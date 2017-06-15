Anything that moves

Qatar crisis – and a brief guide to West Asia

Turkey, Iran and Qatar are allied against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as far as the embargo is concerned. But it gets complicated when we bring in Syria.

by 
Mandel Ngan/AFP

Last week, I wrote about Henry McMahon, the British colonial official who engendered boundary disputes in two distinct parts of the world, West Asia and India’s North East. As the article went online, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off relations with their tiny neighbour Qatar, a nation of around 3,00,000 citizens who currently enjoy the world’s highest average per capita income. Following up on the previous column, I am going to connect a few dots between McMahon’s time and the current crisis in West Asia.

To sum up the story so far, during World War I, McMahon promised the Sharif of Mecca an independent state in Arab-majority lands ruled by the Ottoman empire. Around the same time, diplomats Mark Sykes of Britain and Francois Picot of France plotted to divide up those same lands between their two countries. Not long after, the British politician Lord Arthur Balfour told the Zionist leader Baron Rothschild that a portion of what Britain stood to gain as a result of the Sykes-Picot bargain would be handed over to migrant European Jews.

Once the war ended, the Brits and French got down to the business of apportioning the spoils. They planned to dismember Anatolia and hand over chunks of it to Greece, but were foiled by a Turkish general named Mustafa Kemal, later known as Atatürk. They were more successful elsewhere. Winston Churchill wrote of creating the nation of Transjordan, “with the stroke of a pen, one afternoon, in Cairo”. As a consequence of his candour, the inexplicable concavity in the border between Saudi Arabia and Jordan gained the name Winston’s hiccup, or Churchill’s sneeze.

‘Tribes with flags’

Churchill probably exaggerated how quickly Ottoman territory was carved up, but Europeans were certainly cavalier in their creation of new nations. Ever since, there has been no shortage of Arab individuals and groups seeking to erase those colonial borders, through force or consultation. Pan-Arabist leaders negotiated into existence the short-lived United Arab Republic and United Arab Nations in the 1950s and 1960s. A couple of decades later Saddam Hussein tried to erase the border dividing his country from Kuwait. Then, in 2014, the Islamic State rode out from its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa and overran Mosul in Iraq, a first step in its attempt at recreating an imaginary Golden Age of Islam with a Caliph at its head.

Though the patchwork of ethnicities and denominations cobbled together as nations by imperialists were pretty arbitrary, the alternatives put in place by Arabs have proven worse. The urbane Egyptian diplomat Tahseen Basheer once said, “Egypt is the only nation-state in the Arab world. The rest are just tribes with flags.”

The only option to tribes with flags we have witnessed in the decades since decolonisation has been tribes without flags. To understand better what I mean, one only has to glance at the current situation in Libya.

There is one nation in West Asia that cannot be described as a tribe or group of tribes with a flag. It nearly rivals Egypt’s culture in antiquity and far exceeds it in richness. I speak, of course, of Iran. Iranians, like Turks, are not Arabs. In 1979, Iran transited from a monarchy to the only formal theocracy among the world’s major nations. The faith that Iran’s leaders espoused was the “Twelver” version of Shia Islam, centred on Mohammad’s son-in-law Ali and his descendants.

The Ayatollahs, as the world has known at least since the death sentence pronounced on Salman Rushdie, are not liberals. But the version of Sunni Islam practiced and proselytised by Saudi Arabia is considerably harsher, and implacably opposed to Shia beliefs.

The Saudis and Iran have been at loggerheads for decades, and of late things have gone badly for the Jeddah gang. George Bush’s war in Iraq left behind something like a democracy in Iraq, which put the majority Shias in power for the first time, greatly enhancing Iran’s influence. Dubya’s successor Barack Obama sought to bring Iran in from the cold by sealing a deal restricting its nuclear ambitions. That agreement infuriated the Saudis, as did Obama’s support of democracy in Egypt.

For some reason, the Egyptian public, having overthrown a military dictatorship, handed the keys of power back to the Army for safekeeping. The Saudis watched the Cairo Spring’s hara-kiri with a mixture of disbelief and jubilation. Once Egypt was back in line, they could concentrate on Shia-Sunni conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen. To their chagrin, tiny Qatar refused to get on board.

The Qatar crisis

The rulers of Qatar share the Saudis’ Wahhabi belief system, but have used it to different political ends. They supported the Muslim Brotherhood, which briefly ruled Egypt after winning free elections, and also support the Hamas movement in Palestine. The Saudis do not get along with either of the two.

Qatar has also stayed friendly with Iran. The two share the largest gas field in the world. Qatar developed its side of the field earlier, but refrained from drinking Iran’s milkshake. This was only wise. Iran has 250 citizens for every Qatari passport holder, and would not have taken kindly to having its milkshake drunk. Qatar has a US military base as protection, but the Americans could leave tomorrow, and 80 million annoyed Iranians would still be next door. The Saudis might offer security, but who would trust the Saudi army to win a war? When was the last time an Arab army won a war? Victories have been thin on the ground since the Mongols sacked the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate in 1258 CE, and have gotten so sparse in the last century or so that the Arab street celebrates if it gets as close to a win as Britain’s Labour party did to a majority in last week’s election.

Qatar’s infractions finally got too much for the Saudis and their allies and, encouraged by Donald Trump, who obviously did not understand the ramifications of what was going to unfold any more than he understands the theological differences between Salafis and Ithna’asharis, an Arab coalition announced an embargo. Iran and Turkey promptly came to Qatar’s aid, and so the equation in West Asia is something like this: Turkey, Iran and Qatar are allied against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as far as the embargo is concerned. In Syria, Turkey and Qatar support forces that fight Bashar al-Assad and Iran supports Assad. Russia also supports Assad but seems on Qatar’s side in its dispute against its fellow Arab states. Saudi Arabia supports the same groups that Qatar does in Syria. The US considers these groups terrorists but maintains a base in Qatar and sells Saudi Arabia lots of weapons. India, in keeping with its status as a leading global power, has no position on any of these matters.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.