhaar Sixth International Poetry Festival at Y. B. Chavan Auditorium

Fourteen Urdu poets from across the country will recite works at this event. The line-up includes writers such as Javed Akhtar and Shamim Tariq from Mumbai, Liaqat Jafri from Jammu, and Tarannum Riyaz and Vishal Bagh from Delhi. There is no entry fee. For the full line-up and to register, see here.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, Nariman Point, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Blind Poetry at AntiSocial

Poets will recite their verses in the dark thereby remaining anonymous. Eighteen poets will be selected randomly from the entrees. To perform, register here. The entry fee for performers and audience members is Rs150 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Zeba Khatri, a neuroscience researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, will present a talk on the history of the study of the brain at this instalment of TIFR’s series science lectures. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

SHOPPING & STYLE

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Pot As Hell by Devyani Smith in Goregaon

Mumbai-residing ceramic potter Devyani Smith will hold an exhibition and sale of bowls, mugs, plates, plant holders, vases and lamps at her studio in Goregaon. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Devyani Smith Studio Pottery, 100, Anandi Niwas, Siddharth Nagar, 17th Road, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98202 25003.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Ramu Ramanathan at Kitab Khana

City-based playwright and director Ramu Ramanathan will discuss the importance of dissent in art at this instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of talks held by arts organisation Junoon. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 19 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Four stories by Urdu writer Rajinder Singh Bedi will be read: ‘Bhola’, ‘Jogiya’, ‘Lajwanti’ and ‘Grahan’. The entry fee is Rs 50 per person. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, MAY 20

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Mansha ki Shaadi at The Drama School at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

In this Hindi comedy directed by Zameer Kamble and performed by Aarti Tiwari, Dulari gears up for the much-awaited marriage of her daughter Mansha. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Drama School, Fifth Floor, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

Museum of a Species in Danger at Sitara Studio

This Hindi drama directed by Rasika Agashe explores the various injustices women have faced for generations. Tickets priced at Rs300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 20 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

Phir Se Shaadi!? at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Imran Rasheed, this Hindi comedy centres around exes Aiman and Sheeba who want to remarry six months after getting a divorce. First they must fulfil halala, an Islamic custom that would require Sheeba to marry another man and get divorced before getting re-hitched to Aiman. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 20 at 6.30 pm and 9.15 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Lady Anandi at Studio Tamaasha

In this English and Marathi play, Anuja Ghosalkar, a theatre actor, writer and director living in Bangalore, will essay the role of F, a writer who digs into the past of her great grandfather, a female impersonator for the Marathi stage in the 1800s. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Wada Chirebandi at Ravindra Natya Mandir

The first part of Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Wada trilogy, directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 11 am.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

Karl Marx in Kalbadevi at Sitara Studio

Karl Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi in this Hinglish play directed by Manoj Shah. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Director Rahul da Cunha’s English comedy is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

WALKS

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Discover Dockyard by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Dockyard Road area, covering such sites as Bob’s bungalow, Chinatown, the temple of a military strongman and a mechanical museum. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, opposite Dockyard Road railway station, Mazgaon.

