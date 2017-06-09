FRIDAY, JUNE 9

DANCE Le Corsaire at India International Centre

A recording of a 1989 production of Le Corsaire by Russia’s The Kirov Ballet will be screened as part of India International Centre’s Summer Sonata: A Festival of Ballet and Opera Films. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 6 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM A Scene at the Sea at The Japan Foundation

Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Kitano’s A Scene at the Sea (1991) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

DANCE Yamini Reddy at India Habitat Centre

Hyderabad-residing kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy will present a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Ghazab Teri Aadaa at Kamani Auditorium

Writer and director Waman Kendre’s Ghazab Teri Aadaa, which is inspired by Aristophanes’s Lysistrata, will be staged through the weekend, as part of the National School of Drama Repertory Company’s ongoing Summer Theatre Festival. Tickets priced at Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 pm and Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Amit Sharma + Anirban Dasgupta + Vasu Primlani at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Amit Sharma and Vasu Primlani from Delhi and Anirban Dasgupta from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Baat Niklegi Toh at Shri Ram Centre

In this Hindi play directed by Viren Basoya, a small-town boy prepares to become an IAS officer, a position that could pull his family out of poverty. Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 9 at 7.30 pm and Saturday, June 10 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Dave Seaman at Summer House Café

British electronic dance music DJ-producer Dave Seaman will play the first gig of his weekend-long, three-city India tour. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC The Luis Trio at Le Bistro du Parc

Jazz act The Luis Trio, comprising Delhi-residing musicians, guitarist Loic San, bassist Jayant Manchanda and drummer Bhairav Gupta, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Le Bistro du Parc, Shops No. 57, 58 and 59, A Block, Moolchand Flyover Complex, Moolchand Market, Defence Colony. Tel: 011 4678 0080.

MUSIC Chayan and Smiti at The Piano Man Jazz Club

The city-residing acoustic pop duo of Chayan Adhikari and Smiti Malik will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Maala at AntiSocial

New Zealand electro-pop singer-songwriter Maala aka Evan Sinton will play the Delhi leg of his ongoing India tour. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC Sonam Kalra and The Sufi Gospel Project at Depot48

Capital-based singer Sonam Kalra and her band The Sufi Gospel project, whose songs blend traditional Sufi and gospel compositions, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 250 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC The Jass B’stards at PVR Director’s Cut

Delhi psychedelic jazz band The Jass B’stards will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: The Den, PVR Director’s Cut, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 98188 08346.

MUSIC Tom & Jame at Farzi Café

Dutch electronic music duo Tom & Jame aka Thomas Wijnenga and Jaime Linde will play the Delhi leg of their ongoing tour of India. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Farzi Café, Shops No. 7 and 8, DLF Cyber Hub, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 88006 90419.

MUSIC Leandro Da Silva at Privee’

Brazilian-Italian house music DJ Leandro Da Silva will man the decks. Call the venue for details of the entry fee; to attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 9 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

COMEDY Anshu Mor at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Anshu Mor, who lives in Gurgaon, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

FILM Vladimir en mi at India Habitat Centre

Mexican director Octavio Reyes Lopez’s Spanish movie Vladimir en mi (2013) will be screened with English subtitles by the Habitat Film Club. For membership details, see here.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Songbird Sessions #2 with Rounak Maiti + Morning Mourning at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

Singer-songwriter Rounak Maiti from Mumbai will play tunes from his recently-released debut album Bengali Cowboy at the second instalment of the Songbird Sessions, a new gig series organised by Delhi-based independent music label Pagal Haina Records. His capital-based counterpart Morning Mourning aka Shantanu Pandit will perform an opening set. Tickets are being sold here for Rs 500 per person and will be available at the venue for Rs 700 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

THEATRE Maan Gaye Ustaad at L.T.G. Auditorium

Directed by Ishwar Pal Singh, Hindi play Maan Gaye Ustaad is about Pyarey and Balam, caretakers of Seth Badri Prasad’s house, who decide to rent it out when their employer is out of town. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group, Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Moteram Ka Satyagrah at India Habitat Centre

Performed by Delhi theatre group Asmita, Moteram Ka Satyagrah is based on a satirical short story of the same name by Premchand. Moteram Shastri, a gluttonous Brahmin in pre-Independence Banaras, goes on hunger strike to prevent a nationalist strike organised to oppose the arrival of the Viceroy. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the venue.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at India Habitat Centre

Director Jalabala Vaidya’s English play is based on the classic children’s story by Rabindranath Tagore about the unlikely friendship between a little girl and a dry fruit seller. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC The Latin Jazz Trio + Paddy and Friends at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Latin jazz pianist Pradyumna Singh Manot, who is from Delhi, will perform with two sets of ensembles this weekend. Call the venue for details of the entry fees, if any. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Winston Balman and The Prophets of Rock at Depot48

Singer-songwriter Winston Balman, who is from Dehradun, will play a gig with Delhi-based band The Prophets of Rock comprising guitarist Shrikant Biswakarma, drummer Arko Ganguly and bassist Valentino Khiangte. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

COMEDY Sumit Anand at the Canvas Laugh Club

City-based stand-up comedian Sumit Anand will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Far Too Loud at Kitty Su

UK-residing electronic music DJ-producer Far Too Loud aka Oli Cash will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

NATURE Butterfly Walk at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

The Conservation Education Centre of the Bombay Natural History Society will conduct a butterfly spotting walk inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person can be bought by calling 011 2604 2010 or 88007 48967 and by sending an email to cecbnhsdelhi@gmail.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 7 am to 9.30 am.

Where: Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Asola.

WALKS Exploring The Havelis of Dharampura in Shahjahanabad

Guides from South Asian online arts encyclopaedia Sahapedia will conduct a walk around the heritage havelis of Dharampura in Old Delhi. There is no registration fee; to attend, register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 11, from 8 am to 10.30 am.

Where: The meeting point is Gate No. 1, Jama Masjid, Old Delhi.

THEATRE Ghalib at Shri Ram Centre

Nineteenth-century poet Mirza Ghalib, essayed by Tom Alter, narrates his memoirs to his first biographer Maulana Hali, in this Urdu play written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 5 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

FILM MUSIC He Who Gets Slapped + The Unknown at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

Musicians from city-based entertainment company Stiff Kittens Inc., pianist and percussionist Stefan Kaye, upright bass player Jayant Manchanda and drummer Nikhil Vasudevan, will provide the score for screenings of a pair of short films, Victor Sjöström’s He Who Gets Slapped (1924) and Tod Browning’s The Unknown (1927), which will be shown at 5.30 pm and 7 pm respectively. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person per screening and at Rs 1,000 per person for both shows are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

THEATRE Obsession at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s English stage version of Luchino Visconti’s Italian film Ossessione (1943). Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Woody Allen’s Side-Effects at Alliance Francaise

This English play, directed by and starring Saleem Shah, has been inspired by three tales from Side Effects, American filmmaker Woody Allen’s collection of short stories. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ONGOING

ART Ganga: River of Life and Eternity at the National Museum

This show, which draws from the collections of the National Museum and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts in Delhi and the Kalakriti Archives in Hyderabad, features artworks and ritual objects related to the worship of the river Ganga. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 650 per person for foreigners; there is no entry for students up to class 12.

When: Until Tuesday, June 20. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Museum, Janpath. Tel: 011 2301 9272.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

PHOTOGRAPHY The African Portraits by Mahesh Shantaram at Exhibit 320

Photographer Mahesh Shantaram’s exhibition is a series of images of Africans living in various parts of the country. The show is being presented by the gallery Tasveer, which is based in Shantaram’s home city of Bangalore. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Friday, June 16. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M. B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4613 0637.

ART Kim Ho Suk at the National Gallery of Modern Art

South Korean artist Kim Ho Suk’s solo show Hiding Inside the Light, organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, is a collection of portraits, landscapes and paintings of daily life. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 500 per person for foreign adults. There is no entry fee for children. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, June 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s show Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.