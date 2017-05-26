ART

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Dwelling Part 2 at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

This show, curated by Mumbai-based cultural theorist and art curator Ranjit Hoskote, comprises works by 12 artists including Abir Karmakar, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dayanita Singh, Manish Nai, Vinod Balak and V. N. Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Tracing Narratives: Indian Landscape Design at Chemould Prescott Road

Organised by the Landscape and Environment Advancement Foundation, the research division of Ahmedabad-based design firm Prabhakar B. Bhagwat, this travelling exhibition documents the practice of landscape design across India by way of photographs, paintings, drawings and text. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, May 27. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition will explore seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. At the preview on Friday, May 26, at 7 pm, curators Brijeshwari Gohil and Vaishnavi Ramanathan will conduct a walkthrough of the show. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Preview on Friday, May 26, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Searching Cultures: Stories from the Archives at Studio Tamaasha

City-based animator Afrah Shafiq, Kolkata-residing academic researcher Sujaan Mukherjee and graphic novelist Vishwajyoti Ghosh, who lives in Delhi, will present the research they’ve been carrying out at the archives of the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences in Kolkata in the form of a website, a board game and installations. Shafiq has been examining the representation of women and books in eighteenth and nineteenth century imagery, Mukherjee has been studying the ways in which Kolkata has been sold as a tourist destination in popular culture over two centuries, and Ghosh has been poring over nineteenth-century moral science textbooks. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 6.30 pm.

SWhere: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire, as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, June 6. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed. Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Easy Buy at Sakshi Salon

A sale of affordable prints, posters and original artworks by young and established artists that marks the opening of Sakshi Salon, a new venue on the same floor as the parent gallery. For the list of artists, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Here be dragons and other coded landscapes at Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Delhi-residing art critic Meera Menezes, this exhibition features works by artists Anju Dodiya, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Marie Velardi, Mithu Sen, Nilima Sheikh, Raj Jariwala, Shilpa Gupta, Varunika Saraf and Zarina Hashmi that “map times, spaces, constellations, human bodies, histories or even memories.” For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, May 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Winding Unwinding + Amina Ahmed at Clark House Initiative

Colaba gallery Clark House Initiative is showing two exhibitions. Curated by city-based artist Sachin Bonde, Winding Unwinding is a set of prints, video, sculptures and drawings by artists from across India and Nepal. Madad is a series of drawings by Amina Ahmed, an artist based out of Iran and the US. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, June 11. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, MAY 26

49 Come at Studio Mojo

City comedians Abbas Momin and Pavitra Shetty will perform sets in this show hosted by fellow Mumbai comic Dhruv Deshpande. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. When: Friday, May 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Amogh Ranadive + Karunesh Talwar + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-based comics Amogh Ranadive, Karunesh Talwar and Siddharth Dudeja will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

The Etceteras at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Members of Mumbai comedy collective The Etceteras, Kabir Chandra, Jeeya Sethi, Navin Noronha, Govind Menon, Hazel Keech, Kaavya Bector, Madhu Sneha, Prashasti Singh, Abbas Momin and Sriraam Padmanabhan, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, May 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Karunesh Talwar is Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 230 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 2 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Oye Standup at Sitara Studio

Comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as mangoes, sizzlers, Bollywood stars and summer. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite IndiaBulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

40 Shades of Grey (Hair) at NCPA

City-residing comedians and TV hosts Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar will stage their show about life after turning 40 years old. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs760, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm. Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Johnny Lever at Nehru Centre

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre Auditorium, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4676.

Comedy Mashup at The Square

Jerin Ephrem from Mumbai will host this stand-up gig featuring amateur comics and two city-based professionals Rohan Desai and Sapan Verma. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

First Thoughts by Kunal Kamra at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Tel: 022 6158 7777.

Great Stuff at The Huddle

Six comedians Abijit Ganguly, Anand Reghu, Anirban Bhattacharya, Ankit Bareja, Siddharth Gopinath and Sumaira Shaikh will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Twelfth Floor, Stellar Tower, Sion-Trombay Road, Chembur, Tel: 98701 78866.

Standup Comedy Weekend Specials with Zakir Khan at Tuning Fork

City-residing comic Zakir Khan will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person (which entitle attendees to a pint of craft beer by Ninkasi Brewworks) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Alive at 40 by Anuvab Pal at Canvas Laugh Club

In this solo show, stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal, who is based in Mumbai, muses about what it’s like to be a 40 year old in contemporary India. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

#Not Trending with Anand Reghu + Punit Punia + Sriraam Padmanabhan at The Barking Deer

Comics Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom are from Mumbai, will try to steer clear of topics trending on social media at this gig. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

The Programme featuring Adhiraj Singh + Rohan Desai at The Square

Stand-up comedians Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai, who live in Mumbai, will mine the news for laughs. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

DANCE

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Say What? at Sitara Studio

Choreographed by city-based Avantika Bahl and performed by Bahl and Mumbai-residing dancer Vishal Sarvaiya, Say What? is a piece of contemporary dance that marries movement and sign language. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite IndiaBulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

ONGOING

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This weekend, the line-up at Prithvi Theatre’s annual series of plays and theatre workshops for kids will feature writer-director Trishla Patel’s Hindi and English play The Exchange Student, in which little Krish has to adjust to a new house guest, a foreign exchange student (on Friday at 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); and Jhumru and Jhumri.in, director Nadira Zaheer Babbar’s Hindi play about the friendship between a fawn and a lion cub (on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at noon and 4pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Summer Fiesta at the NCPA

Four dramas will be staged this weekend as part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of plays and workshops for children. In Tik Tak Tales, a Hindi and English play written and directed by Ulka Mayur, a magical storyteller visits a village fair (on Saturday, May 27 at 4 pm at Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Writer and director Sheetal Tiwari’s Hindi and English play Drop a Story, Pick a Tale is a suite of five stories from around the country (on Saturday, May 27 at 6.30 pm at Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Writer-director Trishla Patel’s Hindi and English play The Exchange Student is about little Krish, who has to adjust to a new house guest, a foreign exchange student (on Sunday, May 28 at 4 pm at Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs350 per person are being sold here). English play Pied Piper – The Rat Catcher of Hamelin, directed by Rashmi Sharma, is based on the popular children’s tale (on Sunday, May 28 at 6.30 pm at Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 4

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2017 at Liberty Cinema and Alliance Francaise

The eighth edition of the annual festival of queer cinema will feature 147 films from 45 countries. This weekend’s schedule includes Two Soft Things, Two Hard Things (2016), a documentary by Canadian filmmakers Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa about the LGBT Inuit community in Nunavut in Canada (on Friday at 5.45 pm at Liberty Cinema); American director Ilana Trachtman’s documentary The Pursuit: 50 Years in the Fight for LGBT Rights (2016) about the history of the LGBT movement in the US (on Saturday at 4.30 pm at Alliance Francaise); US filmmaker David Berry’s Something Like Summer (2017), which follows the secret relationship between two high school boys in Houston (on Saturday at 7.35 pm at Liberty Cinema); and Sudhanshu Saria’s Loev (2015) about two old friends who spend a fraught weekend in Mahabaleshwar (on Sunday at 9.45 pm at Liberty Cinema). Delegate passes priced at Rs 600 per person (Rs 450 per person for students, senior citizens and trans persons) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, May 28

Where: Liberty Cinema, 41-42, Marine Lines, opposite Bombay Hospital. Tel: 022 2208 4521. Alliance Francaise, 40 Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, near Nirmala Niketan. Tel: 022 2203 5993.

Feminist Rani with Alankrita Shrivastava at Door No. 1

Alankrita Shrivastava, the director of the film Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), will discuss her struggle to get the film certified at this event organised by SheThePeople.TV, an online platform of women-centric videos. There is no entry fee. To attend, register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Door No. 1, Shops No.1 and 2, Ankleshwar, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 70214 6556.

Nostalgia for the Future at Films Division

City-based directors Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar’s English and Hindi film Nostalgia for the Future (2017) examines four sets of buildings made in India over a century, in the context of the development of the nation. The screening is part of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

Ajaat at Prithvi House

Mumbai-based filmmaker Arvind Gajanan Joshi’s Marathi documentary Ajaat, about a community in Amaravati in Maharashtra that deems itself casteless, will be shown. The screening has been organised by Vikalp, a city-based group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

The Lives of Others at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s German movie The Lives of Others (2006) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 11.15 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

A Day with ElseVR at Tuning Fork

ElseVR, a platform for virtual reality films, will screen six short VR documentaries it has produced this year such as Caste Is Not A Rumour, about gau rakshaks in Gujarat, and Inside Dangal, about Mahavir Singh Phogat, the Haryanvi wrestler on whom the Bollywood film Dangal is based. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

12 Angry Men at Taj Lands End

Sidney Lumet’s classic film 12 Angry Men (1957) will be screened at an instalment of SteppinOut Movie Nights. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Taj Lands End, Bandstand, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 6668 1234.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Dinefest in Mumbai

Twelve casual-dining restaurants, including Burma Burma in Fort, Candy and Green in Breach Candy; Monkey Bar in Bandra; Swey in Worli; the outposts of The Fatty Bao in Bandra, Lower Parel and Powai; and those of Woodside Inn in Andheri, Colaba and Lower Parel, will serve three-course meals at the discounted fixed price of Rs 600 per person (excluding taxes) during Dinefest, the culinary event organised by Cellar Door Hospitality. To make a reservation (a convenience fee of Rs 62 will be charged per booking) and for the complete list of restaurants, see Insider.in.

When: Until Sunday, June 4, from 1 pm.

Where: At restaurants across the city.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

The Bohri Thaal by The Hungry Bunny at ZooBar

Catering company The Hungry Bunny run by home cook Sama Ankolkar will cater a Bohri thaal that will include kheema samosas; dal samosas; tandoori chicken masala; raan masala with naan; paneer koftas; mutton biryani; jamun ice cream; and mango malai barfi. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person for the vegetarian thaal and Rs 1,800 per person for the non-vegetarian thaal are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 1.30 pm.

Where: ZooBar, First Floor, Liberty Lodge, Dashrathlal Joshi Road, Vile Parle (West). Tel: 73039 66227.

The South American Table by Commeat at Ishwar Bhavan At this vegetarian South American pop-up dinner organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, Mumbai-based caterer Rachana Shah Sony will serve arepas (corn griddle sandwiches); empanadas with beans, cheddar and guava sauce; ocopa arequipena (potato bake with spicy cheese and walnut sauce); Jamaican fruit trifle; and tres leches cake. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page or mail commeatwithus@gmail.com. When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm. Where: Ishwar Bhavan, Sitaram Deora Marg, Churchgate.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Ramadan Street Food Tour in Mohammed Ali Road

Mumbai-based tour company Reality Tours and Travel will conduct an iftar (fast breaking) food trail in and around Mohammed Ali Road during Ramadan. Participants will get to sample chota kebabs at Hindustan Restaurant, fresh fruit hand-churned ice creams by Taj Ice Cream and firni and eat a home-cooked iftar meal at the guide’s house in the neighbourhood. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold here.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6 pm.

Where: The tour will begin outside McDonalds, across Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Fort.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 28, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, May 28, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, May 28, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Awestrung with ONEmpire + The F16s + Dhruv Visvanath at High Street Phoenix

This month’s instalment of Awestrung, the gig series held at the courtyard of the High Street Phoenix mall complex between September and May, will feature performances by Mumbai pop cover band ONEmpire, formerly known as The Other People; Chennai alternative rock group The F16s; and Delhi guitarist Dhruv Visvanath. Entry is free via an RSVP on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Sham-E-Ghazal with Pooja Gaitonde at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Hindustani classical music vocalist Pooja Gaitonde will present a solo recital of ghazals. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here. When: Friday, May 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Lucy Rose at the NCPA Little Theatre

British singer-songwriter Lucy Rose will perform the Mumbai show of her ongoing three-city India tour. The venue has been shifted from the Royal Opera House to the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Nariman Point where there will be two shows at 7 pm and 9 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Detach with NKHL + Orbs & Zen + Tasnneem at Summer House Cafe

At this instalment of Detach, the gig series organised by city-based events company Regenerate, electronic music DJs NKHL aka Nikhil Kandhari; Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani; and Tasnneem Docttoar, all of whom live in Mumbai, will play sets. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Ankytrixx at A Bar Called Life

Mumbai-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar will headline this gig programmed by city-headquartered events company Rage Entertainment. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via an RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

Ash Roy at AntiSocial

Berlin-based techno DJ-producer Ash Roy will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Chhabb at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

City-residing electronic music DJ Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria will play a set at this gig programmed by Mumbai-headquartered events company Regenerate. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Habstrakt at Kitty Su

French dubstep producer Habstrakt aka Adam Jouneau will take over the console. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Kumail + Chrms + EZ Riser at Bonobo

Mumbai electronic music DJ-producer Kumail Hamid will play the Mumbai leg of the launch tour for his new EP From You To Blue. The gig, which has been organised by city-based artist and event management company Krunk, will feature supporting slots by counterparts Chrms aka Veer Kowli and EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Uncaged Vol.8 with Major C + Paper Queen at Razzberry Rhinoceros

DJs Major C aka Chandrashekar Kunder and Paper Queen aka Gureja Nea, both of whom are from Mumbai, will play the eighth instalment of hip-hop gig series Uncaged. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, May 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Loose at Raasta Bombay Delhi techno duo Loose aka Arjun Gandhi and Vaibhav Bhavsar will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, May 27 at 6 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rooftop, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Ragdari and Bengali Film Composers with Amarendra Dhaneshwar at Nehru Centre

Vocalist Amarendra Dhaneshwar, who resides in Mumbai, will demonstrate the connection between Hindustani classical music ragas and Hindi film songs of the 1950s and ’60s by composers such as S. D. Burman, Hemant Kumar and Salil Choudhury. The event has been organised by city-based cultural organisation Udayan. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Discovery Night at Cat Cafe Studio

Alternative rock bands Blue Reverie and Mojo Bombay, electro-pop duo iblinkwhenithink, hip-hop outfits Revolt Art Technology and The Dharavi Project, and electronic music producer and singer Sonaluna aka Sonal D’Silva, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at the fourth instalment of this gig series organised by music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, First Floor, Bungalow No.68, Harminder Singh Road, opposite Daljit Gym, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 91670 12606.

Musitronix with Sanam + DJ Chetas at Phoenix MarketCity

This two-day event at Phoenix MarketCity, organised in association with music distribution website Artistaloud.com, will be headlined by Hindi pop-rock band Sanam on Saturday and Bollywood DJ Chetas Shah on Sunday. Tickets, starting at Rs 1,400 per person for the Sanam show and at Rs 850 per person for the DJ Chetas gig, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

The Bombay Jazz Club at Estella

Jazz ensemble The Bombay Jazz Club, featuring city-based musicians Hungarian drummer Aron Nyiro, American bassist D Wood, British-Sudanese keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi and vocalist Samantha Edwards, will present a set. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Estella, Nichani Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 79999 98232.

Bombay Bassment + DJ Proof at Bonobo

This gig, organised by artist and event management company Mixtape, will comprise a hip-hop double bill made up of city-based acts, DJ Proof aka Vinayak Pasula and Bombay Bassment, which will play the Mumbai leg of an ongoing tour to promote its new EP OK Dance. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Priyanjana + Priya + Juke at Summer House Cafe

Electronic dance music DJs Priyanjana Ghoshal and Priya Sen from Mumbai and Juke aka Ankit Chudasama from Pune will each play a set at this gig organised by city-based artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Barem at Kitty Su

Argentinian house and techno DJ-producer Barem aka Mauricio Barembuem will play the Mumbai leg of his three-city India tour. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for women and Rs 1,000 per person for men can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Sid Vashi + Burudu + Zokhuma at AntiSocial

Mumbai producer Sid Vashi will play both ‘live’ and DJ sets at this electronic music gig that will mark the launch of his new EP Azuma Kazuma and will feature supporting slots by Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies from Mumbai. The show has been organised by youth culture website and events company Homegrown. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11pm, after which it is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Pratahswar with Padma Talwalkar at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Singer Padma Talwalkar, who is from Mumbai, will perform at this month’s instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts organised by event company Pancham Nishad. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

Boxout Social with Abhi Meer + Dreamstates + Raffael + Spacejams at AntiSocial

This instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs organised in association with new online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm, will feature sets by Mumbai DJs Abhimanyu Meer, Dreamstates aka Dharam Saraviya, Raffael Kably and Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Tomawok + General Zooz + Sanyas-I at Raasta Bombay

French reggae artist Tomawok aka Thomas Perez will perform. MC General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla of Delhi-based reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs and DJ Sanyas-I aka Kiran Borker from Mumbai will also play sets. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Jazz at Razz with LaRue + The Latecomers + Gino Banks, Sheldon D’Silva and Karan Joseph at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Three city-based jazz acts, the duo LaRue; the band The Latecomers and the trio of drummer Gino Banks, bassist Sheldon D’Silva and keyboardist Karan Joseph, will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, May 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Kim Sane + Oside at Bombay Cocktail Bar

UK-based electronic dance music DJ-producers Kim Sane and Oside aka Julien Chabert will play the Andheri venue. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Ground Floor, Plot No. B-50, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 90292 98340.

PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, May 26 to Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Architectural Photography with David de Souza at Essar House

Veteran Mumbai-based photographer David de Souza will conduct a workshop on shooting the city’s built environment. Participants will get an opportunity to test their skills at the Royal Opera House. The registration fee is Rs 1,000 per person and entitles participants to lunch. To register, email felita.braganza@essar.com or see here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Essar House, Podium, 11 K.K Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

Cyanotype Photo Printing Workshops at Artisans’ and the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Siddharth Kaneria, a visual communications designer from Rajkot, will conduct a workshop on basic and advanced techniques of cyanotype printing at Artisans’ on Saturday. Participants will get to print a photograph, print on cloth and get a DIY cyanotype kit. Tickets priced at Rs 3,400 per person are being sold on Insider.in. On Sunday, Kaneria will conduct workshop on the basics of cyanotype printing, which is open to participants above the age of 15. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (which includes museum entry fee) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Artisans’: Saturday, May 27, from 11 am to 4 pm. Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum: Sunday, May 28: from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040. Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

Scope – Pix: Nepal Issue at Galerie Max Mueller

Organised by the quarterly photography magazine Pix, this group show features images of Nepal by photographers Frederic Lecloux, Karan Shrestha, Karma Tshering Gurung, Narayan Tushar Kaudinya, the Nepal Photo Project, Nirman Shrestha, Philip Blenkinsop, Sagar Chhetri, Sharbendu De, Shikhar Bhattarai, Surendra Lawoti, Tuomo Manninen and Zishaan Akbar Latif. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 18. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Brass Tacks at Cache Gallery

Chennai boutique Brass Tacks will sell its new summer collection of handloom cotton clothes at a pop-up this weekend. For more information, see Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Cache Gallery, Zainab Villa, opposite Moti Mahal, on the corner of Turner Road and Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 5873.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

The Anti Pop-up at Khar Social

Beauty products by Ayca; gifting items from Propshop24; graphic tees by Radical Paradox; home decor items by Polka Puppet; leather accessories by The Black Canvas; stationery by Card Affairs, Insta Note and October Design; sunglasses by Lola’s Closet; and tote bags by Art People are among the wares that will be on offer at the second edition of this pop-up exhibition and sale put together by e-commerce site PropShop24. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, MAY 26

The Lover at Harkat Studios

Nihaarika Negi will direct a production of English playwright Harold Pinter’s The Lover. Tickets priced at Rs350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, May 26 at 9pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

9 Parts Of Desire at The Cuckoo Club

Directed by Lillete Dubey and written by Iraqi-American playwright Heather Raffo, English play 9 Parts Of Desire spans the years between the first Gulf war and the American invasion of Iraq. Ira Dubey plays nine Iraqi women including a bohemian artist, an exiled intellectual and a mother whose daughter was killed by American soldiers. Tickets priced at Rs 518 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

English Medium at Harkat Studios

Two kids from a vernacular background try to fit in with the rest of the class at the only English medium school in Haldwani in this English and Hindi play written by Satchit Puranik and directed by Trimala Adhikari. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Black Boi Be at Studio Tamaasha

South African theatre and spoken word artist Xabiso Vili will perform a show, in English, that deals with the experience of being black. The entry fee is Rs100 per person. To attend, email tamaashatheatre@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at noon.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Jashn-e-Qalam at Wavikar Eye Institute Auditorium

Theatre actors Ayesha Singh and K. C. Shankar will present dramatic readings of stories by Amrita Pritam, Kamleshwar and Patras Bokhari, who wrote in Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu respectively. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 5 pm.

Where: Wavikar Eye Institute, Auditorium, Amber Arcade, Bhivandi Bypass Road, Majiwada, near Lodha Paradise, Thane. Tel: 022 3991 8399.

Blank at The Cuckoo Club

Actors Lekha Washington and Roshan Abbas will perform Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s English play Blank in which blanks in the narrative are filled by the audience. Washington will perform the 6pm show; Abbas will take the stage at 8 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Director Rahul da Cunha’s English play is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Waiting for Naseer at Studio Tamaasha

In this English and Hindi play written and directed by Sapan Saran, two actors wait at Prithvi Café to watch a show in which their favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing a part. Unfortunately they have only one ticket between the two of them. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, May 27 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside the Bhikha Behram well, opposite the Central Telegraph Office.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Lalbaug Stroll with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in Lalbaug that will cover a buffalo god temple, a Muslim shrine with Hindu caretakers, a two-acre farm, the masala market and chiwda galli among other attractions. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside the gate of Gundecha Gardens in Gas Co. Lane.

Parivartak – Social Reform Walk in Gamdevi

Walking tour company Awestrich, in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), will conduct a walk in and around Gamdevi covering sites associated with people who led social movements such as the pioneer of women’s education and town planning in the city, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s brother and the country’s first woman doctor. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Nana Chowk; the exact location will be revealed to those who book tickets.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.