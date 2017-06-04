Let us rewind the past week.

Reading the law: Government seems to be on thin ice as it bans trade on cattle for slaughter

Regulation of market committees, including those for cattle, is a state subject over which the Centre has no legislative power. Laws on cattle slaughter also rest with the states and are outside the legislative competence of Parliament. Read more here.

Also read: ‘It is impossible here’: Centre’s cattle slaughter rules have BJP leaders in the North East worried

Mrs N Fernandes: The woman whose pickles inspired Salman Rushdie and a legion of British soldiers

Nataline Fernandes’s jams, pickles and wet curry pastes have fed her family for years to come. British soldiers who lived in her Pune neighbourhood fell in love with her products and she was also the inspiration behind the Braganza pickle factory and its owner Mary Pereira in Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. Read more here.

Fifty years ago today: How I fell in love with Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band all over again

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles’ eighth studio album released 50 years ago, begs to be heard as an album, in a particular song order. It is far more than the sum of its parts, and has dated in the best way. Read more here.

This doctor saved the Great Indian Bustard from extinction – by treating cattle herders for free

This remarkable success story was scripted by physician-turned conservationist Pramod Patil and cattle herders in the Thar desert, who helped him by reporting bustard sightings and breeding sites, restoring degraded grasslands and protecting the bird from poachers in exchange for free medical treatment. Read more here.

Lulu’s Tribal Kitchen: A Naga food truck is serving traditional cuisine in Belgium

In her native language, Lulu or Landimliu Pheiga Gangmei’s name means one who spreads wealth. In the Belgian neighbourhood of Genk, she is known for her ready smile, her quiet but determined demeanour, and for being the chef of Lulu’s Tribal Kitchen, Belgium’s first Naga food truck. Read more here.