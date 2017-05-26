From a purely political point of view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be incredibly successful. Three years after he led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a massive Lok Sabha victory, the biggest in three decades, Modi remains immensely popular. The BJP’s stunning success in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year is testament to this. Aside from a couple of let downs in Delhi and Bihar, Modi’s BJP is cruising and will be in pole position to be re-elected in 2019. On the policy front, however, the story is much more mixed.

The 2014 verdict gave Modi a Lok Sabha majority, allowing him to attempt legislative moves that few others might have even considered over a period of 30 years. Yet the government immediately indicated that it was unwilling to make the effort to push legislation through the Rajya Sabha, choosing instead to go the ordinance route for its ambitious attempt to reform the Land Acquisition Act. The BJP government ultimately had to drop that move in the face of vociferous public and political opposition. Though that battle is mostly forgotten now, it set the tone for how the new government would operate.

Undermined institutions

Ever since, the BJP has chosen to give short shrift to Parliamentary protocol, pushing the boundaries of what can credibly be called a money bill – a type of legislation connected to taxation that does not need to be approved by the Rajya Sabha, where Modi’s alliance is still a minority. Instead, the party has attempted to use its brute force in the Lok Sabha while also continuing to take the executive route as often as possible.

In addition to antagonising the Rajya Sabha, it has picked fights with the judiciary, made a political appointment in the Army, undermined the authority of the Reserve Bank of India governor, attempted to boss around chief ministers of states and, most recently, proven itself willing to flout basic human rights and international law. And all of that is without mentioning the dangerous cultural game the party is playing in attempting to polarise the Indian public, most recently by appointing riot-accused Adityanath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Even its most prized claim, that Modi has not been seriously accused of corruption, could fall apart if an investigation is carried out into the Birla-Sahara papers (though that now seems unlikely primarily because of the undermining of other institutions).

Mixed report card

What of its schemes? Make in India has led to very little. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan does not seem to be going very far. We rarely hear about the Smart Cities projects these days, in part because they were always going to be smart municipal wards more than anything else. The big promise of the 2014 campaign – that Modi would deliver jobs for India’s demographic dividend – has been the biggest failure.

There have been some successes. The Jan Dhan Yojana has been massively successful at expanding the financial net. The government has expanded the United Progressive Alliance’s Direct Benefit Transfer programme to cover even more of the country. Electrification and affordable housing is chugging along. There has been substantial investment in infrastructure, and Foreign Direct Investment has increased. In addition, aided by a steep fall in oil prices and a good monsoon last year, India’s finances are in much better shape – with the Non Performing Asset crisis as one large caveat.

Most of these are incremental achievements though. Important, but possibly not substantial enough to run a re-election campaign on. To some extent, this explains the BJP’s hard lurch away from the development rhetoric and willingness to go down the jingoistic, Hindutva road. If it can’t point to policy successes, it might as well attempt to polarise voters.

The big three

But there are three memorable policy initiatives that it is likely to tom-tom, especially because of their direct connect with the public.