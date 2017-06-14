Leadership crisis

Why the leadership at Uber, Snapchat and Twitter looks weak and wobbly

Tech firm CEOs keep control by holding investors at arm’s length. It is damaging corporate governance.

Silicon Valley has not had a great year for governance, and ride-sharing business Uber has been struggling more than most. The company’s culture has come under sustained attack for macho and sexist elements leading CEO Travis Kalanick to fire staff and hire brand image specialists in a bid to convince the world the company is cleaning up its act.

Now, the Uber board has adopted a series of recommendations designed to address the firm’s culture and practices. Details of the report from former US attorney general Eric Holder, were not initially revealed, but it has already sparked the departure of senior vice-president Emil Michael, an ally of Kalanick. Some reports have suggested Kalanick could be asked to go on leave for a spell himself.

It’s not the only bump in the road. Uber was forced into a costly exit from China where it had spent at least $2 billion. And Google is now suing them for driverless car patent infringement and the alleged theft of secrets. The business continues to lose money and local competition is strengthening in many of Uber’s markets. Simply put, would Kalanick still be there if he did exert tight control over the privately-held shares and was able to block any uprising?

There have been issues too over at Snap Inc, owner of social network Snapchat. The firm has tried to explain poor performance since it floated its shares by complaining that Facebook is copying everything it does – hardly unusual behaviour in competitive markets. After the float, CEO Evan Spiegel immediately gave himself $750m of stock and his colleagues the rest of $2 billion stock, all without qualifying loyalty restrictions.

So what is going on with leadership among the tech elite? This last year, social networks LinkedIn and Twitter, and internet giant Yahoo, have all put themselves up for sale after attracting substantial user traffic which they failed to monetise. Are these also leadership failures?

Keeping control

Perhaps one clue lies with Snap, which floated at a valuation exceeding $20 billion when its 2016 revenue was just $400m, losses came in at more than $500m and its user growth was slowing. Investors were essentially buying a lottery ticket as the issued shares did not carry votes. This meant they would have no influence over strategy or on the leadership, or, indeed, on what the leadership choose to pay themselves. The 26-year-old Spiegel and 28-year-old chief technical officer, Bobby Murphy, have a tight grip on control through their voting founder shares. Clearly whatever the future for Snapchat, they won’t be leaving in a hurry.

It is rare that entrepreneurs continue to lead their business once it moves into a strong growth phase and achieves maturity. The need for funds to develop the business requires outside funding which, due to the extent of risk, is provided by venture capital in return for voting equity. In turn, they usually move aside the entrepreneur to a product development role to be replaced by a more experienced CEO who can manage the introduction of systems, processes and structure.

The CEO will also have the delicate job of managing stakeholder interests and business reputation. Through experienced CEOs and chairmen, shareholders can ensure the rapid development of the business without major distraction through unproductive diversification or impulsive lurches towards high-risk business areas.

A business goes through various stages. From start up to rapid acceleration; to maturity, perhaps a turnaround, and for many, eventual demise. Each stage creates very different demands for leadership which are usually met by different leaders with appropriate skills for the stage the business is in.

Entrepreneurs rarely make it through the acceleration phase to maturity. That’s the point at which point most businesses recruit an outside CEO. Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook and Bill Gates at Microsoft were significant exceptions to that rule. However if entrepreneurs can retain adequate voting rights to block any challenge, then they typically hang on to power as long as they can. There are plenty of exceptions, but these norms are quite persistent.

Investor power

Jack Dorsey is a serial founder of technology businesses including Twitter and, more recently, Square. He has held the CEO role at both Twitter and Square at a time when Twitter has struggled. User growth has only very recently shown any sign of rallying, and the share price has stagnated. As investors are unlikely to contribute further funds, a first round of redundancies totalling 10% of staff has just been completed. These may not be the last. Meanwhile Dorsey is promoting his more recent interest in Square, which processes card payments and in which he is believed to hold about a quarter of the equity.

No one disputes Dorsey’s entrepreneurial eye for technology opportunities or ability to rapidly exploit opportunities. But can he deliver two long-term, thriving, focused businesses which know what they are good at? He may be a serial starter of businesses, but should he be running failing mature businesses when clearly his interests are elsewhere?

Whatever your answer to those questions, at least Twitter and Dorsey, and co-founder Ev Williams, have put in place a one share one vote structure. Elsewhere, Silicon Valley investors appear to have accepted the new norm of buying shares which lack the rights to dislodge the CEO if performance is failing. Uber remains privately held and so management retains control, but many public tech sector floats – including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and now Snapchat – protect the founders with either protective article clauses or privileged shares. So why are investors willing to pay for shares, in private companies or public, which have limited rights?

We can look back to the global financial crisis for the fundamental reason. The era of cheap money and low interest rates that followed has made it almost foolhardy to watch as your money stagnates in the bank. A ticket in the lottery, even with very long odds, is tempting for investors hoping for another Amazon, Google or Facebook, even if they are setting themselves up for longer term disappointment. Silicon valley investors should be ready to assert their power as the money behind tech sector growth. Voting rights would keep mercurial founders on the straight and narrow, work in those investors’ best interests – and make corporate governance less of a lottery while we’re at it.

John Colley, Professor of Practice, Associate Dean, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.