anniversary celebration

A year in office: Controversies galore, but Kerala government highlights fight against corruption

Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left Democratic Front government celebrates its first anniversary on May 25.

PTI

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Kochi Metro Rail Service – a joint venture between the Central and state governments – on May 30. With this, he deftly avoided a controversy that had seemed certain after the state’s tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran, had announced hours earlier that the chief minister would proceed with the launch even without the presence of the prime minister. Vijayan’s timely action denied the Bharatiya Janata Party a weapon with which to target the state government.

Despite this, Vijayan has not shown much tactical thinking since he led the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-headed Left Democratic Front to power in the Assembly elections last year. As a result, his government, which completes a year in office on Thursday (May 25), has seen many controversies and crises.

It has been criticised for a reported rise in sexual offences against women and children, and for the actions of its police force. There has been a very visible rift with an important ally. Even its decision to have six advisors ran into trouble. There was opposition to the appointment of Harvard economist Gita Gopinath as financial advisor to the government as it was alleged that Gopinath was an advocate of neo-liberalism, which is against the basic tenets of Marxism. The hiring of former director general of police Raman Srivastva to advise on police affairs was also criticised on the grounds that Srivastava had allegedly made an anti-Muslim statement during riots in Palakkad district in 1991.

Despite the controversies, Vijayan addressed a press conference on Sunday at which he focused instead on the Left Democratic Front government’s achievements, saying it had made considerable progress in rooting out corruption – its main promise during last year’s elections in which it won 91 seats in the 140-member House.

Police face most flak

Among the various government departments, the Kerala Police have drawn the most criticism in the past year.

The use of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against various activists has been termed an act of suppressing dissent and punishing those whose views differ from that of mainstream political party workers.

In April, the alleged manhandling of a woman demanding an investigation into the death of her son, a college student who was found hanging in his hostel room, had caused an uproar. KK Mahija had complained that policemen had hit her and dragged her on the road when she and her relatives tried to organise a protest in front of the Kerala Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, there have been protests against the arrest of film watchers – including 12 delegates at the International Film Festival of Kerala in December – for not standing up for the national anthem before movie screenings in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling.

The police have also faced flak for a reported rise in cases of sexual abuse of women and children.

The police administrative, too, has seen its fair share of controversy. Three days after taking office, Vijayan had replaced Director General of Police TP Senkumar with Loknath Behra. But the former took the case to court and after an 11-month legal battle, the government suffered a big blow when the Supreme Court on April 24 ordered that Senkumar be reinstated.

Ally trouble

While facing numerous controversies, the government has also had to contend with a rift with coalition partner, the Communist Party of India.

In November, the ally had spoken out against the killing of two Maoists by the police in Malappuram district, calling it a ploy by the chief minister to get funds from the Centre. It has also opposed the government’s decision to go ahead with a long-pending hydropower project in the ecologically sensitive Athirappilly Falls, and the use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the police against activists.

The rift widened when the revenue department, which is under the Communist Party of India’s E Chandrashekharan, began a drive to reclaim government land that had been encroached upon in Idukki district. As part of the drive, revenue officials demolished a giant metal cross on a plot of land in Pappathichola in April. Denouncing the action at a public meeting, Vijayan said it would give the impression that the Left Democratic Front government was against the Christian faith.

Though the differences persist, both parties seem to have reached an agreement to avoid bickering in public.

Lack of transparency

Yet another controversy erupted with Vijayan’s decision to cancel his customary media briefing after each cabinet meeting, leading to speculation about his alleged lack of trust in the media. He argued that the briefing should be done by the public relations department and not by the chief minister.

The government also refused to disclose the details of cabinet meetings under the Right to Information Act.

On this matter too, the Communist Party of India questioned the chief minister’s stand, reminding him that the Left parties had played a key role in ushering in the Right to Information Act. In the wake of public pressure, the government decided to publish all cabinet decisions on government websites within 48 hours.

Counting successes

Putting the controversies behind him, the chief minister told the press on Sunday that a corruption-free system was his government’s biggest achievement in its first year in office.

Vijayan said that by adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, the state had made a transition to good governance. “We have seen politicians clinging to their seats of power,” he said. “The scenario is changing and we could bring in a healthy political culture.”

Referring to the resignation of two of his cabinet colleagues to buttress his point, he added, “The government has sent out a strong message that there will be no political godfathers for wrongdoers.”

Just five months into the new government, Vijayan’s party colleague and aide EP Jayarajan was forced to quit as industries minister on charges of nepotism – he allegedly appointed his relatives in key positions in public sector companies. AK Sassendran, who was transport minister, was next to go after a television channel aired a recording of an alleged conversation between him and a woman in which he is said to have sought sexual favours.

In past months, Vijayan has also seen some success in his efforts to bring peace to Kannur district, where a string of murders of cadre from both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the BJP and Sangh Parivar has proved to be one of his greatest challenges. The chief minister organised all-party peace meetings that were attended by both sides. Success on this front would be the biggest feather in Vijayan’s cap.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.