Bank Report

Bad loans: RBI is finally in the driver’s seat – but the ride is long and full of potholes

The process of resolution is both complex and time consuming.

by 
Reuters/ File photo

The wheel of misfortune regarding bad loans has been spinning for Indian banks for a while now. But just when everyone thought there was no relief in sight, the central bank decided to step into the muck. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said that its internal committee would will recommend 12 accounts – which constitute 25% of the bad loans of the whole banking system – for “immediate” resolution.

The RBI was able to do this through the recommendations of the internal advisory committee, which was set up after the Union government amended the Banking Regulation Act last month through an ordinance. This ordinance gives the government the power to recommend to the RBI measures to resolve bad loans, and the RBI, in turn, can advise banks to start restructuring or recovery proceedings against defaulters.

Not an easy task

The central bank is hoping that the newly-passed bankruptcy and insolvency law will help liquidate stuck loans faster and clear up some stressed assets from the banks’ balance sheets. But that could be shooting for the stars, evidence suggests.

It is not that simple a task. For starters, already disclosed Non-Performing Assets for banks stood at Rs 7.6 lakh crore at the end of March. Public sector banks account for almost 88% of these loans, which have now exceeded these banks’ combined market value.

These banks are now taking more wilful defaulters to the courts in the hope that they can recover some money through judicial proceedings, but that is a mammoth task considering the past performance of the Debt Recovery Tribunals. These are courts expressly set up for the purpose of settling disputes between lenders and borrowers. Currently, India has 39 such tribunals but their performance in recovering debt has been dismal.

However, under the new bankruptcy code, the cases will go only to the National Companies Law Tribunal, which already has 25,000 pending bankruptcy and insolvency cases apart from other corporate cases, according to a report by the law firm Alvarez & Marsal that works with the government and banks in resolving bankruptcy cases.

After the National Company Law Tribunal’s admission of the case, it can appoint an insolvency professional who is expected to give a plan in six months. If the tribunal’s panel feels that the case is beyond resolution, that is, the company or asset in consideration cannot be turned around, the liquidation process will start.

However, all of this will take a considerable amount of time and might still end up being a losing proposition for banks as the loans in question are those with outstanding amounts greater than Rs 5,000 crore each – 60% of which have already been deemed to be non-performing.

This makes the haircut inevitable for banks, said Udit Kariwala, senior analyst at India Ratings. In financial terminology, a haircut refers to a percentage reduction of the amount that will be repaid to creditors. Kariwala tracks financial institutions and expects another Rs 2.6 lakh crore worth of loans to become Non-Performing Assets in the next year or so. He said that the RBI’s move is not aimed at reforming the companies but simply selling them in parts.

“They have given the time frame,” said Kariwala. “These 12 entities are highly leveraged. The amount of debt in these entities is higher than their net worth or any other metric.” He added that liquidation was the only viable solution for the banks, but it would be tough to find a buyer for assets that have gone through depreciation in an environment when industry is on life support.

“The buyers will demand lower prices and they may still not buy it,” he said.

Anuj Kaila, a banking lawyer, said that the RBI has had to step in because none of the government’s earlier efforts to resolve bad loans worked – and there is no guarantee that this one will either.

“Earlier procedures weren’t really conducive and they weren’t recovering any money,” said Kaila. “Even with the bankruptcy code, there were only two cases in the first month and one of them was by ICICI while most of the NPAs [Non-Performing Assets] are at public sector banks who aren’t doing much about the problem.”

The Alvarez & Marsal report added that judges in US bankruptcy codes dispose of 2,895 cases per year as compared to just 360 cases by Indian judges on average each year. An influx of new cases could further burden the courts.

The report said: “An influx of new cases is also expected in the coming 2–3 years (influx rates for DRT and BIFR are at 15–20 percent per annum), leading to a major concern as to whether the NCLT will be able to cope with the projected caseload.”

Government optimistic

Even as skepticism surrounds the RBI’s move against bad loans, the government is hopeful that some good will come out of the process even though the banking regulation ordinance that gave the RBI powers to intervene is set to expire next month.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India told BloombergQuint: “Good (insolvency) professionals are there. Maybe not in the numbers we want. But they are there. We do understand the pitfalls so we will deal with them as they come.”

Meanwhile, Kariwala from India Ratings argued that not much can be done for retrospective lending as loans already gone bad cannot be reformed and the current move only sends a message to banks and companies to be vigilant in the future.

“With any solution, someone will have to take a hit and pay for these loans,” said Kariwala.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.