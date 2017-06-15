Public and Private

‘People with money aren’t going to FTII’: Alumni, teachers oppose plan to privatise the film school

It will shut out low-income students and damage the quality of education, say critics of the proposal.

by 
PTI

The Narendra Modi government is planning to privatise the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata.

According to a report in The Indian Express, of the 114 autonomous institutions reviewed by officials of the Niti Aayog and the Prime Minister’s office - in the first phase of the review of 679 autonomous institutions - nearly a third have been listed for “reduction”, or reorganisation, or corporatisation. “Reduction” is euphemism for merging them with other bodies or winding them up completely.

Officials in the PMO told The Indian Express that the film institutes would either become independent companies or a special purpose vehicle would be created to take over their functioning.

Jayashree Mukherjee, additional secretary in the information and broadcasting ministry, however, told Scroll.in that she had “no idea” about the proposal. She only heard about it from the newspapers, she claimed.

Founded in 1960, the FTII is India’s premier film school while the Satyajit Ray institute, started in 1995, is not far behind. Both have contributed greatly to the country’s pool of filmmaking talent, with films produced by their students and alumni garnering national and international awards. Indeed, it was graduates from the FTII who fostered the birth of India’s parallel cinema movement in the late 1960s.

“Until recently, FTII and SRFTI stood for freedom of expression and freedom of experimentation, and that should be nurtured,” said Jeroo Mulla, a teacher at the Sophia Polytechnic media school in Mumbai. “It is highly unlikely that the unusual talent that has been fostered in an institute like FTII will be possible in a private institute.”

Shyamal Karmakar, a faculty member at the Satyajit Ray institute, said he was not surprised by the proposal because the idea of corporatisation had been floating around for years. Corporatisation was a means to make the institutes “self-sufficient”, he said.

“Hopefully, corporatisation will make us responsible for revenue generation, cost-cutting and better use of the budget,” Karmakar said. “If this process censors the students in their thought process or it becomes unaffordable for students, that should not happen. I am choosing to look on the positive side because it seems corporatisation is bound to happen.”

For the many, not the few

The main argument in favour of having a state-run film school is that it is open to students from “diverse backgrounds”, said the filmmaker and editor Reena Mohan. She added: “By diverse, I do not mean only economically disadvantaged but also those whose families are not supportive because it is still not considered okay to be a filmmaker.” Such students could be shut out as corporatisation would inevitably lead to increase in fees, Mohan said. In effect, she added, the government would be “abdicating” its “vital and necessary” role in “nurturing the arts”.

Describing himself as “a product of government institutions right from primary school”, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said the FTII’s mission was not to churn out “high-earning students” but to “find people with talent from all over the country, people who would not otherwise make it in the industry”. He added, “People with money aren’t going to FTII. Those people are going to the New York Film School. Most students at FTII are from lower or middle-class families.”

Referring to his own experience at the film school, Pookutty added, “If FTII wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be doing cinema. Adoor Gopalakrishnan wouldn’t be making films. FTII has given people who never had a chance in life an opportunity to come up.”

Cinematographer Dharam Gulati, who heads the FTII alumni association GRAFTII, too, questioned the proposal. Citing Afternoon Clouds, a short film by FTII student Payal Kapadia that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, as an example of the quality of work being done at the institute, Gulati said, “The students are making beautiful films which are winning laurels within the country and internationally so they should not put FTII within the ambit [of the proposal].”

Gulati dismissed speculation that the plan was punishment for the 2015 strike at the FTII against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as its director. It was part of a wider plan and focused on a wide range of autonomous bodies, he pointed out.

Pookutty said that instead of privatising the institute, the government should run it better. “Why should a civil servant be appointed as director to run FTII?” he asked. “That just doesn’t work”. Recalling a meeting with an information and broadcasting minister who had visited the FTII, Pookutty said, “He said all he could see was this old dilapidated building and that it should be destroyed and a new building should be built in its place. But it is the Prabhat museum, which should be preserved and looked after. They should make FTII into a higher research institution. The place to learn all about cinema.”

Mohan, who has conducted workshops at both the FTII and the Satyajit Ray institute, said privatisation could damage the quality and nature of education imparted at the film schools. “Private institutes are businesses and they don’t spend adequately on facilities and infrastructure,” she said. “Their syllabi are ad hoc, their aim being to admit as many students as possible and make profits without investing enough in staff, guest lecturers, equipment, etc.”

In 2011, former National Film Archive of India director PK Nair, along with 11 other luminaries of the cinema word, had authored a voluminous report titled Vision FTII: The Next 50 Years. The report, which was submitted to the Information and broadcasting ministry, was a response to another report calling for the privatisation of the institute. The report suggested, among other measures, an overhaul of the way the institute was run, better pay and staffing structures, and greater autonomy.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.