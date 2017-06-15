Tamil politics

‘There is no government’: As AIADMK factions fight it out, Jayalalithaa’s constituency faces neglect

RK Nagar constituency in Chennai has been without an MLA for six months now.

by 
Vinita Govindarajan

Ever since the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December, the iron gates of the local MLA’s office in Dr Radhakrishna Nagar in North Chennai have been locked. Jayalalithaa represented this constituency in the state Assembly. The bye-elections that were scheduled to take place here on April 12 – to vote for a new MLA and councillor – were cancelled by the Election Commission, after it was alleged that some parties were offering bribes to voters.

“We haven’t had an MLA or councillor for the past six months,” said V Selvi, who runs a small shop just outside the office. “RK Nagar has been neglected by everyone after the bye-elections were called off.”

But the residents are hardly surprised by this given that the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has split into two major factions, each vying for Jayalalithaa’s legacy. In a trust vote on February 18, the E Palanisamy camp, backed by Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, won support from the majority of legislators and formed the government.

However, on April 21, the two factions set up a seven-member panel to hold merger talks. The faction headed by rebel leader O Panneerselvam demanded the expulsion of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from the party, and a CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death as conditions for any merger. But on Sunday, Panneerselvam disbanded the panel, saying that the Palanisamy camp was making irresponsible statements.

The situation got murkier on Monday, when video clips emerged of two MLAs confessing that legislators were bribed to support the Sasikala faction during February’s trust vote. SS Saravanan, the MLA of Madurai South was caught saying in a video that the Sasikala faction offered crores worth of gold to each MLA for their support. Saravanan also said that voters in RK Nagar were bribed with Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 each by Sasikala’s faction. Saravanan is the MLA who escaped from a resort the AIADMK legislators were corralled in ahead of the trust vote. He then switched to the Panneerselvam camp. The other MLA is R Kanakaraj, from Sulur, who is from the Sasikala faction. He was also caught on camera saying that MLAs were offered cash and gold ahead of the trust vote.

The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has now moved court demanding a CBI investigation into these bribery allegations.

As uncertainty in the AIADMK escalates, the residents of RK Nagar are worried that their problems will not be addressed in the near future.

Residents baffled

In RK Nagar, any question about the current government in Tamil Nadu is met with a confused look, or a shake of the head. “There is no government,” was the standard response from residents. “Everyone is busy fighting with each other.”

At noon, 60-year-old E Rani, a domestic worker, sat down on the side of the road to rest her feet after her visit to the taluk office in RK Nagar to collect her old-age pension amounting to Rs 1,000. She had to return empty-handed. “For three or four months, so many of us have not been getting our pension,” she lamented. “But we have to keep making trips ever other day to the office. Why are they making us elderly persons run around in this heat?”

Rani, a resident of RK Nagar, is struggling to get her old-age pension.
Rani, a resident of RK Nagar, is struggling to get her old-age pension.

The residents blamed the inefficiency of government schemes on the fact that there is nobody in charge of the constituency.

“If Jayalalithaa Amma had been there, everything would have been in order,” said D Selvan, an AIADMK party member and resident of RK Nagar.

A supporter of the AIADMK for 45 years, Selvan is now unsure about which faction of the party he should now support. With Dinakaran out on bail, and with indications that AIADMK legislators were backing him, loyal supporters of the party are confused. “Every leader is making money for themselves, and not bothering about ordinary people like us,” said Selvan. “The party is not going the right way by bribing voters and legislators, and that is the truth.”

Unsure times

The uncertainty in the AIADMK has raised the hopes of DMK supporters in this constituency, who are certain that the party will win the bye-elections, and the next Assembly elections too.

The entry of superstar Rajnikanth into politics did not seem to excite the residents of RK Nagar much. “His time to enter politics was over long ago,” said G Mohan, a roadside vendor. “It is only his fans who want him to be political leader. But the general public won’t vote for him.”

According to senior journalist G Sampath Kumar, there has never been a more uncertain time than this for the AIADMK, not even after the death of party founder MG Ramachandran in 1987.

“The only uncertainty at that time was during the fight between Jayalalithaa’s faction and MGR’s wife, Janaki’s faction,” he said. Janaki Ramachandran became the chief minister for three weeks, until the state Assembly was dissolved by the Union government due to law and order issues, explained Kumar.

Now, with the release of AIADMK’s deputy general secretary Dinakaran from prison on bail, Kumar predicted that even more uncertainty lay ahead for the party.

“The AIADMK government and the party itself face uncertainty following the release of TTV Dinakaran,” he said. “As the judicial process in India is extremely slow, it can safely be assumed that he is and will be virtually free, exercising his control over the party for a long time to come.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.