FRIDAY, MAY 26

ART Ganga: River of Life and Eternity at the National Museum

This show, which draws from the collections of the National Museum and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts in Delhi and the Kalakriti Archives in Hyderabad, features artworks and ritual objects related to the worship of the river Ganga. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 650 per person for foreigners; there is no entry for students up to class 12.

When: Until Tuesday, June 20. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Museum, Janpath. Tel: 011 2301 9272.

FILM K. A. Abbas: The City As A Metaphor at India Habitat Centre

An exhibition of a selection of writings and posters of films by Indian director, novelist and screenwriter Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, who wrote such movies as Awaara (1951) and Shree 420 (1955). There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, May 28. Open daily, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ART Kim Ho Suk at the National Gallery of Modern Art

South Korean artist Kim Ho Suk’s solo show Hiding Inside the Light, organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, is a collection of portraits, landscapes and paintings of daily life. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 500 per person for foreign adults. There is no entry fee for children. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, June 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 to Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

FOOD & DRINK Dinefest in Delhi

Twelve casual-dining restaurants, including Jamie’s Italian in Vasant Kunj, Kofuku in Ansal Plaza, Thai House by Kylin in Greater Kailash I, Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu on Aurobindo Marg and the SodaBottleOpenerWala chain with outposts in Gurgaon, Khan Market and Noida, will serve three-course meals at the discounted fixed price of Rs 600 per person (excluding taxes) during Dinefest, the culinary event organised by Cellar Door Hospitality. To make a reservation (a convenience fee of Rs 62 will be charged per booking) and for the complete list of restaurants, see Insider.in.

When: Until Sunday, June 4, from 1 pm.

Where: At restaurants across the city.

FILM Habitat Film Festival 2017 at India Habitat Centre

This year’s edition of India Habitat Centre’s annual film festival will feature both classic and contemporary Indian cinema. The schedule this weekend includes Manipuri director Haobam Paban Kumar’s Loktak Lairembee/Lady of the Lake (Manipuri, 2016), which is set among a fishing community in Manipur (on Friday at 2 pm at The Stein Auditorium); Govind Nihalani’s Ardh Satya (Hindi, 1983), about corruption in the police force (on Saturday at 9 pm at The Theatre); and Shlok Sharma’s Haraamkhor (Hindi, 2017), about the relationship between a married professor and his student (on Sunday at 7.30 pm at The Stein Auditorium). For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, May 28.

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE NSD Repertory Company Summer Theatre Festival at National School of Drama

Seven plays will be staged over the course of this festival starting this weekend with Kolkata-based director Usha Ganguli’s Hindi drama Bayen, about a woman whose job it is to watch over the dead. Tickets priced at Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 pm and Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, 1 Bhagwandas Road. Tel: 011 2338 9402.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Jaspreet Singh + Neville Bharucha + Prakhar Pramod at Canvas Laugh Club

Jaspreet Singh from Delhi, Neville Bharucha from Mumbai and Prakhar Pramod from Ghaziabad will perform stand-up comedy sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, May 28 at 7.30 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY The Papa CJ Happiness Project with Papa CJ + Amit Tandon + Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Mavalankar Auditorium

Delhi-residing stand-up comedians Papa CJ aka Chirag Jain, Amit Tandon and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform at this gig, sale proceeds from which will be donated to animal welfare non-profits People For Animals and Wildlife SOS. Tickets priced at Rs 999 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, May 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Mavalankar Auditorium, Rafi Marg, Connaught Place, Delhi. Tel: 011 2372 0723.

MUSIC Penn Masala at Siri Fort

American a cappella act Penn Masala, made up of a rotating line-up of South Asian students from the University of Pennsylvania, will perform the Delhi leg of their tour of India to promote their new album Yuva. Tickets priced at Rs 1,040, Rs 1,590, Rs 1,690, Rs 2,080 and Rs 2,600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

MUSIC Hold The Fort at Le Bistro Du Parc

Duo Hold The Fort, comprising city-based singer-songwriters Anisha Uppal and Smiti Malik, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Le Bistro du Parc, Shops No. 57, 58 and 59, A Block, Moolchand Flyover Complex, Moolchand Market, Defence Colony. Tel: 011 4678 0080.

MUSIC Soulmate at Hard Rock Café

Shillong blues-rock band Soulmate, fronted by guitarist Rudy Wallang and singer Tipriti ‘Tips’ Kharbangar, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person, which include a cover charge of Rs 500, are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Café, First Floor, Multiplex Building, DLF Place Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4715 8888.

MUSIC Barem + Collido at Summer House Café

Argentinian house and techno DJ-producer Barem aka Mauricio Barembuem will play the first date of his three-city India tour. The gig will feature an opening set by Delhi-based counterparts Collido aka Ardaman Dua and Sahil Singh. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Barmer Boys at Depot48

Rajasthani folk music trio Barmer Boys will perform. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Candice Redding at Cyber Hub Social

South African electronic dance music DJ Candice Redding will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, Tower 8C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 423 2764.

MUSIC Full House with Mashter + Griot at Def. Col. Social

Capital-residing electronic dance music DJs Mashter aka Manish Mendiratta and Griot aka Vinod Bakshi will spin house music sets. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

MUSIC Luis Trio at La Bodega

Delhi jazz act Luis Trio aka guitarist Loic San, bassist Jayant Manchanda and drummer Bhairav Gupta will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC The December Quartet at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe

Jazz band The December Quartet, made up of city-residing musicians, keyboardist Rythem Bansal, vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, drummer Siddharth Jain and bassist Sonic Shori, will jam. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Second Floor, Crosspoint Mall, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770.

MUSIC The Foxtrot Project with Shonai + The Bodhisattwa Trio + Syncopation at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Three of the acts that appear on the second volume of Kolkata-based music label Amuze Records’s jazz compilation series The Foxtrot Project will perform at The Piano Man Jazz Club through the weekend. Contemporary jazz pianist Shonai aka Arunava Chatterjee, who is from Kolkata, will play the venue on Friday (there is no entry fee); experimental jazz rock band The Bodhisattwa Trio, which is also from the City of Joy, on Saturday (there is an entry fee of Rs 300 per person); and Delhi-residing jazz and funk trio Syncopation on Sunday (there is no entry fee). See the Facebook event pages here, here and here for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

MUSIC Su Real + N*hilate at The Junkyard Cafe

A double bill of Delhi electronic music DJ-producers Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda and N*hilate aka Nisheeth Rao. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The Junkyard Cafe, Ground Floor, Salcon Ras Vilas Mall, District Centre, Saket. Tel: 80106 99999.

MUSIC DimensionRed with New_ID at The Electric Room

Dutch electronic dance music DJ-producer New_ID aka Devi van der Horst will play an instalment of DimensionRed, the gig series programmed by Delhi-headquartered artist and event management company WMS. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free and requires an invitation; for a chance to attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page here for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Infected Mushroom at Privee’

Veteran Israeli psy-trance duo Infected Mushroom aka Amit Duvdevani and Erez Eisen will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

BOOKS Tribute to Roa Bastos at Instituto Cervantes and Oxford Bookstore

The birth centenary of Paraguayan writer Augusto Roa Bastos will be celebrated with a series of events. Vijaya Venkataraman, associate professor of Hispanic literature in the department of Germanic and Romance studies at the University of Delhi, will deliver a talk titled ‘Representations of the Past: The “Counter Histories” of Augusto Roa Bastos’ and read his poetry (on Saturday at 11.30 am at Instituto Cervantes). City-based theatre group White Noise Productions will present dramatic readings, in Hindi and English, of three short stories by Roa Bastos: ‘Encounter with the Traitor’, ‘Private Audience’ and ‘Tell A Story’ (on Saturday at 4.30 pm at Oxford Bookstore and Sunday at noon at Instituto Cervantes). Spanish film Alias Gardelito/Alias Big Shot (1961), directed by Argentine filmmaker Lautaro Murua and written by Roa Bastos, will be screened with English subtitles (on Sunday at 4.30 pm at Intituto Cervantes). There is no entry fee. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907. Oxford Bookstore, N-81, Connaught Place. 011 4919 2291.

FILM Rail Truck at The Japan Foundation

Hirofumi Kawaguchi’s Rail Truck (2009) will be screened. The Japanese film will be shown with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Saturday, May 27 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to reproduce an untitled M. F Husain painting of horses. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of art supplies, entitles attendees to servings of wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: Tel: 011 4131 5181.

THEATRE Deewangee and Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamiya Nai at LTG Auditorium

A double bill of plays directed by S. P. Singh Sengar. Deewangee is based on the 2002 Hindi film of the same name directed by Anees Bazmee. In playwright Asghar Wajahat’s Jis Lahore..., a Muslim family move into a home in Lahore that has been vacated by a Hindu family after Partition and finds an old woman still living there. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 6 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

BOOKS The Sellout at Coffee Home

Readers’ Break, a group of book lovers, will hold a reading of American writer Paul Beatty’s 2016 Booker Prize-winning novel The Sellout. Participants must bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Coffee Home, 262 Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2336 3813.

THEATRE A Memoir of the Future at India International Centre

Directed and performed by Tom Alter and written by British writer Meg Harris Williams, this monologue is about the life of British psychoanalyst Wilfred Bion. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM Circus at A Little Anarky Films

A screening of Gautam Arora’s English comedy movie Circus (2016) in which Samarth, a Delhi boy working at an IT firm in Chennai, rushes to the airport after getting an urgent summons from his mother. On the way, he has a run-in with the cops. The entry fee is Rs 150 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: A Little Anarky Films, Fourth Floor, T-74 Hauz Khas Village, near Daryacha building. Tel: 011 6596 2629.

THEATRE Hindu Code Bill at Muktadhara Auditorium

Directed by Arvind Gaur and written by Rajesh Kumar, this Hindi play tells the story of how the Hindu Code Bill, a set of laws to reform Hindu personal law in India especially the status of women, was passed despite strong opposition. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19 Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market. Tel: 011 2334 4808.

THEATRE Leela’s Lila at Akshara Theatre

This English play, directed by Anasuya Vaidya, is a portrait of the life of actor Leela Naidu. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Tughlaq at Shri Ram Centre

The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts repertory will present, under the direction of K. Madavane, a Hindi production of Girish Karnad’s play Tughlaq. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY The Honest Comedian featuring Nishant Tanwar at Lok Kala Manch

Stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar, who is from Delhi and now lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, Delhi. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

THEATRE Bandish 20-20,000Hz at Kamani Auditorium

A Hindustani classical vocalist and a nautanki singer swap stories about their glory days in this Hindi play directed by Purva Naresh. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per production are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, May 28 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Above the Belt with Vasu Primlani at Akshara Theatre

Vasu Primlani, an environmentalist and comedian from Delhi, will present a solo show about topics such as being an Indian American, traffic and public transport. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Hari and Sukhmani at Informal

Chandigarh-based Punjabi electro-folk-fusion duo Hari Singh Jaaj and Sukhmani Malik will perform. The cover charge is Rs 3,000 per person and Rs 4,000 per couple. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Informal, 52 Tolstoy Lane, Janpath. Tel: 99991 23201.

MUSIC Lakha Khan at Lodi – The Garden Restaurant

Delhi-headquartered music company Amarrass Records will present a concert by Rajasthani folk singer and sarangi player Lakha Khan, who will play songs from his 2013 release on the label At Home. There is no entry fee; RSVP here or by sending an email to info@amarrass.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Lodi - The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

THEATRE Love, Prufrock: A Play at OddBird Theatre

Love, Prufrock is a devised performance based on T. S. Eliot’s poem ‘The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock’ and directed by Neel Sengupta. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur. Tel: 95408 18862.

MUSIC Blu at Depot48

City-based blues band Blu will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC DVG at Raasta Gurgaon

Hip-hop and trap DJ DVG aka Devang Seth, who is from Delhi, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Gurgaon, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC The Ska Vengers at The Electric Room

Delhi ska-fusion band The Ska Vengers will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Habstrakt at Kitty Su

French dubstep producer Habstrakt aka Adam Jouneau will take over the console. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for women and an entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for men and per couple (of any gender), which can be paid in advance on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

FOOD & DRINK Fig & Maple at Blue Tokai

Cafe and roastery Blue Tokai will host a pop-up brunch by casual-dining spot Fig & Maple. The three-course menu will feature vanilla smoothie and fresh fruit bowl; eggs to order; espresso, creme brûlée or fresh fruit pancakes; and a cup of coffee. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 11.30 am.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

COMEDY Honestly Speaking by Amit Tandon at V Club

A solo show by Delhi-based comedian Amit Tandon, known as ‘the married guy’ in the stand-up circuit. Tickets priced at Rs 749 and Rs 999 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: V Club, Vipul World, near Tatvam Villas, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 490 9480.

THEATRE Maybe...This Summer at Akshara Theatre

Director Tripurari Sharma’s English and Hindi play is a portrait of a couple in a live-in relationship. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Operation Three Star at Lok Kala Manch

Arvind Gaur will direct a Hindi adaptation of Italian playwright Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Comedy Ki Chull with Kunal Kamra at Chull

Mumbai comic Kunal Kamra will perform in the capital city for the first time. The stand-up show will feature opening sets by Delhi’s Srijan Kaushik and Gurgaon’s Vijay Yadav. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Chull, Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 95991 99003.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Written, directed and performed by Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY The Half Fried Show by Aakash Gupta at Akshara Theatre

Aakash Gupta from Delhi will test new material at this stand-up comedy show. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Angad Katari at Depot48

Capital-based singer-songwriter Angad Katari will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Ashish Kushwaha at India International Centre

Mumbai-based artist Ashish Kushwaha is exhibiting a series of paintings titled Inheritance of Loss, which deals with the exploitation of nature by man. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Monday, May 29. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s show Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.