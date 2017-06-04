Rain

Kazim Ali

With thick strokes of ink the sky fills with rain.

Pretending to run for cover I secretly pray for more rain.

Over the echo of the water, I hear a voice saying my name.

No one in the city moves under the quick sightless rain.

The pages of my notebook soak, then curl. I’ve written:

“Yogis opened their mouths for hours to drink the rain.”

The sky is a bowl of dark water, rinsing your face.

The window trembles; liquid glass could shatter into rain.

I am a dark bowl, waiting to be filled.

If I open my mouth now, I could drown in the rain.

I hurry home as though someone is there waiting for me.

The night collapses into your skin. I am the rain.

Art by Jai Ranjit

It’s Raining in Chennai

Deepan Ramachandran

It’s raining in Chennai.

And it’s not just the skies that have opened up...

Many homes are letting in water, but quite a few are letting in guests.

The First floors are embracing the Ground floors.

Malls are welcoming footfalls, and that too without wallets.

Movie halls are counting box office numbers differently.

Hotels are giving out foods that aren’t leftovers for a change.

Marriage halls are solemnising more marriages of souls than ever before.

Social Walls are tearing down their Civil counterparts.

140 characters are travelling faster than a ‘108’.

Taxi services are plying boats, MTC buses are plying like taxis.

Religious differences are being doused in a relentless downpour.

Politicians are knee deep in water and politics has sunk.

But Leaders are being born at every waterlogged junction.

Soldiers are being born at every dangerous turn.

And humans are being born at every deserving instance.

It’s raining in Chennai.

And it’s not just the skies that have opened up.

Art by Jai Ranjit

Malabar Monsoon

Smitha Sehgal

I cup the sonorous Malabar monsoon in my palm

Brewed, distilled

At every sip it breaks into an orchestra

The mayhem of

Drumming gods reverberate the Earth

The maestro traces bursting silver lines across the sky with a flourish

Boisterous rain children steadily pour

Inundating the ponds where green fish meditate

Beneath the mulch a mango seed cracks open

And then

Dusk draws curtains to the waltz of fire flies

The reticent bamboo puts forth shoots and leaves, wind wheezes and whistles

Chorus of frogs pierce the night

I lie upon the red tiled floor beneath the gleaming rosewood beams

In wait for the deluge

Art by Jai Ranjit

Bombay Rain in a Norwich Dream

Vasudha Chhotray

And the bleak winter sky tore apart

when thick, warm rain

hurtled down

one cold February morning

in that quaint English town,

inches away from the North Sea.

Barely had the snow settled

on the lonely grounds,

bereft of casual walkers, or snowdrops.

Barely had the naked branches

assuaged themselves

that spring would come.

All they knew

was the orderly pitter-patter

of grey English rain

constantly in the background,

like a sad woodpecker.

This hefty rain

abundant, intrusive

and impossible to ignore,

fell swiftly.

Even the cathedral

looked up.

And in minutes,

what a total transformation

of colour and scent.

Gone was the ivy,

too fragile

for this Indian tempest.

Old lady with her cup of tea

sitting by her window,

broke into a soft smile.

And I knew,

this rain

was welcome,

and not just in my dream.

Art by Jai Ranjit

Water on Ink

Nabina Das

Shadows quarter the rain

You’re wrapped in yourself

The street flows on. Slivers.

Faces squiggle in ivory ink

Bush-birds stare at our eyes

The slants hurt similes. Slow.

….

All sketches on water by ink

All words on lines by language

All these un-fairy faces are I. Me.

Art by Jai Ranjit

This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.