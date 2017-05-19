FRIDAY, MAY 19

FILM K. A. Abbas: The City As A Metaphor at India Habitat Centre

An exhibition of a selection of writings and posters of films by Indian director, novelist and screenwriter Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, who wrote such movies as Awaara (1951) and Shree 420 (1955). There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, May 28. Open daily, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FILM Pickurflick Indie Film Festival 2017 at Instituto Cervantes

Pickurflick, a site that streams indie movies, will screen 70 shorts, animations, features and documentaries by independent filmmakers from around the world over three days. The schedule includes such short movies as Miguel Angel Duran’s 2016 Spanish horror film La Melodia Del Mal (on Friday at 5.10 pm); Abhimanyu Chatterjee’s 2016 Bengali thriller Dwikhondito (on Saturday at 10.30 am) and Yohann Kouam’s 2016 English and French romance From San Francisco with Love (on Sunday at noon). There is no entry fee; register here to book a spot. See here for the complete schedule.

When: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, from 10 am.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

FILM Habitat Film Festival 2017 at India Habitat Centre

This year’s edition of India Habitat Centre’s film festival will feature both classic and contemporary Indian cinema. The schedule this weekend includes Konkona Sen Sharma’s 2016 English movie A Death in the Gunj (on Friday at 3 pm at The Stein Auditorium); Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries (on Friday at 9 pm at The Stein Auditorium), and the 2017 Hindi films, Avinash Das’s Anaarkali of Aarah (on Saturday at 9 pm at The Stein Auditorium) and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped (on Sunday at 9 pm at The Stein Auditorium). See here for the complete schedule.

When: Until Sunday, May 28.

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS Sweet Cheesy Fridays with Nutty Meistress at Greenr Cafe

Delhi confectionary Nutty Meister will conduct a dessert making workshop at which participants can learn how to make items such as cheesecake and mousse. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Where: Greenr Cafe, 416, Gora Street, behind Dada Jungi House, Shahpur Jat. Tel: 011 3310 7860.

ART Ashish Kushwaha at India International Centre

Mumbai-based artist Ashish Kushwaha will exhibit a series of paintings titled Inheritance of Loss, which deals with the exploitation of nature by man. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm. Until Monday, May 29. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM Rail Truck at The Japan Foundation

Hirofumi Kawaguchi’s Rail Truck (2009) will be screened. The Japanese film will be shown with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE Beewion ka Madarsa at Shri Ram Centre

In director Kailash Joshi’s Hindi play, Beewion ka Madarsa, 60-year-old Nawab Asif Baig, who owns a school for girls wants to marry one of his young students. She’d rather marry the nawab’s friend’s son. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

BOARD GAMES Boarding Now at Def. Col. Social

At this event organised by social networking app Cuddll, attendees can play board games such as Taboo, Pictionary and Cards Against Humanity with each other. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta + Rajneesh Kapoor + Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-based stand-up comedians Aakash Gupta, Rajneesh Kapoor and Vikramjit Singh will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 19 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY The Papa CJ Happiness Project at Kamani Auditorium

Capital-residing stand-up comedian Papa CJ aka Chirag Jain will perform a fund-raising gig organised by Picture Wala, an entertainment and skill building organisation that works for the welfare of slum children in the city. Tickets priced at Rs 1,150, Rs 1,450 and Rs 1,725 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Two To Tango with Mayank Pandey + Pratyush Chaubey at Akshara Theatre

City-based comedians Mayank Pandey and Pratyush Chaubey will perform a show that celebrates their three years on the stand-up scene. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 19 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC DJ Sa at Raasta Gurgaon

Hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade, who is from Mumbai, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Gurgaon, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC Funkoffeenado at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe

Newly-formed Delhi-based jazz-fusion band Funkoffeenado will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Second Floor, Crosspoint Mall, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770.

MUSIC Groovemeister at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Bangalore jazz, blues and funk group Groovemeister will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

MUSIC Azax Syndrom at Privee’

Israeli psy-trance DJ-producer Azax Syndrom aka Regev Azaria will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 2,000 per person, of which Rs 1,000 is a cover charge. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 19 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

FITNESS Finding Stillness with Yin Yoga at Delhi Rock

City-residing yoga instructor Carolina will conduct a workshop on the basics of yin yoga. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 11 am.

Where: Delhi Rock, Nanaksar Gurudwara compound, opposite M-39, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 011 4658 8444.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to reproduce an untitled Jamini Roy painting of a woman’s face. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of art supplies, entitles attendees to servings of wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: Tel: 011 4131 5181.

CRAFT WORKSHOPS DIY Bamboo Lights Workshop at AntiSocial

At this workshop, which will be held over two days, participants will be shown how to make LED light fixtures using bamboo and coir. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 (which includes a kit to take home) per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Bebaak Manto at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Anil Sharma and performed by Daksh Vashisht, this Hindi play is based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s story ‘Hatak’, which is about Sugandhi, a prostitute whose life changes after she’s rejected by a potential rich client. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Court Martial at Shri Ram Centre



In Arvind Gaur Hindi’s play Court Martial, army man Ram Chander is tried for the murder of an officer. The war veteran overseeing the trial realises that the circumstances surrounding the crime are graver than he had imagined. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

THEATRE Frontières at Alliance Francaise Gurgaon

This French play by the Theatre Ama Yur Collective of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for French and Francophone Studies is about the futility of borders in today’s globalised world. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise Gurgaon, S 24/8, DLF Phase III. Tel: 0124 406 1032.

THEATRE 100 Gram Zindagi at L.T.G. Auditorium

Written and directed by Vipin K. Sethie, 100 Gram Zindagi is a Hindi play about a miserly man Prakash, his dominating wife and their two sons Ankush and Ayush. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Raavan Ki Ramayan at Kamani Auditorium

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play tells the Indian epic from the perspective of Raavan. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

FOOD & DRINK Oh Fish with Ayandrali at Jal Vayu Vihar

Home cook Ayandrali Dutta will serve a spread of Bengali specialities such as doi potol with posto (parwal with curd and poppy seeds), lau chingri (bottle gourd with shrimp) and bhapa rui (steamed rohu) at this pop-up dinner organised by food blog Commeat. Tickets priced at Rs 1,400 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 25, Noida.

MUSIC Aerreo at Nehru Place Social

House music DJ Aerreo aka Nikhil Mehta, who is from Chandigarh, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Nehru Place Social, R-1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station. Tel: 78385 00838.

MUSIC The Sine Painter + Corridors at BandStand

Bangalore-based electronic music DJ-producer The Sine Painter aka Jayanth Ramachandra will play tracks from his new EP URL Utopias. The gig will feature a supporting set by his Delhi-residing counterpart Corridors aka Rijul Victor. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

COMEDY The Honest Comedian by Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar, who is from Delhi and now lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Lil Jon at Kitty Su

American hip-hop producer and rapper Lil Jon aka Jonathan Smith will play a DJ set. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information.

When: Saturday, May 20 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

FILM Legend at Raasta Delhi and Raasta Gurgaon

Brian Helgeland’s English film Legend (2015), based on the real-life story of British gangsters the Kray Twins, will be screened. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Raasta, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028. Raasta, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC Boxout Social with Decima + Dualist Inquiry + Kohra + VridianMusic at AntiSocial

Electronic music acts, Decima aka Sahil Bhatt, Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi and Kohra aka Madhav Shorey, who are all based in Delhi, and Indo-Canadian duo VridianMusic, comprising Vir Rattan Chowdhry and Siddhant Jain, will each play a set at an instalment of Boxout Social, the gig series organised by Indian online electronic music radio channel Boxout.fm. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Draupadi at Kamani Auditorium

A group of rural women performers in Haryana see parallels between their lives and that of Draupadi, when they enact her story, in director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Maybe...This Summer at Akshara Theatre

Director Tripurari Sharma’s English and Hindi play is a portrait of a couple in a live-in relationship. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Ambedkar aur Gandhi at Shri Ram Centre

The contrasting ideologies of B. R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi are explored in this Hindi play directed by Arvind Gaur. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

THEATRE Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai at Alliance Francaise

Performed by Saleem Shah, this Hindi play, directed by Jay Prakash, is based on writer Sharad Joshi’s stories and essays on youthful romance. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Blind Orchestra at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Israeli improvisational music project Blind Orchestra will perform. The musicians play and sing blindfolded while a conductor orchestrates the performance by tapping each musician in turn. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 21 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s show Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.