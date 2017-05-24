Anything that moves

Star Wars at 40: What made the film great, and what makes it dangerous

‘I love the films but there’s another part of me that recognises the movies as the end of a valuable kind of cinema.’

Karoly Arvai/Reuters

I was always interested in milestones and records, as was my father. He mentioned one day that a film called Jaws had earned more money than any previous release. A few months later, I referred to Jaws, and he told me its spot had been taken over by a new box office champion called Star Wars. George Lucas’s space odyssey had been released a few months before that exchange (and exactly 40 years ago on Thursday) but was taking its time getting to India. In the age before VHS, a late release made no difference to a movie’s prospects.

When it was released the following year, the entry price at Bombay’s Sterling cinema was, if I recall correctly, Rs 7.70, making it the most expensive ticket in Bombay, and therefore the country. Luke Skywalker instantly became my hero. I barely noticed Han Solo; he didn’t have any Jedi powers, after all. Chewbacca was more interesting. My sister and I replayed Chewy’s scenes back home, trying to replicate his grunts and yelps. She was better at it than I, or ought to have been since she went on to become an actress.

Even my eight year-old self found some aspects of the film ridiculous. Like the armour of the stormtroopers, which protected them from absolutely nothing. The way they fell in scene after scene, they might as well have been battling in their underclothes. I haven’t come across any group of warriors as incompetent as the Empire’s white-clad soldiery. But the lightsabers were cool, as was Obi Wan Kenobi’s mysterious disappearance, leaving his empty cloak to float to the ground. How did they do that?

Archetypal heroes

The arc of the Star Wars story, I later realised, was drawn from archetypal hero myths, which George Lucas learned about from the books of Joseph Campbell. That secret sauce had been employed before by JRR Tolkein and would be used later by JK Rowling. Consider the parallels between them. The hero an orphan, brought up in an unimportant corner of the world. This is true of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins from The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Luke Skywalker (who is raised by foster parents because his father has, rather inconsiderately, turned into Darth Vader).

The orphan theme is almost universal among heroes and superheroes in novels and comic books. Off the top of my head, I can place in the orphan category Tarzan, Batman and Robin, Superman, Spiderman, Daredevil, Rey and Finn from the latest Star Wars iteration (as well as a much older Finn, Huckleberry, and his companion Tom Sawyer, though they are not heroes in the same fashion), James Bond, Mowgli, Daenerys Targaryen, and both Amarendra and Sivudu from Baahubali.

Once the hero becomes aware of his mission, he is caught up in a battle between good and evil, the light side and the dark side, the latter represented by Sauron, Darth Sidious and Voldemort. He has a special connection with the villain of the piece (Frodo when he wears the ring, Harry through his aching scar, and Luke through the telepathic power of the Force). A superweapon has been created, control of which offers mastery to its owner: the ring, the Death Star, and the Deathly Hallows. The destruction of the Death Star, requiring a precision drop in hostile ground reached after evading enemy forces, parallels that of the ring in Mount Doom. I could go on, but others have explored these resemblances thoroughly.

The dark side

The old myths obviously still work. Star Wars and Harry Potter hooked new generations of viewers and readers using the same themes Tolkein had done. Having been among those hooked early, a part of me likes the Star Wars series immensely. I’ve watched all the movies, and seen the original trilogy a number of times on the big screen as well as on video, most memorably as an all-night marathon viewing with a bunch of friends in the graduate common room of my college. There’s another part of me, however, which recognises the movies as the end of a valuable kind of cinema: films that were complex, dramatic, well-written and well-acted, yet reached an extraordinarily wide audience. If you want to know the sort of films I’m talking of, think of the three that broke the box office in the years preceding the release of Lucas’s epic: The Sting, The Godfather and Jaws. Each was entirely different from the other, each offered the players scope to construct rounded characters, and one is among the greatest movies ever made.

In contrast with those hits, the Star Wars films had the most rudimentary dialogue (Alec Guinness bitched about it in letters home), placed their trust in terrible actors (there’s a reason Mark Hammill, Carrie Fisher and Hayden Christensen never had another noteworthy role), and defeated most of the good actors who happened to get cast (Samuel Jackson, Ewan McGregor and Oscar Isaac among them). The first film in the series kicked off an era, extending to the present day, in which special effects replaced skillful writing and acting at the centre of Hollywood blockbusters. The industry became a machine cranking out mind-numbing action, endless sequels, spin-off products and merchandise.

Forty years ago, millions of film-lovers crowded theatres to watch the triumph of the small guy against the massed forces of tyranny. Looking back on that moment, Star Wars seems less like an insurgent rebel than the Empire’s Death Star.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.