Eight melancholic, introspective poems by Parimal Hansda on being a Santhal today

These poems by Parimal Hansda are from his poetry collection, Dhunwa Otang Og Kana, the winner of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2016 (Santhali). They have been translated for the first time from the original Santhali by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar.

Lalgorh



The poem is based in a fictional village called Lalgorh in the Jangalmahal area of West Midnapur district of West Bengal. The Jangalmahal area is a Naxalite belt, and the Santhals living in villages often find themselves in conflicts against either the police or the Naxalites.

The month of Sohorai passed by right before the eyes

But the loud, frenzied beating of the tamak and the tunes on the tiryo

Were not heard

As the sun god conceals himself behind a corner of the earth

A foreboding calm descends everywhere

A gunshot was heard in the distance

After that, a man’s voice, dying, in pain

Ah – From a mahua tree, an owl

Flew away towards the hills

The earth is curled in fear

A young woman at a well at the end of the street

Urged, “Delana, hurry up,

Let us return to our houses” On a tattered cot in the yard of a broken house

Lies Lalmohon’s old father

Staring at the sky above

At the moon in the night sky, with tears in his eyes

He is waiting for a new moon

To rise

A moon on whose body there will not be

Even a hint of a scar drawn with soot

Which Way Do I Go?

This poem narrates a conflict between the animist Sarna faith that Santhals follow and the Hindu faith that several Santhals indentify with now – a conflict that can often kill the identity of a Santhal, as shown through the scene of a burning pyre in the last stanza. The narrator mentions a fight between the Adivasi king Hudur Durga and the Hindu deity Goddess Durga and tries to think which way he should go. The mention of a bridge named after the Adivasi freedom fighters Sido Murmu, Kanhu Murmu, and Birsa Munda – “Sido-Kanhu-Birsa Bridge” – in the first stanza hints at this poem’s being a search for one’s identity. Also, the narrator standing on a bridge named after the three Adivasi freedom fighters can be interpreted as the Adivasi past supporting the Adivasi present.

Standing above the Subarnarekha river

On the Sido-Kanhu-Birsa Bridge

On a morning towards the end of Bhador and the start of Dasain

I stare, once, down at the river

Then upwards at the sky, continually

However far my gaze travels

All I can see is

Kasi flowers spread all over

Like the plucked feathers from the injured wings

Of a white rooster after a cockfight

Water in the river, flowing, curving, like a long rat snake

How far has this water flowed

And what will it flow into, I do not know

To know what lies in the depths of this river

My mind is restless like fish born after fresh rains

From the skies, what is it that I hear

Is it a bugle sounding the start of

A fight between Hudur Durga and Goddess Durga

Or a battle fought by the rich kings to protect their kingdom of Koyda

Now I do not know if I should go downwards

Or if I should travel upwards

When I am unable to decide which way I should go

I decide to hide myself under the bridge

And while climbing off the bridge

I see with my own eyes

Just beneath the bridge a pyre has been lit

An unknown man’s dead body being consumed by flames

That Young Woman Who Sells Flowers

That young woman who, standing by the road

Was selling flowers, Today

She herself has turned into a

Very beautiful flower To suck the nectar of her body

Like bumblebees, buzzing around her are so many

Young men

Today, her address is

A hidden alley in the market

Where, to fight her hunger

She has turned her body into a shop That young woman, when she stands at the bus terminus

Or walks in the midst of people on the footpath

Then, on spotting her, those very young men

Avert their eyes and hide

Behind the open ends of the saris of their women That young woman is one of the many young women

And now she is not dependent on anyone anymore

She raises both her hands towards the sky

As if she knows that she would be able to touch and hold

The moving, glowing, blinking stars, planets, constellations

The Smoke Is Wafting Away

That day, as I stood at a corner of the field in Katjuri

Holding a cup of tea in my left hand and a cigarette in my right

Smoke wafting away from the cigarette

At eight in the morning

As the sheet of mist dissolved in the east

And sun having risen and opened his eyes

I saw a group of young Santhal women

Alighting from the Purulia-via-Bankura bus

They have gumchhas slung around their necks

And tall tiffin carriers packed with rice in their hands

They have come out to work

To take responsibility of their homes and families

The bus stand was filled with

The laughs and playful chatter of those young women

In this crowd, a young woman struck my eyes

Is she Kunami, of village Bare Ghutu? Yes, she is Kunami, indeed

A Sohorai night comes back to my mind

When Bare Ghutu had resonated

With the lively beatings of the tumdak

My heart was captivated by

Kunami’s sweet voice singing a beautiful song

In the rays of the full moon

Kunami’s smooth complexion had glowed

When I saw her dancing rhythmically

The tumdak I was beating seemed to sound better

I looked for Kunami all over

And came to know that she had eloped

With a young man from the other tola Today, Kunami is standing before me

A gumchha around her neck and rice in a tiffin box in her hands

The wind from the west

Having blown away the dust in the parting of her hair

A motorcycle stops in front of Kunami

A Muslim man riding that motorcycle

His lips red with paan, prints of joy in his eyes

A soft smile was displayed

On Kunami’s face and lips too Kunami sat on the pillion

The motorcycle ran

And Kunami’s gumchha flew away with the wind

Sunrays are rising like waves

Heating the earth in their wake

My cigarette is burning out

The smoke is wafting away

Madman

He too has a life, and all that comes with it

Joy, happiness, grief – he has everything

He talks, he laughs, he gets angry

And he does so many other things

That he alone knows

He lives in the railway stations and bus stands

Of Panskura and Mecheda

A torn piece of a cheap fabric tied around his waist

That doesn’t even keep the cold from touching him

Leftover rice from roadside eateries

Is his daily lunch and dinner

The Dikus do not understand

All that he says

Because when he speaks, he speaks

In Santhali, the language of his birth

And when he has had enough food in his belly

He starts singing Baha and Sohorai songs happily On my way home after office

I often meet him

I take some money from my pocket –

One rupee or two rupees – and give it to him

This makes him so happy that merely watching him

Cheers me up

I ask him about his home, from where he came

He tries to recall but, perhaps, cannot remember

But yes, he does remember his wife

Her mention remains right there on his lips

As soon as I ask him about her, he tells me

My wife and the son of the majhi

Eloped in full view of the village

Hopeful Heart

Beneath a half-broken sky

Hidden by a mist, lies a scattered life

I bend my head like a bubunj fish

And walk as fast as possible

My hands dream of touching the moon

I take one step forward

And am pushed two steps backwards

The price I earn for all my hard work

Seems as incomplete as a meal cooked without salt

Yet, my hopeful heart isn’t disillusioned Autumn gives way to

The stiffening cold of the winter

Yet, as spring comes

Trees, vines, boughs, leaves

Return to life like a bird who’s just grown wings

In the pitch dark night of the ambabas

I scramble to pick up some lost rays of the sun

Who knows, if I get to touch those rays

The heaven might itself ask me to return those rays

And drape those around itself like a sari weaved of silk from the Lugu Buru

A Learner

I am stuck in a boat without a boatman

I will have to swim the flowing waters of this river

I do not know how far

Is the bank where I will emerge Hills and forests are bright with the yellow of the nyunuj flower

Clothed in yellow like a new bride

In the garden, in the middle of a full-moon night

The heady fragrance of the tuberose

Struck my senses

Entered the decorated house of my feelings

As I soared above, towards the sky

Towards where the clouds coalesce With a work-weary body at dusk

I hear as I sit down to rest

Melodious tunes from the cowherd boy’s flute

The fat man who lives in a broken house and works as an ojha

I see him living a contented life

Even better than Somrai, the rich man of the village

Then I gave up walking on the straight path

Why Is The Air Reeking So Much Of Gunpowder?