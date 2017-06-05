Slowing economy

This is another instance of selective reporting by Scroll.in (“This Russian joke helps explain the persistent government euphoria on the economic front”). The author has played up all negative GDP number but seems to suffer from amnesia when it came to data about the the agriculture sector (which showed a marked improvement), because it did not suit his narrative. Copious tears were shed by all Opposition parties on how demonetisation was wrecking the lives of farmers but the Gross Value Added for agriculture (including forestry and fishing) for quarter four of the 2016-’17 financial year is a 5.2%, compared to a measly 1.5% in the fourth quarter of last year. Further, practically every economist acknowledged that demonetisation would have a short-term impact on the economy. But as Andrew Lang said, the author “uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp posts – for support rather than for illumination”. – P Raghavendra

***

This writer is letting his imagination run wild. – Kannan

***

On the one hand, Mohan Guruswamy questions the credibility of government data on GDP growth and on the other, he uses the same data to criticise the government?

Demonetisation has brought an additional Rs 6 lakh crores into banks, helped reduce interest rates and has also provide liquidity. Credit growth can increase the GDP and we should see that in the second half of the 2017-’18 financial year.

I agree on the tax collection front it was disappointing as black money holders managed to stay one step ahead of the government.

But the economy is doing far better under the NDA as it did under the UPA. The private sector was ailing under the previous regime and the NDA has managed to stem its decline. But complete recovery will take a few years. Also, the current regime had the courage to admit that non-performing assets problem and deal with it.

Government investment is up dramatically and programmes like Make in India, Skill India, Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan Yohana have seen varying degrees of success.

After a long time, we are not encouraging GDP growth through indiscriminate lending to second and third grade promoters. All decisions being taken right now are backed by strong economic logic.

I expected more from demonetisation but would not like to use that as the lone stick to beat up Narendra Modi and NDA. – Nirjhar Gupta

***

This is a very nice and informative article. The government is spreading lies not just about the state of the economy but also matters like employment and inflation, among others. – Ramesh Mehta

Cut short

This feeling of being trapped between the old and the new is even felt by women who may not be achievers in the traditional sense of the term (“Behind the suicide of an IIT scholar in Delhi, a struggle between new ambitions and old restraints”). She may not be an IITian or an IAS officer but an achiever, nonetheless, given the limited means, she had for her growth. So then, this is not the story of a woman who made it to civil services or an elite institution but of every single woman who tried to go beyond being merely literate in an effort to educate herself. – Sulbha Goyal

***

I am a researcher from JNU. I am a single woman aged 32 and the reason I am still single is because most of the men I interact with wants a wife who cooks for them and takes care of their needs. Indian men are not yet evolved enough to accept well-educated wives. After reading about Manjula Devak’s story, I feel blessed that I am not tied to a wrong man and family. I am willing to stay single till I find a man whose ego doesn’t get hurt by his wife’s achievements. Thank you for sharing with the world the inside of Devak’s story. It’s a story of every Indian budding female researcher. – Asmita Gupta

***

Your article on how qualified Indian women have to deal with restrictions is very commendable. Your words have power to combat these problems. This piece really moved me, because I am also an educated girl who has to constantly fight with old customs. I was mentally and physically tortured by my in-laws over dowry. Moreover, they wanted me to undergo an abortion and start earning money for them. I even thought of killing myself many times, but I thought it would amount to cowardice.

Being a dental surgeon these days is a curse , as we are not able to find jobs and establishing a clinic requires a huge investment. The legal and police procedures made it even harder for me and it took me two years to rid myself of these troubles. Now, I am surviving as a single mother and earning for myself and my son, but this society considers divorce taboo and makes it even harder for a single woman to live a peaceful life. I appreciate your effort and your touching words. – Harkhush

***

This is a well-researched and well-written article, but I find it ironic that the byline for this piece goes to a man. Surely there is a woman journalist out there in our country of a billion who could have been given a chance to voice her opinion on this crucial issue? – Vineetha Mokkil

***

I am very glad that the author took time to collect the facts before publishing this article. Most people sensationalise suicide. This article is very well written. I knew Manjula and I am happy that you took the effort to get to know her too, before writing about her. – Akansha Yadav

***

As a woman, I can understand the trauma she was going through. But shouldn’t we look at another possibility as well? Her quick rise in the field of research and scientific studies could have created many foes at her work place, so people there should also be questioned. I don’t think a woman who hesitated to walk out of such a marriage because it would bring a bad name for her family could take a step that would affect them so much. – Rajni Pandey

Channel talks

This government is set to begin the destruction of this country with its ignorance of history and worse still, people’s attitudes (“CBI raid on Prannoy Roy: Scrutiny of NDTV’s finances is not new – but the timing raises questions”). Read Gurcharan Das’ India Unbound to get a feeler. The events in Kashmir also reflect the government’s inability to comprehend the intricacies of people’s needs and desires in the region. If anything, the government has created a new generation of angry young Kashmiris. The cattle sale rules too have been enforced without any understanding of their economic implications.

Democracy is not just about voting, important as it is, but also about upholding the Constitution and the strength of the agencies to help preserve it, such as a free press and competent judiciary. The recent disgraceful statements by an ex High court Judge and the absence of perhaps one of the few remaining good journalists from a well-known TV channel are a telling and sad reflection of the state of the nation. – Malcolm Lobo

***

NDTV definitely has an agenda and the channel spotlights senseless issues and glorifies anti-social elements (“Watch: NDTV anchor kicks BJP spokesperson off panel after he accuses channel of ‘an agenda’”). They just have to oppose the BJP at all costs. NDTV has enjoyed the Congress’ patronage for a long time. They are now hiding behind their so-called secular image. They benefitted from the dynastic politics of the Congress and are now finding it hard to deal with reality. – Rajesh Choubey

***

It is with a heavy hart that I saw that the discourse in our country has come to such a pass because of the politics of polarisation and the blind affection towards a popular leader. Many, including my beloved friends, are forcefully ignoring and parting ways with facts, which are creative a divide in the country.

I am a Muslim and a true Indian by roots, history, purity, patriotism or love for my motherland. I have also never eaten beef and never intend to either. But today, I am afraid of speaking up against the absurd decisions taken by the government of India and some states. I am afraid to condemn attacks on citizens on issues that point to a narrow mentality. I love my country so much as people around me are well aware and have always dreamt of India as the greatest country in the world.

A country is its people: a country cannot be great if the people are not great. So, we need to ask ourselves, can we make our country the world’s greatest? What kind of people are we? Are we humble and large-hearted? Do we respect the beliefs, emotions, culture and ways of living of others in our country or do we want to impose our preferences on everyone? If yes, then how are we different any than a Saudi Arabia or Pakistan? I want my India back. – Wasim Kachchhi

***

A blind follower of the BJP should be taught such lessons. Where should he hide his face now? Bravo, NDTV and keep on highlighting the truth. – Paramjeet Chopra

***

This anti-national NDTV is foreign paid media run by the Vatican and should be immediately destroyed, lest they destroy this great nation. – Mausumi Sarkar

***

Wasn’t the NDTV anchor scared that the agenda the BJP spokesperson was talking about would be exposed? The anchor should have taken on the challenge and countered him using the debate instead of taking the cheap route of taking a panelist off the screen. – Roshan Lal Kotwal

***

Sambit Patra is absolutely correct. Some paid channels cover some subjects selectively to berate some party and remain silent on some of the most important issues. – Shymali Lahiri

***

Sambit Patra or others from BJP should keep away from NDTV as this channel has a majority of UPA members, or so-called secular politicians, or so-called propagators of tolerance on the panel. Moreover, the anchor either doesn’t allow the BJP representative to speak or cuts him short. Sometimes they echo the UPA’s secularism, which is now perceived as either Communalism or appeasement of unpatriotic elements or betrayers who support Pakistan views while enjoying India’s security and hospitality!

All the questions are also framed by the channel to belittle India either politically or economically. There is no constructive cirticism and no alternatives are given. NDTV has little right to criticize DD and other channels. – M Narayanan

***

Your report on this incident is one-sided. I watched the show. Nidhi Razdan sought everyone’s comments on the new rules regarding sale of cattle and the only question she asked Sambit Patra was about the consequence of these rules for the BJP in the North East. When he was giving his perspective on the rules, she interrupted him and asked him about the North East, which he told her the BJP would take care off. Then she went back to the other speakers. Patra kept asking for just 30 seconds of time to explain his views. – Yashashree Gurjar

***

The article seems very one sided. It seems as though the author gave his opinions, not facts. This is not journalism. – Harsh

***

NDTV is nothing but a Congress stooge. I have seen many debates in which this anchor has interrupted BJP members and have not allowed them to express their complete views. – Devi Shanker

***

Kudos to Nidhi Razdan for taking a brave and strong stand against a bully. It was commendable and we respect her even more.

We desperately need channels that give out honest and unbiased news without shouting and drama. NDTV is the only channel worth watching right now. – Jenai Banaji

***

For long, we have been waiting for the day when a BJP spokesperson throws back all the mud on the faces of NDTV anchors that they had been receiving for years. The channel is not only anti-BJP but also anti-national and anti-Hindu. It is a regular practice of NDTV anchors to interrupt BJP and Hindu leaders. The BJP should boycott NDTV. – Sanjay Kumar Agrawal

***

The BJP spokesperson is very arrogant. Razdan was bold to kick him out. I appreciate her strength. The BJP government is a fake won and has won elections by rigging EVMs. I hope the BJP and RSS disappear one day. – Mohan

***

Hats off to those like Nidhi Razdan whose brave and independent work keeps alive independent journalism alive. The BJP is overconfident now, but they will get a reality check one day. – Swapnil Gawande

***

The woman who hosts the show is a rank amateur. She interrupted the BJP member constantly, because she did not like what he was saying. She did not interrupt the other two gentleman. She took strong exception at Patra saying that she need not worry about members leaving the party as it is something the BJP will take care of. What’s wrong with him saying that? She was shrill and rude- as a host, her job is to moderate the discussion and not order people around. NDTV should fire her. – Runu D Mazumdar

Remembering PN Haskar

I remember Mr Haksar quite well as my grandfather, Subimal Dutt, was a close friend of his (“PN Haksar: The man who was Indira Gandhi’s alter ego at the peak of her glory”). His fall from grace began, as your story says, before the Emergency, but Mrs Gandhi retained some sort of respect for him since he was made Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and he retained that position (with the rank of Cabinet Minister) till 1977. There was much speculation over why he did not resign, especially after the arrest and humiliation of his maternal uncle, who was the proprietor of Pandit Brothers (an old establishment in Connaught Place). Mrs Urmila Haksar later wrote a book about the episode.

The trouble is that the unofficial spoils systems he perpetuated, which might have been briefly dominated by Anglophile Leftists with a certain polish, also made possible the arbitrary and arrogant conduct of Sanjay Gandhi and his cronies.– Supriya Guha

***

The article has given a clear picture of functioning of the government. It clears the misconception that Mrs Gandhi was ruthless she did not listen to others. She ran the country effectively and worked hard to make it grow. Imposing Emergency was a political decision that she regretted. But she also bounced back and created history. – KN Pandey

The real probe

The investigation aspect is missing in this article (“CID probe found evidence to try Adityanath in Gorakhpur riots (but he did not sanction prosecution)”). It is just another piece to create opposition against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Instead, you could have met the people in the forensic lab and asked them how they concluded that the CD was doctored, who all prepared the investigative report and why the previous government took no action on it.