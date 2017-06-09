ART

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show of contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 9 to Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm;

Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire, as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, June 18. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who lived abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Winding Unwinding + Amina Ahmed at Clark House Initiative

Colaba gallery Clark House Initiative is showing two exhibitions. Curated by city-based artist Sachin Bonde, Winding Unwinding is a set of prints, videos, sculptures and drawings by artists from across India and Nepal. Madad is a series of drawings by Amina Ahmed, an artist based out of Iran and the US. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here. When: Until Sunday, June 11. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Underground Bookhouse at What About Art?

Bandra bookstore Underground Bookhouse, which shut recently, will move into What About Art?, an arts management agency also in Bandra, for four months. This weekend, it will hold a sale of titles on film, philosophy, music and literature as well as graphic novels, children’s books and zines. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Where: What About Art?, Flat No.7, First Floor, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi Restaurant, 29th Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Murder in Seven Acts at Harkat Studios

City-based Kalpana Swaminathan, who has to her credit several books with co-author Ishrat Syed under the nom de plume Kalpish Ratna, will conduct a workshop on writing crime fiction. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Blind Book Date at Nicobar

Kala Ghoda clothing and home decor store Nicobar will hold a sale of books priced at Rs99 each. The event will feature three performances and an open mic session. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Where: Nicobar, 10 Ropewalk Lane, above Kala Ghoda Café, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2263 3877.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

53 Come at Studio Mojo City-residing comics Govind Menon, Trupti Khamkar and Vaibhav Sethia will present new material at the fifty-third instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, near Evershine Mall, Chincholi Bunder Road, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Amogh Ranadive + Vikram Poddar at Prego

Mumbai-based comics Amogh Ranadive and Vikram Poddar will each perform a set at this gig organised by the Indian Comedy Club. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Prego, The Westin, Goregaon (East). Tel: 90046 61024.

Mixed Bag Fridays! with Sonali Thakker + Adhiraj Singh + Bhavish Ailani at Dancamaze This stand-up comedy show, organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective, will feature sets by ten amateur comics and three Mumbai-based professionals, Adhiraj Singh, Bhavish Ailani and host Sonali Thakker. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, 508, A Wing, Samartha Aishwarya, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Lokhandwala, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

The Start Ups by Improv Comedy Mumbai at Workbay

Members of the Improv Comedy Mumbai troupe will present an “entrepreneurial comedy” based on a “billon dollar idea” suggested by the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Workbay, 39, First Floor, Deepjyot Bungalow, Church Avenue, opposite Sacred Heart Church, Santa Cruz (West). Tel: 98209 79122.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Karthik Kumar + Manan Desai + Nitin Mirani at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Karthik Kumar from Chennai, Manan Desai from Vadodara and Nitin Mirani from Dubai will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Manik Mahna at Tuning Fork

Delhi stand-up comic Manik Mahna will present a show of works-in-progress jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Karunesh Talwar is Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will present “50 minutes of raw, untested jokes”. Tickets priced at Rs 299 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 1 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

A-Shudh Gujarati by Manan Desai at Canvas Laugh Club

Vadodara-residing comedian Manan Desai will stage his English and Gujarati stand-up show A-Shudh Gujarati about the titular community, to which he belongs. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

I Am Only Joking - A Dark Humour Special at The Barking Deer

Chalta Hai Comedy will present this gig for “those with a twisted sense of humour”. The show will feature sets by stand-up comics Aakash Mehta, Navin Noronha, Neetu Bhardwaj, Reza Noorani and Shashwat Maheshwari, all of whom live in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of the venue’s house-brewed craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Beatmap House Party #6 with Kautuk Srivastava in Andheri

Stand-up comic Kautuk Srivastava, who is from Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. Attendees are free to take food and beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Sab Chalta Hai with Anand Reghu + Piyush Sharma + Punit Pania at Brewbot

City-based stand-up comedians Anand Reghu, Piyush Sharma and Punit Pania will each present a set at this show organised by Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Chal Na Takle! by Vinay Sharma at Of10

Hamster Comedy will present a performance by city-residing comedian Vinay Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Of10, Ground Floor, Prudential, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Comedy Mashup with Abbas Momin + Govind Menon + Rueben Kaduskar at The Square Mumbaikars Abbas Momin, Govind Menon and host Rueben Kaduskar will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Lines Under Construction 3 at The Huddle

This show, organised by Beer Mug Comedy, will feature sets by city-based comedians Dhruv Deshpande, Karan Chauhan and Siddharth Dudeja and Malaysia-residing comic Mohammad Abdallah Khamis. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Twelfth Floor, Stellar Tower, opposite K Star mall, near Diamond Garden, Sion-Trombay Road, Chembur (East). Tel: 98701 78866.

Gaurav Kapoor + Jeeya Sethi + Manik Mahna at Tuning Fork

A triple bill made up of stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Jeeya Sethi from Mumbai and Manik Mahna from Delhi. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

F For Failure by Jagdish Chaturvedi at Canvas Laugh Club

Bangalore-based ENT surgeon and comedian Jagdish Chaturvedi will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Premises featuring Kunal Kamra with Biswa Kalyan Rath + Rahul Subramanian and Abhishek Upmanyu at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comic Kunal Kamra will host this show at which fellow stand-up comedians will discuss material they’ve unsuccessfully tried on audiences over the years. Biswa Kalyan Rath and Rahul Subramanian will be the guests at the 2 pm gig and Abhishek Upmanyu will be the featured funny man at the 9 pm instalment. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 2 pm and 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The Ankit and Avinash Show at Brewbot

In this improv comedy show, Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma, both of whom are from Mumbai, will perform routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 6 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at The Barking Deer

Comedian Karunesh Talwar, who lives in Mumbai, will perform new material. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of the venue’s house-brewed craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

Nine comedians - Abijit Ganguly, Govind Menon, Jasmeet Singh, Prashasti Singh, Siddharth Gopinath, Shlok Siddhant, Sonali Thakker, Urooj Ashfaq and host Kabir Chandra - will each perform an 11-minute set, at this instalment of the stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Naya Daur at The Square

Upcoming comedians Ameya Deshpande, Joel D’Souza, Kaavya Bector, Rueben Kaduskar, Shashwat Maheshwari and Supriya Joshi, all of whom are from Mumbai, will perform at this show hosted by fellow Mumbai comic Sriraam Padmanabhan and organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Gond Painting at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based textile consultancy Iteeha will conduct a workshop on Gond art. For ages ten and above. The registration fee of Rs 300 per person includes the cost of materials and the museum entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Introduction to Weaving at Artisans’

Julie Kagti, who teaches unskilled women weaving and embroidery in Bangalore, will conduct a workshop on weaving tapestry. For ages 14 and above. Tickets priced at Rs 4,650 per person, which includes the cost of materials, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 Leather Batik Workshop at Artisans’

Iteeha, a city-based textile consultancy, will conduct a workshop on decorating leather with batik. For ages 14 and above. Tickets priced at Rs 2,100 per person, which includes the cost of materials, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Latin Dancing at Artisans’

Dance teacher Shraddha Jadhav will conduct an introductory workshop on such Latin styles as salsa, bachata and cha cha cha. For ages 14 and above. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

‘Samanvaya… A Confluence of Grace and Music’ and ‘Harihara Tatva – In the Love Story of Usha-Aniruddh’ at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Mohiniattam dancer Neena Prasad, who is based out of Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai, will perform a solo recital titled ‘Samanvaya… A Confluence of Grace and Music’, and Mumbai-residing bharatanatyam and sattriya dancer Prateesha Suresh and her troupe will present a performance titled ‘Harihara Tatva – In the Love Story of Usha-Aniruddh’. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

ONGOING

Summertime at Prithvi Theatre

This weekend, the line-up at Prithvi Theatre’s annual series of plays and theatre workshops for kids will feature Bandar ki Baraat, Chitraansh Pawar and Sanjay Shastri’s Hindi and English play about two rival monkey clans (on Friday at 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here); and Growing Up, Trishla Patel’s English and Hindi play about the antics of a group of adolescents (on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at noon and 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold here). For the complete schedule of plays, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, June 13.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Bansuriwala at Films Division

City-residing director Viplab Majumder’s documentary Bansuriwala (2017), about the life and career of Mumbai-based Hindustani classical music flautist Ronu Majumdar, will be shown as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. The event will conclude with a Q&A session with the filmmaker. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

Where the Elephant Sleeps at the NCPA Little Theatre

Switzerland-based filmmaker Brigitte Uttar Kornetzky’s English documentary Where the Elephant Sleeps (2015), about the condition of elephants used to transport tourists to Amer Fort in Jaipur, will be shown. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Notorious at Matterden at Deepak Cinema Classic Alfred Hitchcock film Notorious (1946) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. When: Sunday, June 11 at 1.15 pm. Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Single Malts and Superfoods with Ranveer Brar at TAG The GourmArt Kitchen

TV chef Ranveer Brar, who helms the kitchen at Lower Parel vegetarian restaurant TAG, will serve up a whisky-paired dinner of chilled melon gazpacho; mock scallop ceviche; mooli-wrapped, tamarind-glaze cottage cheese; wild mushroom and green amaranth ravioli; and fig and saffron matcha mascarpone. The dishes will be paired with single malts such as Dalwhinnie, Caol Ila, Cragganmore, The Singleton of Glen Ord and Glenkinchie. The meal is priced at Rs 2,250 per person. To make a reservation, call 88508 75659. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm and 10 pm.

Where: TAG The GourmArt Kitchen, First Floor, The Amateur Gallery, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2497 2424.

Wine Dinner at Indigo

Colaba fine-dining restaurant Indigo will showcase its new menu with a four-course meal that will be paired with French, Italian and Chilean wines picked by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal, at a dinner organised by his events company All Things Nice. The menu will feature a choice of dishes such as roasted cauliflower soup; Caesar salad; Indigo beef Wellington; champagne parmesan risotto; chocolate forest with sour cherry sorbet; and matcha panna cotta. The meal is priced at Rs 4,000 per person. To reserve a seat, call 98206 9883. For more information and the complete menu, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Indigo, Mandlik Road, off Colaba Causeway, Colaba. Tel: 022 6636 8999.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

7 Veg Affairs in Mumbai

Good Food Tourism, a new culinary events company, will conduct a day-long vegetarian food tour of the city, from Bandra to South Mumbai. The trail will cover seven spots: casual-dining restaurant Eat Around the Corner, sandwich shop Pack-a-Pav and Wow Popcorn in Bandra; the bar Raasta in Khar; Kathi Kabab Rolls in Lower Parel; ice cream salon Bomberry in Kemps Corner; and fusion restaurant Bombay Vintage in Colaba. See here for the complete itinerary. Tickets priced at Rs 1,999 per person are being sold here. For more information, call 98206 72992 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Where: The meeting point is the Love Mumbai installation in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

Ramzan Ramble by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk through Mohammed Ali Road during which participants will get to sample Ramzan specialties such as spiral gulab jamun, Chinese bheja, non-alcoholic absinthe, seekh kebabs and the original ‘natural’ ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 1,224 are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Mango Picking at Vrindavan Farm

During this day trip to Vrindavan Farm in Wada near Mumbai, attendees will be shown around the mango orchard and get to taste various varieties of the fruit. The registration fee of Rs 1,500 per person includes the cost of transport and entitles attendees to breakfast and lunch. To book a spot, email kumud.dadlani@gmail.com.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 7.30 am to 7 pm.

Where: The meeting point is outside MET College, opposite Lilavati Hospital, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

Tea Appreciation Session at Taj Mahal Tea House

Tea expert Sandeep Mathur will conduct a masterclass. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Where: Taj Mahal Tea House, Sanatan Pereira Bungalow, St. John Baptist Road, near Bungalow 9, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 0330.

ONGOING

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruits and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

LGBT EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

2x2 Bar Nights by Gaysi at Auriga

Gaysi, an online platform for LGBT individuals, will host a bar night for the community, especially trans persons. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Auriga Restaurant and Lounge, Dr. E. Moses Road, near Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 4347 2505.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Sur Sagar with Ankita Joshi at Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall Mumbai-based vocalist Ankita Joshi will perform a solo recital at this instalment of Sur Sagar, events company Pancham Nishad’s concert series featuring rising Hindustani classical musicians that’s held on the second Friday of every month. Entry is free via an RSVP to sursagar.sabha@gmail.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Shri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Mika Singh at Phoenix MarketCity

Punjabi rapper and Hindi film playback singer Mika Singh, who resides in Mumbai, will perform a gig that will mark the hundredth concert at Phoenix MarketCity’s Dublin Square. Tickets starting at Rs 499 (regular) and Rs 799 (VIP) per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Likwid at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

This gig programmed by Mumbai-headquartered events company Regenerate will feature a set by city-residing house music DJ Likwid aka Arnab Banerjee. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Make Believe with Pixtron + Hybrid Protokol + Oceantied + Roach Mat at Bonobo

City-based VJ Pixtron aka Gaurav Bhambri will provide the visuals for sets by electronic music acts Hybrid Protokol aka Aneesh Basu and Soumajit Ghosh from Kolkata, Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat from Bangalore and Roach Mat aka Naren Bhatia from Mumbai, at the fourth instalment of Bonobo’s monthly gig series Make Believe, which puts the spotlight on VJs. The gig is part of the third anniversary celebrations of city-headquartered artist and event management company Gently Altered, which co-organises the series with the Bandra bar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Equalize with BLOT! + Browncoat + Maitrai at A Bar Called Life

Electronic music DJs BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker from Delhi, Browncoat aka Nawed Khan from Mumbai and Maitrai Joshi from Muscat will each play a set at this instalment of Equalize, the gig series programmed by city-headquartered events company Rage Entertainment. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via an RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

FRWD 013 with The Micronaut + Ox7gen + Three Oscillators at AntiSocial

German producer The Micronaut aka Stefan Streck will play the Mumbai leg of his four-city India tour at this instalment of city-headquartered artist and event management company Mixtape’s electronic music gig series FRWD. DJ-drummer Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok will debut his live set at the event, which will also feature a slot by fellow Mumbai act, the trio Three Oscillators aka Avit Rane, Brij Dalvi and Shreyas Desai. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Sequ3l + Qwiver at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Pune’s Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar and Mumbai’s Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza will each play a set at this electronic music gig organised by city-based events company sLick!. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Mumbai Music Festival at Matahaari

Electronic music DJs Teri Miko from Ukraine and Madoc aka Anuraag Chadha and Nanok aka Jai Vaswani from Mumbai will be part of the line-up at this gig that will also feature Bollywood and Punjabi music sets. The entry fee is Rs 750 per person for single women, Rs 1,000 per person for single men and Rs 1,500 per couple. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 4 pm.

Where: Matahaari, Level IV, Atria Mall, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 6736 3636.

Manoj Saraf at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Vocalist Manoj Saraf, who resides in Mumbai, will present a solo recital of the Hindustani classical music singing style of dhrupad. There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Second Floor, above Kitab Khana, near Flora Fountain, M. G. Road, Fort. Tel: 70459 32204.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan + Trichur Brothers at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

Hindustani classical music vocalist Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who lives in Mumbai, and Carnatic classical music singers Trichur Brothers aka Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan from Chennai will perform a collaborative concert. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Shri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

The Harkat Wohnzimmer Konzerts with Awkward Bong + Mali at Harkat Studios

The second instalment of this new series of singer-songwriter sessions at Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios will comprise sets by Mumbai-based musicians Awkward Bong aka Ronit Sarkar and Mali aka Maalvika Manoj. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Usha Uthup at Bhaidas Auditorium

Veteran Hindi film and pop singer Usha Uthup, who lives in Kolkata, will perform a fund-raising concert for Alert India (Association for Leprosy Education, Rehabilitation and Treatment). Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm. Where: Bhaidas Auditorium, Road No.1, near Mithibai College, Juhu, Vile Parle (West).

Daddy’s Groove at Playboy Club Italian house music duo Daddy’s Groove aka Carlo Grieco and Peppe Folliero will man the decks. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

DJ Sa + FuzzCulture at Verbena

Hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade from Mumbai and electro-rock duo FuzzCulture aka Arsh Sharma and Srijan Mahajan from Delhi will each play a set. Entry is free via registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Verbena, Fourth Floor, Trade View Building, Gate No.4, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 3997 1886.

Spud In The Box at The Stables

Alternative rock band Spud In The Box, which is from Mumbai, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The Stables, The Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, near the Airport Road metro station, opposite The Leela, Marol, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4091 2345.

Audio Freaks Project Listening Sessions at Tuning Fork

Four singer-songwriter acts will perform at this gig organised by Mumbai artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project: Fat Yellow Moon aka Abhishek Chandran, Two Twines aka Sanket Dubey and Sodhi Karandeep and Vernon Noronha from Mumbai and Kaprila Keishing from Delhi. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

HVOB + Burudu + Kaleekarma at AntiSocial

Austrian duo HVOB (Her Voice Over Boys) aka Anna Müller and Paul Wallner will perform the Mumbai leg of their India tour to promote their new album Silk. The electronic music gig, which has been organised by events company WAVLNGTH, will include supporting sets by DJs Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee, who is from the city, and Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 700 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Vinayak^a at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Bangalore-residing electronic music DJ-producer Vinayak^a aka Vinayak Karthikayan will play a gig organised by city-based artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person; email guestlist@afentertainment.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

A Sunset with Altered Artists at Razzberry Rhinoceros

City-headquartered artist and event management company Gently Altered will end its third anniversary celebrations with a gig featuring sets by electronic music DJ-producers on their roster, Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre, FEEL aka Karan Thakur, G.A.D. aka Nishant Gadhok, Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan, Nanok aka Jai Vaswani from Mumbai; Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Delhi and Sahil Bhatia from Mumbai; and Shaun Moses from Goa. For the full line-up and details of the entry fee, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 2 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Pramod Sippy + Rudraa at Raasta Bombay

An electronic music double bill made up of Mumbai DJs Pramod Sippy and Rudraa aka Prashant Sakhalkar. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Vehrnon Ibrahim at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Vehrnon Ibrahim, the former frontman and vocalist of erstwhile Mumbai metal band Millennium and the current head of the department of music business and entrepreneurship at the city-based True School of Music, will talk about the music industry. The event is an instalment of Mumbai Local, arts organisation Junoon’s series of talks. To attend, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. Attendees will have to pay the museum entry fee. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Mumbai-residing Hindustani classical music vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande will perform monsoon ragas. Entry is free and requires an RSVP to info@g5a.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 6 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

PETS The CuriousCity Challenge – Pets Special in Bandra

Travel company Some Place Else, in association with dog training company Bark N Bond, will conduct a special pets edition of its treasure hunt across Bandra. Participants will be given a set of clues along with a number of tasks to complete with their dogs. Prior registration is necessary by calling 98331 63486⁠ or 98336 84423. The registration fee is Rs 700 for one person and one pet and Rs300 per additional participant.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.30 am.

Where: The starting point is the Doolally Taproom in ONGC Colony, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

Fundraiser For Stray Cats at The Upstairs Studio

Two young Bandra sisters, Anamika and Azadeh Changrani-Rastogi, will sell their paintings and drawings of cats and dogs to raise funds for food and medicine for the suburb’s strays. For more information, see here. When: Sunday, June 11, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Where: The Upstairs Studio, First Floor, 14 Veronica Street, off Hill Road, in the lane next to Jude Bakery, Bandra (West). Tel: 98920 84870.

PHOTOGRAPHY

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundatio

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Scope – Pix: Nepal Issue at Galerie Max Mueller

Organised by the quarterly photography magazine Pix, this group show features images of Nepal by photographers Frederic Lecloux, Karan Shrestha, Karma Tshering Gurung, Narayan Tushar Kaudinya, the Nepal Photo Project, Nirman Shrestha, Philip Blenkinsop, Sagar Chhetri, Sharbendu De, Shikhar Bhattarai, Surendra Lawoti, Tuomo Manninen and Zishaan Akbar Latif. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, June 17. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

SPORTS & FITNESS

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Midnight Cycle Trail from Colaba to Bandra

Some Place Else, the city-based travel company, will conduct a 25 km night-time cycle ride from Colaba Causeway to Bandstand in Bandra. Tickets priced at Rs 975 per person, which cover the cost of cycle rent and entitle participants to a box of snacks, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 10, from 11 pm to 3 am.

Where: The starting point is outside Kailash Parbat restaurant, First Pasta Lane, off Colaba Causeway, Colaba.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Meghani Sarvani at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Directed by Utkarsh Mazumdar, this Gujarati musical is a portrait of Gujarati writer, poet and freedom fighter Jhaverchand Meghani. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person (other denominations are sold out) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Rediscover the Epic at the Royal Opera House

Written by Krishna Thakkar and directed by Karla Singh, this English play is a modern interpretation of Ramayana. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 2,500 per person (other denominations are sold out) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7.30 pm and Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. Tel: 022 2369 0511.

Ek Mamuli Aadmi at Rangsharda Auditorium

Aanjjan Srivastav stars in Hindi play Ek Mamuli Aadmi, written by Ashok Lal and directed by Raman Kumar, about an ageing man who decides to fulfil his desires when close to retirement. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Hotel Rangsharda, near Lilavati Hospital, K. C. Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1919.

Stand-up at The Cuckoo Club

Five stand-up comics meet their mentor before an open mic event that could boost their careers in this English play written and directed by Akarsh Khurana. Tickets priced at Rs 404 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm and Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Taboo Talks at Studio Tamaasha

Four English monologues on “shunned or unvoiced characters” written by Ajinkya Raut, Baljeet Randhawa, Rehan Shaurya and Anuja Mohile and directed by Baljeet Randhawa and Sarang Patwardhan will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Chakravyuh at Rangsharda Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharata, will play the same character in Delhi-residing writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play on the chapter of the epic that deals with the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Hotel Rangsharda, near Lilavati Hospital, K. C. Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1919.

Dreamz-Sehar at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Professor Mishra visits Kasauli, where he has a strange, dream-like experience in this Hindi play written and directed by Pankaj Kapur and performed by Kapur and Supriya Pathak. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Her Letters at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sharmistha Saha, English drama Her Letters is based on Tagore’s short story ‘Streer Patra’. The story is in the form of a letter written by Mrinal to her husband in which she talks about being married off at an early age into his orthodox family, highlighting the patriarchal forms of oppression women underwent in nineteenth-century Calcutta. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Blank at Prithvi Theatre

Writer Jerry Pinto and actor Freishia Bomanbehram will perform Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s English play Blank in which blanks in the narrative are filled by the audience. Pinto will take the stage on Saturday and Bomanbehram on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9 pm and Sunday, June 11 at 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 Museum Katta: Folk Art at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Pune-based photographer Sandesh Bhandare will present his research on the Maharashtrian performance form of tamasha at this instalment of Museum Katta, a series of informal discussions in Marathi. The museum entry fee is priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13 for Indians, and at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13 for foreigners. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 11.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Wada Chirebandi at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sang

Chandrakant Kulkarni will direct a production of Wada Chirebandi, which is the first part of Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Wada trilogy. Tickets priced at Rs 250 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

Andheri at Harkat Studios

This English and Hindi play, written and directed by Arnesh Ghose, follows eight film and theatre actors, directors and casting directors who are trying to fulfil their show business dreams. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Desires Blue at Independence Brewing Co.

A devised piece in English by director Omkar Bhatkar on love. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Co., Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

Laughter in the House 2 at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Directed by Sam Kerawalla, this follow-up to Laughter in the House is a tribute to Adi Marzban, the Parsi-Gujarati playwright and theatre director who was active from the late 1940s to the ’80s. Actors such as Dinyar Contractor and Bomi Dotiwala, who were regulars in Marzban’s plays and revues, will perform vignettes from his dramas. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Waiting for Naseer at Studio Tamaasha

In this English and Hindi play written and directed by Sapan Saran, two actors wait at Prithvi Café to watch a show in which their favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing a part. Unfortunately they have only one ticket between the two of them. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Tondal by Khaki Tours

The hundredth walk by Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will be conducted in Marathi. The heritage walk will cover such sites as the office of the oldest Indian newspaper in print, the church that gives its name to Churchgate and the birthplace of Asia’s oldest stock market. Tickets priced at Rs 408 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Asiatic Society Library opposite Horniman Circle.

Beyond Bazar Gate by Khaki Tours

Local history group Khaki Tours’s two-and-a-half hour walk around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus area will include stops at spots such as the home of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Old Lady of Bori Bunder and the court where Gandhi and Jinnah began their careers as lawyers. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

The CuriousCity Challenge in Powai

City-based travel company Some Place Else will conduct a ‘treasure hunt’ across Powai for which participants will be grouped into teams and be given a set of clues along with a number of tasks to complete. Tickets priced at Rs 390 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 5 pm.

Where: Powai; the meeting point will be shared with those who register.

DESIGN

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

15,556 [Man Hours] at Pundole’s

City-residing architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff is exhibiting a collection of wooden furniture including his signature embroidered chairs and screens and lacquered tables. The show also has a set of marble light bulbs. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 9 to Saturday, July 8. Open Monday to Friday, from 10.30am to 6.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, closed.

Where: Pundole’s, Hamilton House, 8 J. N. Heredia Marg, Ballard Estate. Tel: 022 6114 6464.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.