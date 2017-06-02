FRIDAY, JUNE 2

PHOTOGRAPHY The African Portraits by Mahesh Shantaram at Exhibit 320

Photographer Mahesh Shantaram’s exhibition is a series of images of Africans living in various parts of the country. The show is being presented by the gallery Tasveer, which is based in Shantaram’s home city of Bangalore. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Friday, June 16. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M. B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4613 0637.

FOOD & DRINK Dinefest in Delhi

Twelve casual-dining restaurants, including Jamie’s Italian in Vasant Kunj, Kofuku in Ansal Plaza, Thai House by Kylin in Greater Kailash I, Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu on Aurobindo Marg and the SodaBottleOpenerWala chain with outposts in Gurgaon, Khan Market and Noida, will serve three-course meals at the discounted fixed price of Rs 600 per person (excluding taxes) during Dinefest, the culinary event organised by Cellar Door Hospitality. To make a reservation (a convenience fee of Rs 62 will be charged per booking) and for the complete list of restaurants, see Insider.in.

When: Until Sunday, June 4, from 1 pm.

Where: At restaurants across the city.

MUSIC Farida Parveen at India International Centre

Bangladeshi folk singer Farida Parveen will perform a concert of compositions by nineteenth-century Baul mystic Lalon Fakir, in both Bengali and Hindi. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, June 2 at 3 pm.

Where: Multi-Purpose Hall, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM El Alcalde at India Habitat Centre

Spanish documentary El Alcalde/The Mayor (2012), directed by Emiliano Altuna, Diego Enrique Osorno and Carlos Rossini, is a portrait of Mexican millionaire mayor Mauricio Fernandez. The film will be screened with English subtitles by the Habitat Film Club. For more information, see here; to become a member of the club, see here.

When: Friday, June 2 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE NSD Repertory Company Summer Theatre Festival at Kamani Auditorium

Seven plays are being staged over the course of this festival, two of which will be performed this weekend: Hindi drama Taj Mahal ka Tender, directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy, in which Shah Jahan attempts to build the Taj Mahal in the present day (on Friday, June 2 at 7 pm; tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here) and Vidyottama, writer and director Mohan Maharishi’s Hindi drama about Vidyottama, the fictional wife of the poet Kalidas (on Saturday, June 3 at 7 pm and on Sunday, June 4 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm; tickets priced at Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 18.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Prakhar Pramod from Delhi, Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai and Zenjiro from Japan will take turns at the mic at this stand-up gig. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC The Karan Khosla Trio at Le Bistro Du Parc

Delhi-based instrumental jazz outfit The Karan Khosla trio, comprising guitarist Karan Khosla, upright bass player Ekaterina Aristova and drummer Aditya Dutta, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Le Bistro du Parc, Shops No. 57, 58 and 59, A Block, Moolchand Flyover Complex, Moolchand Market, Defence Colony. Tel: 011 4678 0080.

MUSIC Akash Vincent at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing singer-songwriter Akash Vincent will perform with a band featuring keyboardist Aman Mahajan, saxophonist Rie Ona, trumpeter Fabio Carlucci, bassist Harshit Mishra and drummer Nikhil Mawkin. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 2 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

MUSIC The 4-AF at La Bodega and Depot48

Congolese band The 4-AF Music, which is based in Delhi, will present sets of African music, rumba and salsa at two venues this weekend: La Bodega on Friday and Depot48 on Saturday. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777. Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Vinayak^a at Summer House Café

Electronic music DJ Vinayak^a aka Vinayak Karthikayan from Bangalore will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, June 2 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC BLOT! at Auro Kitchen and Bar

Delhi-residing electronic music act BLOT! (Basic Love Of Things) will man the decks. There is no entry fee; sign up to be on the guest list here. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Friday, June 2 at 10 pm. Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, 31, Second Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 3310 5021.

MUSIC Cubicolor at Privee’

Dutch deep house trio Cubicolor’s Ariaan Olieroock will play the Delhi leg of their tour of India, which has been put together by Mumbai-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Founder, electronic dance music DJ-producer Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar will spin a supporting set. There is a cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for men, free entry for women and couples; attendees are required to register on the guest list here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 2 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GARDENING WORKSHOPS Introduction to Urban Farming at Farm 8

Kapil Mandawewala, the founder of Delhi-based gardening consultancy Edible Routes, will conduct a workshop during which participants can learn how to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs at home. Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8 am.

Where: Farm 8, Phase 5, Aya Nagar.

FILM A Scene at the Sea at The Japan Foundation

Takeshi Kitano’s Japanese film A Scene at the Sea (1991) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to reproduce an untitled painting of two women by B. Prabha. The registration fee of Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of art supplies, entitles attendees to servings of wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: Tel: 011 4131 5181.

THEATRE Ghalib in New Delhi at Shri Ram Centre

In this Hindi play, written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, nineteenth-century poet Mirza Ghalib revisits his haveli in Delhi in the present day, setting in motion a comedy of errors. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Ye Kothewaliyan at Alliance Française

Director Rajesh Tiwari’s Hindustani play is a stage version of Amritlal Nagar’s Hindi novel of the same name, which is about the lives of sex workers. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Française, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Zakir Khan’s Haq Se Single at Indira Gandhi Stadium

In this solo show, city-based comic Zakir Khan will talk about rejection, love and adulthood. Tickets priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Indira Gandhi Stadium, I. P. Estate, near Raj Ghat, Grand Trunk Road.

FILM Burros at India Habitat Centre

Mexican director Odin Salazar Flores’s Spanish film Burros/Donkeys (2011) will be screened. The film will be shown with English subtitles by the Habitat Film Club. For more information, see here; to become a member of the club, see here.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Muhammad Tripathi at L. T. G. Auditorium

Written and directed by Ashish Jangra, Hindi play Muhammad Tripathi is a satire on religious choices in the country. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Zakhmi Launde by Nitin Mandal and Rajat Chauhan at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-residing stand-up comedians Nitin Mandal and Rajat Chauhan will perform their new show. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7.30 pm

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

THEATRE Big B at Shri Ram Centre

Big B is a Hinglish adaptation of Premchand’s Hindi short story ‘Bade Bhai Sahab’, directed by M. Sayeed Alam and Niti Phool. The play is about two brothers; the elder one is bewildered by and envious of his carefree sibling’s academic success. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Apache Indian at Raasta Gurgaon

UK-based British-Indian reggae-pop star Apache Indian aka Steven Kapur, best known for his 1990s hits such as ‘Chok There’ and ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, will perform as part of his ongoing tour of India to promote his new album In Ja. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Gurgaon, Second Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC Big Bang Blues at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-based blues-rock band Big Bang Blues will play an electric blues set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

MUSIC Lost Stories at Farzi Café

Mumbai-residing electronic dance music act Lost Stories will take over the console. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 9 pm

Where: Farzi Café, Level 1, 38/39, Block E , Inner Circle, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4355 1028.

COMEDY Rajneesh Kapoor at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comic Rajneesh Kapoor, who is from Delhi, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Kerano at FIO Cookhouse and Bar

Delhi electronic dance music DJ-producer Kerano aka Karanvir Singh will spin a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 10 pm.

Where: FIO Cookhouse and Bar, Epicuria, Nehru Place. Tel: 011 2628 1026.

MUSIC Party Thieves at Kitty Su

American trap music DJ-producer Party Thieves aka Jared McFarlin will perform the Delhi leg of his ongoing India tour. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for women and an entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for men and per couple (of any gender), which can be paid in advance on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Sadgati at L. T. G. Auditorium

Hindi play Sadgati, directed by Sunil Chauhan, is a stage version of Premchand’s short story of the same name in which a shoemaker asks a Brahmin priest to fix the date for the marriage of his daughter. In exchange the priest demands free labour from the man. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 3 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

Gadhe Ki Baraat at Alliance Française

A king promises to marry his daughter off to whoever builds a bridge between the palace and the poor quarter of town overnight, in this Hindi play directed by Dinesh Ahlawat. When a donkey succeeds in completing the task, the king is in a quandary. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Française, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FILM Box 507 at Instituto Cervantes

Enrique Urbizu’s Spanish crime drama Box 507 (2002) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here. When: Sunday, June 4 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

THEATRE Ki-Insaan at L. T. G. Auditorium

Writer and director Vivek Tyagi’s Hindi play deals with the issue of farmer suicides. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 5 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

FILM El Comienzo del Tiempo at India Habitat Centre

Mexican director Bernardo Arellano’s Spanish film El Comienzo del Tiempo/The Beginning of Time (2014) will be screened. The film will be shown with English subtitles by the Habitat Film Club. For more information, see here; to become a member of the club, see here.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FOOD & DRINK Iftar-e-Dastarkhwan in Nizamuddin

City-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi will host an iftar feast of chicken samosas; chana dal; aloo gosht; kadai chicken; biryani; dahi wada; chana dal karela; and mango rice kheer at a pop-up organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, mail commeatwithus@gmail.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Nizamuddin East, Block C, near Gate No. 6, Harsha Road.

THEATRE Crime and Punishment at L. T. G. Auditorium

A Hindi stage version of Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel Crime and Punishment, adapted and directed by Rakhi Manuv. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Honestly Speaking by Amit Tandon at NCUI Auditorium

Delhi-based comedian Amit Tandon, known as ‘the married guy’ in the stand-up circuit, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 8 pm.

Where: NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre, 3 August Kranti Marg, opposite Siri Fort Auditorium, Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas. Tel: 85274 99408.

FOOD & DRINK The Feast By Food Talk India in Delhi

Culinary events company Food Talk India has curated a series of four-course tasting menus at four restaurants: Thai eatery Dao, Japanese joint Nagai, European and Indian spot Fio Cookhouse & Bar and Thai Pavilion at Vivanta by Taj. The meals are priced at Rs 1,100 per person. To make a reservation, the booking fee of Rs 100 per meal can be paid on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 8 pm.

Where: See here for addresses.

MUSIC EYM Trio at Depot48

French jazz act EYM Trio, made up of pianist Elie Dufour, double bass player Yann Phayphet and drummer Marc Michel, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Ganga: River of Life and Eternity at the National Museum

This show, which draws from the collections of the National Museum and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts in Delhi and the Kalakriti Archives in Hyderabad, features artworks and ritual objects related to the worship of the river Ganga. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 650 per person for foreigners; there is no entry for students up to class 12.

When: Until Tuesday, June 20. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Museum, Janpath. Tel: 011 2301 9272.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details. When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Kim Ho Suk at the National Gallery of Modern Art

South Korean artist Kim Ho Suk’s solo show Hiding Inside the Light, organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, is a collection of portraits, landscapes and paintings of daily life. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 500 per person for foreign adults. There is no entry fee for children. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, June 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s show Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.