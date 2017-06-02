ART

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

‘The Long Exposure: Painting and Photography in Early Twentieth Century Mysore’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Shukla Sawant, professor of visual studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, will deliver a talk on landscape painting in Mysore in the early twentieth century. She will examine the works of artists such as Venkatappa, Keshavaya, Subramanya Raju and Hanumiah. There is no entry fee. To attend, email ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition will explore seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire, as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, June 18. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who worked abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Winding Unwinding + Amina Ahmed at Clark House Initiative

Colaba gallery Clark House Initiative is showing two exhibitions. Curated by city-based artist Sachin Bonde, Winding Unwinding is a set of prints, video, sculptures and drawings by artists from across India and Nepal. Madad is a series of drawings by Amina Ahmed, an artist based out of Iran and the US. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, June 11. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here. When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 5

1 Come with Bhavish Ailani + Jeeya Sethi + Navin Noronha at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

City comics Bhavish Ailani, Jeeya Sethi and Navin Noronha will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Aditya Desai + Neville Shah + Nitin Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai comedians Aditya Desai, Nitin Gupta and Neville Shah will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Anshu Mor + Sapan Verma + Shaad Safi at Tuning Fork

Stand-up comics Anshu Mor from Delhi and Sapan Verma and Shaad Safi from Mumbai will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 and Sunday, June 4 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Anatomy of Awkward by Kautuk Srivastava at The Cuckoo Club

Comedian Kautuk Srivastava, who is from Mumbai, will present his new show. Fellow city-based comic Punit Pania will perform an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Bhavish Ailani + Shashwat Maheshwari + Siddharth Dudeja at The Square

Mumbai’s Shashwat Maheshwari will host a stand-up gig that will feature sets by fellow city-residing comedians Bhavish Ailani and Siddharth Dudeja and ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Not Good Enough by Aditi Mittal at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Comedian Aditi Mittal, who lives in Mumbai, will try out new jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Honestly Speaking by Amit Tandon at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Delhi comic Amit Tandon, known as ‘the married guy’ in the stand-up circuit, will present a new show. Tickets priced at Rs 749 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, Saint Dominic Road, Bandra (West).

Maheep Singh at Tuning Fork

Capital-residing stand-up comedian Maheep Singh will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8.30pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

What Do You Think You Are Doing by Sundeep Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Bareilly boy Sundeep Sharma will present a stand-up set. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Biswa Kalyan Rath is Writing New Jokes at The Cuckoo Club

City-residing comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath will perform fresh material. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

420 Project with Abijit Ganguly + Jeeya Sethi + Kabir Chandra + Sahil Shah at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Four stand-up comics, Abijit Ganguly from Delhi and Jeeya Sethi, Kabir Chandra and Sahil Shah from Mumbai, will perform for 20 minutes each. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

The Ankit and Avinash Show at The Cuckoo Club

In this improv comedy show, Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma, both of whom are from Mumbai, will perform routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The Trial Show by Anirban Dasgupta at The Square

Mumbai-residing stand-up comic Anirban Dasgupta will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

The Knitting Retreat by Peoli at Artisans’

Almora-based clothing label Peoli, which is currently holding an exhibition and sale at Artisans’ (see Shopping & Style), will conduct a workshop on advanced knitting techniques. Tickets priced at Rs 2,800 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

Bharatanatyam dancer Pavitra Bhat, Odissi dancer Shubhada Varadkar and kathak dancer Varada Pandit, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at a concert organised as part of Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya’s year-long ninetieth anniversary celebrations. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

ONGOING

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This weekend, the line-up at Prithvi Theatre’s annual series of plays and theatre workshops for kids will feature Kyun Kyun Ladki, director Shaili Sathyu’s Hindi stage version of Mahasweta Devi’s English children’s book The Why-Why Girl (on Friday, June 2 at 4 pm and 7 pm; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here); writer-director Om Katare’s The Bubblegum Boy, a Hinglish play about a boy who finds magic at a shopping mall (on Saturday, June 3 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); and Magic If!, a Hindi play written and directed by Om Katare, about young Chulbul Pandey, who is hooked to social media and has no time for studies (on Sunday, June 4 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays and workshops, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Summer Fiesta at the NCPA

Four productions will be staged this weekend as part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of plays and workshops for children. Director Timira Gupta’s English and Hindi play A Silly Story of Bondapalli is about a prince’s love for fried bondas (on Saturday, June 3 at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Jungle Book 2 is directors Lokesh Rai and Swapnil Shrirao’s Hindi and English play about Mowgli’s return to the world of human beings (on Saturday, June 3 at 6.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). Directed by Trishla Patel, English and Hindi play Growing Up follows the antics of a group of adolescents (on Sunday, June 4 at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre, tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here). In writer-director Mayank Pahwa’s Hindi and English play Happy Birthday!!, when a little boy is asleep, his toys come alive and discuss a new arrival (on Sunday, June 4 at 6.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre; tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 350 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, June 4.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Miss and the Doctors at Alliance Francaise

Two doctor-brothers fall for the same woman, a single mother in French director Axelle Ropert’s Miss and the Doctors (2014). The French film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, Theosophy Hall, 40 New Marine Lines, near Nirmala Niketan. Tel: 022 2203 5993.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Crafting the Narrative: A Screenwriting Workshop by Satyanshu Singh at Essar House Filmmaker Satyanshu Singh, the co-director of the short movie Tamaash (2013) and the lyricist for Sulemani Keeda (2014), will conduct a workshop on writing for cinema. The registration fee of Rs 1,000 per person for the workshop, organised by the Essar Group’s cultural arm Avid Learning, entitles attendees to lunch. To attend, email avidlearning@essar.com or call 97699 37710. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 pm.

Where: Essar House, Podium, 11 K.K Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

A Matter of Life and Death at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Classic British film A Matter of Life and Death (1946), directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Sunday Shorts with Pocket Films at Tuning Fork

Pocket Films, a Mumbai-based online distributor of films and video, will screen three short movies. In Partha Sarathi Manna’s Hindi film LOC...A Playground (2012), a cricket match becomes a unifying force for people on both sides of the border. Rahul Chitella’s Hindi film Azaad (2016) is about the troubled relationship between a man and his son. In Shamik Rakshit’s Bengali film Key Square (2014), a left-wing student leader and his apolitical friend search for meaning in life. The cover charge of Rs 200 per person can be paid on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Ramzan Ramble by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk through Mohammed Ali Road during which participants will get to sample Ramzan specialties such as spiral gulab jamun, Chinese bheja, non-alcoholic absinthe, seekh kababs and the original ‘natural’ ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 1,224 are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Food Photography and Styling 101 with Assad Dadan at Magazine Street Kitchen

Mumbai-based lensman Assad Dadan will conduct a workshop on the basics of food photography that will cover topics such as lighting, exposure triangle, composition, food styling and post processing. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 10 am.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

World On A Plate at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre

Organised by Bangalore-based marketing firm Gold Rush Entertainment, World On A Plate will feature masterclasses by Australian chefs, patissier Adriano Zumbo, restaurateur and Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan and the series’s season eight winner Elena Duggan as well as Singaporean pastry chef Janice Wong and Indian TV host, cookbook author and chef Ranveer Brar. Tickets ranging from Rs 599 per person to Rs 15,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

The Bhukkad Flea at St. Joseph’s School

Ribs and sausages by Carnival Kitchen; Goa sausage sandwiches by Kaavo; Italian and Punjabi meals by Savvy’s Kitchen; cookies by Aarti Dalal; flavoured handmade chocolates by Nivi; and cakes by Sweet Little Things will be among the foods on offer at this bazaar dedicated to home chefs, organised by events company Wexpress Media Group. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: St. Joseph’s School, near Almeida Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98339 84214.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 4, from 8 am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 4, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 4, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Umang with Parv Tapodhan + Swarangi Marathe at the NCPA Little Theatre

Surbahar player Parv Tapodhan from Ahmedabad and vocalist Swarangi Marathe from Mumbai will each perform a solo recital at this instalment of Umang, the monthly series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts to promote rising talent. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Young Talent Concert with Anuvrat Choudhary + Ridhima Rele at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

This edition of the Western classical music concert series organised by the city-based Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy to put the spotlight on young talent will feature solo recitals by a pair of pianists, 17-year-old Anuvrat Choudhary from Gurgaon, who will play compositions by Beethoven, Chopin, Martinu and Schubert, and 25-year-old Ridhima Rele from Mumbai, who will present works by Bartok, Chopin and Ravel. Tickets priced at Rs200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Apache Indian + Major C at Raasta Bombay

UK-based British-Indian reggae-pop star Apache Indian aka Steven Kapur, best known for his 1990s hits such as ‘Chok There’ and ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, will perform the Mumbai leg of his tour of India to promote his new album In Ja. City-based reggae and hip-hop DJ Major C aka Chandrashekar Kunder will play a supporting set. Tickets priced at Rs 325 and Rs 525 per person, which entitle attendees to a beer, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Equalize with Hans Seance + Anuj Samtani + Bullzeye + Sequ3l at A Bar Called Life

This instalment of Equalize, the electronic music gig series programmed by events company Rage Entertainment, will feature city-based producer Hans Seance aka Hansel Soans, who will launch and play tracks from his new EP Profound Notion, as well as sets by DJs Anuj Samtani from Chennai, Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor from Mumbai and Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via an RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

Malfnktion + Niki + Smokey at Bonobo

Mumbai electronic music DJs Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru, Niki aka Nikita Shetty and Smokey aka Indira Kanawade will each play a set at this gig organised by city-headquartered artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Party Thieves at Razzberry Rhinoceros

American trap music DJ-producer Party Thieves aka Jared McFarlin will perform the first date of his India tour. Tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 per person on Bookmyshow.com and at Rs 1,500 per person at the venue. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Framed with Blurry Slur + Chhabb + Orbs & Zen at AntiSocial

Mumbai DJs Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza, Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria and Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani will each play sets at Looney, the fourth edition of Framed, a new gig series dedicated to house music by D’Souza and Ramnani in association with electronic music event companies Regenerate and Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11pm, after which it is Rs 500 per person; register on the guest list via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 10.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Defunct with Browncoat + Blank + Mashter + Stiv Hey + Tuhin Mehta at Razzberry Rhinoceros

DJs Browncoat aka Nawed Khan from Mumbai, Mashter aka Manish Mendiratta from Gurgaon, Stiv Hey aka Stefano Ardemagni from Milan and Tuhin Mehta from Bangalore and electronica act Blank from Chennai will perform at this edition of city-based electronic dance music-focused artist and event management company Submerge’s night Defunct. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Submerge.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Cubicolor at AntiSocial

Dutch deep house music DJ trio Cubicolor’s Ariaan Olieroock will play the Mumbai leg of his tour of India, which has been put together by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until 11pm, after which it is Rs 700 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, June 3 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Ramakrishnan Murthy at IES Raja Shivaji Vidyasankul

Chennai-based Carnatic classical music vocalist Ramakrishnan Murthy will perform a concert organised by events company First Edition Arts. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 10 am.

Where: IES Raja Shivaji Vidyasankul (King George High School), B. N. Vaidya Hall, Hindu Colony, Dadar (East). Tel: 022 2414 1285.

Sharad Sathe at Nehru Centre Complex

Swar Yatra, a group of Indian classical music enthusiasts, will host a concert by city-residing Hindustani classical music vocalist Sharad Sathe. Donor passes are priced at Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 4 pm.

Where: Hall of Quest, Basement, Nehru Planetarium building, Nehru Centre Complex, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Up7T + Bigfat at Raasta Bombay

Electronic music DJ-producers Up7T aka Ayush Arora from Delhi and Bigfat aka Aniruddh Mehta from Mumbai will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

House Concert Mumbai: Session 3 with Tejas + Prathamesh + Raia and a Buffalo in Khar Singer-songwriters Tejas Menon, Prathamesh Tambe, and Raia and a Buffalo aka Becky Fernandes and Joshua Thomas, will each perform a set at this instalment of the monthly gig series that takes place inside people’s homes. The event will begin with the screening of six Indian short films. There is no entry fee; RVSP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Khar; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

The Foxtrot Project with Neel Sarkar Project + Syncopation + The Rohan Ganguli Quartet at AntiSocial

Three of the groups that appear on the second volume of Kolkata-based music label Amuze Records’s jazz compilation series The Foxtrot Project will perform: the Neel Sarkar Project and the Rohan Ganguli Quartet, both of which are from the City and Joy, and Syncopation from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

PETS

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

The CuriousCity Challenge - Pets Special in Bandra

Travel company Some Place Else, in association with dog training company Bark N Bond, will conduct a special pets edition of its treasure hunt across Bandra. Participants will be given a set of clues along with a number of tasks to complete with their dogs. Prior registration is necessary by calling 98331 63486⁠ or 98336 84423. The registration fee is Rs 700 for one person and one pet and Rs 300 per additional participant. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.30 am.

Where: The starting point is the Doolally Taproom in ONGC Colony, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

PHOTOGRAPHY

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here. When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Scope – Pix: Nepal Issue at Galerie Max Mueller

Organised by the quarterly photography magazine Pix, this group show features images of Nepal by photographers Frederic Lecloux, Karan Shrestha, Karma Tshering Gurung, Narayan Tushar Kaudinya, the Nepal Photo Project, Nirman Shrestha, Philip Blenkinsop, Sagar Chhetri, Sharbendu De, Shikhar Bhattarai, Surendra Lawoti, Tuomo Manninen and Zishaan Akbar Latif. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, June 17. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

SHOPPING & STYLE FRIDAY, JUNE 2 Hand Sewn Himalayan Hymns by Peoli at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of upcycled, hand-crafted khadi clothes for women and unisex accessories by Almora-based label Peoli. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Until Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Night Market at Radio Bar

Accessories for men by Moochwala; customised gift items by Aarania; stationery by Paper Trails; pet products by Petwale; and footwear by Flutter Feet will be among the wares on offer at the second edition of this shopping bazaar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Radio Bar, Ground Floor, Hotel New Castle, next to Satgurus, Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2649 9900.

SPORTS & FITNESS

Get Cycloned

The Smart Commute Foundation, a city-based group of cyclists that encourages people to cycle to work, will mark World Environment Day, which falls on Monday, June 5, with cycling rides from different points in the city to Kala Nagar in Bandra East and onward to Bandra Kurla Complex. There is no entry fee; a cycle can be rented for Rs 500. To participate, register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 6.30 am.

Where: Starting points in Borivali, Juhu, Kalyan, Malad, Powai, Thane and Vashi.

TALKS

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

‘Mangroves - Mumbai’s Green Lifelines’ at Godrej India Culture Lab

Anish Andheria, the president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust and member of the Maharashtra State Board of Wildlife, will deliver a talk on the importance of mangroves to our ecology. There is no entry fee. For more information and to register, see here.

When: Friday, June 2 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One (entry from the Eastern Express Highway), Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Actors Yasir Iftikhar Khan and Nachiket Devasthali will read four stories by Urdu writer Krishan Chander: ‘Aadhe Ghante ka Khuda’, ‘Kalu Bhangi’, ‘Kabootar ke Khat’ and ‘Mahalaxmi ka Pul’. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 2 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Crumpled: A Compilation of Imperfect Love Stories at Studio Tamaasha

A suite of five love stories in Hindi and English directed by Aakash Prabhakar and written by Prabhakar, Julianne Homokay, Rahul Rai and Kalpak Bhave. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, June 3 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Dopehri at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Hindi film actor Pankaj Kapur will present Dopehri, a solo performance in which he narrates a story he has written about Amma Bi, an old woman living by herself in a haveli in Lucknow. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Dedh Inch Oopar at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

Girish Pardesi will perform Nirmal Verma’s Hindi play in which an old man sitting in a bar narrates the story of his life to a fellow patron. A happily married man, he was shocked one day when his wife was arrested by the Gestapo for carrying out anti-Nazi activities. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

The Black Sun at The Afterclap

In this English play written and directed by Omkar Bhatkar, four deeply troubled characters – a theatre director, a playwright, an actor and a light and sound operator – meet at a mental asylum. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7 pm.

Where: The Afterclap, Plot 161, behind PetsHotel, near Hotel Shradha, Yeoor Hills, Thane (West). Tel: 98927 56226.

The Darkroom at Harkat Studios

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members will be blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Blank Page at Studio Tamaasha

Actors recite contemporary poetry in Hindi, English, Marathi and Kashmiri and enact movements inspired by the words in this performance directed by Sunil Shanbag and produced by city theatre group Tamaasha Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

VOLUNTEERING

Carter Road Clean Up Day 1 in Bandra

A group of citizens will clean the 1.2km stretch of coastline along the Carter Road promenade in Bandra. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 10 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside Nutrition Planet, near Otters Club, Carter Road, Bandra (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Bombay by Dusk with Raconteur Walks

Tour company Raconteur Walks will conduct a walk in and around the Fort area, which will cover such sites as the St. Thomas’s Cathedral, the Town Hall, the Bombay Stock Exchange and Regal circle. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 4 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Indira Gate in Ballard Estate.

Frere Town by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Fort area that will cover such sites as a dog memorial, the Parsi lying-in hospital, a palace that belonged to the Tatas and the place where the first cricket test match in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Gamdevi Walk by Khaki Tours

This guided walk in and around the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Gamdevi will include spots such as the ‘other’ Gateway of India, nineteenth-century Maharashtrian homes in the area, and a pretty street that has a connection with the plague of 1896. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Tewari Brothers opposite the Royal Opera House.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.