Weekend Reads

Kashmiri pandits were once a fiercely meat-eating people. But the pan-Indianisation of their unique Kashmiri culture has seen vegetarianism creep up on them, writes Sudha Koul in the Wire. New Delhi’s efforts at the International Court of Justice may just have won Kulbhushan Jadhav a reprieve, but there’s a long battle ahead, argues Dhurva Jaishankar in the Times of India. 50 years ago, on May 25, an uprising in Naxalbari, in North Bengal, changed the politics of the country, and continues to agitate it. But where it all started, the original rebels have little strength left, writes Esha Roy in the Indian Express. Nepal is slowly moving towards normalcy, writes Kanak Mani Dixit in the Hindu. But Indian lack of knowledge about its own neighbourhood means its civil society simply follows the government line on Nepal. Prime Minister Modi’s stand to not commit India to China’s One Belt, One Road forum actually needs to be commended, says Mihir Swarup Sharma on NDTV.com. The TV remains a circus, not a substitute for serious newspapers, argues Sunanda K Datta-Ray in the Telegraph. Roger Ailes, the former head of the Fox News, a conservative American news channel, passed away on Thursday. In Slate, Isaac Chotiner writes about how Ailes damaged the United States beyond repair. In Nautilus, Oder Carmeli writes about the physicist who denies the existence of Dark Matter. By exposing instances of the United States military’s indiscriminate slaughter of Iraqi civilians, Chelsea Manning is one of this generation’s greatest heroes, writes Glenn Greenwald in the Intercept. In Arre, Karishma Pandey writes about having a father who does not know English in an India that judges you by the tongues you speak. In the Economic and Political Weekly, Subhasish Ray explains how the Communist Party of India (Marxist) went from being a hegemonic force in West Bengal to one that barely exists on the ground today.

