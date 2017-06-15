Opinion

Mob lynchings, crackdowns on dissent: Are these the reforms the BJP regime promised us in 2014?

The Narendra Modi government is trapped in a congratulatory echo chamber.

by 
Hindustan Times

On June 12, officials of Tamil Nadu’s animal husbandry department transporting cattle from Rajasthan were attacked by a mob, which suspected them of trading in beef. Such lawless actions by vigilante groups that believe they have state sanction have become all too common.

When the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014, it pledged to avoid ending up discredited like its predecessor UPA regime, in which corruption and nepotism appeared pervasive. The Bharatiya Janata Party government came in looking like tough and disciplined achievers. They spoke of protecting women and lifting millions of Indians out of poverty with fast-paced development.

Three years later, there are growing concerns about the government’s authoritarianism and populist campaigns targeting religious minorities. The BJP government and its backers are cracking down on dissent. It is not just the authorities going after critics, discrediting them with corruption investigations or forcing them to defend themselves under various laws that curb free speech. Sundry backers of the BJP, too, feel emboldened. Student and community organisations directly or indirectly affiliated with the ruling party, its fervent supporters in the media, and organised internet trolls are all out to promote the regime at the expense of labelling any dissent as anti-national.

These efforts have engendered a chilling effect and self-censorship.

Perilous path

Unfortunately, while a congratulatory echo chamber is attractive to any ruler, it eventually hurts the state. Killing the messenger does not make the problem go away. Governing a billion-plus people – spread across a range of economic brackets and subscribing to their own identities – means that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. In a federal structure, many of these issues should be handled by state governments. At the same time, public-private conversations, consultations with civil society and dialogue with dissenting voices are essential when it comes to handling complex problems such as farmer distress or ridding the economy of stolen cash by changing currency.

Instead, human rights protections guaranteed to the citizens are being undermined. India’s proud United Nations troop-contributing Army is now disgraced, not just because one officer decided to tie a Kashmiri civilian to a military vehicle as a warning to other protesters, but because so many, including senior officials, chose to commend this horrendous abuse. At least 100 people have died during street protests in Jammu and Kashmir over the last year as the government ignored warnings of increasing discontent over human rights violations.

There are confusing orders about the cattle business even as Muslims are being killed over allegations of consuming beef or trading cattle for slaughter. It is hard to understand why a country that is unable to feed its population properly wants to restrict what citizens should eat.

Inter-caste or inter-religious relationships and marriages are under attack from groups that claim to be BJP supporters. The government refuses to heed advice that when people feel persecuted, they are easy recruits for regressive violent resistance.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he does not wish to engage in the politics of appeasement, that he intends to work for every Indian regardless of their religion, caste or ethnic identity. If that is indeed the case, his government and its supporters must stop selectively targeting various groups. The administration should not use unjustified lethal or excessive force against protesters. Nor should it fail to prosecute its vigilante supporters. It should not silence the media or activists it dislikes while allowing its favourites to deal in hate politics. It short, it should not jeopardise the promised efforts at reform and modernisation.

Meenakshi Ganguly is South Asia Director, Human Rights Watch.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.