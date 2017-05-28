  1. In the Indian Express, HK Dua argues for a fresh ceasefire in Kashmir.
  2. In the Hindu, G Sampath takes stock of the National Democratic Alliance government at three.
  3. Also in the Indian Express, Vibhuti Narain Rai on why we must keep speaking of the Hashimpura massacre of 1987.
  4. In the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan on the lynch mob republic.
  5. In the Economic Times, Sandip Roy weighs the merits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over President Donald Trump.
  6. In Hindu BLInk, Majid Maqbool on how Kashmiris have found ways to circumvent the government ban on social media.
  7. In the Guardian, Paul Mason on how British policy on Libya, and its fallout, reveal Prime Minister Theresa May’s failures on terror.
  8. In the New York Times, Katrin Bennhold, Stephen Castle and Declan Walsh on the life of the Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, and how it is tangled up with Libya’s tortured past.
  9. Also in the Hindu, Happymon Jacob on how an unlawful act by an army major in Kashmir was turned into a nationalist issue, and the perils of stoking animosities.
  10. In Mint Lounge, Samar Halarnkar washes up on an island without seafood.