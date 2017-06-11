The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: Debating Amit Shah’s remarks about Gandhi and nine other reads
- In the Hindu, Vidya Ram on how the British elections shake assumptions about the march of the Right and about voter choices.
- In the Indian Express, Arjun Dangle argues that the idea of a Hindu Rashtra is not just outdated but impossible.
- The Telegraph reports on the debate around Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah calling Gandhi a “chatur bania (shrewd businessman)”: was it a compliment or an insult?
- In Hindu BLInk, Anuradha Sengupta on the ghosts of Soviet Russia in Kolkata.
- In the Economic Times, Anirban Bandyopadhyay argues that the lack of a long-term policy for farmers will create distress.
- Ngaire Woods writes in the Guardian about the challenge to mainstream politics across the world, the idea that representative politics is broken, and the need to imagine a positive future.
- In the Independent, John Rentoul points out that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to win a majority puts Brexit in doubt.
- Stephen Kotkin in the New York Times observes that if Russian President Vladimir Putin fixed the American elections to get Western sanctions on his country lifted, he is not getting what he wanted.
- In the Altantic, Ilan Goldenberg and Nicolas E Heras ask if the US is getting sucked into more war in Syria.
- Also in the Hindu, C Rangarajan on what India must do to get back on the growth track.