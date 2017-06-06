Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Bollyjazz, Iftar walk, Niazi Brothers performance and much more

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

FILM Habitat Children’s Film Festival at India Habitat Centre

Seven movies from across the world will be screened at India Habitat Centre’s Children’s Film Festival. The schedule includes Singapore-based director Liao Jiekai’s 2010 drama Red Dragonflies (on Saturday at 4 pm) and Danish filmmaker Frederik Meldal Nørgaard’s 2015 comedy Villads fra Valby/Going To School (on Sunday at 10 am). See the full schedule here. There is no entry fee. To become a member, see here.

When: Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, from 10 am.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

PHOTOGRAPHY The African Portraits by Mahesh Shantaram at Exhibit 320

Photographer Mahesh Shantaram’s exhibition comprises a series of images of Africans living in various parts of the country. The show is being presented by the gallery Tasveer, which is based in Shantaram’s home city of Bangalore. For more information, see here and here.

When: Friday, June 16, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M. B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4613 0637.

PHOTOGRAPHY The World Heritage Sites: Sacred Places and Pilgrimages in Japan at The Japan Foundation

Japanese photographer Kazuyoshi Miyoshi’s show features images of his country’s UNESCO World Heritage sites. There is no entry free. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, July 5. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s long-running English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues is a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 6 pm, Saturday, June 17 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, June 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Lagi Lagan at Kamani Auditorium

The National School of Drama Repertory Company’s ongoing Summer Theatre Festival will close with director Waman Kendre’s play Lagi Lagan, a Hindi version of Ti Phoolrani, PL Deshpande’s Marathi adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, which will be staged through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 pm, Saturday, June 17 at 3.30 pm and Sunday, June 18 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Abijit Ganguly + Amogh Ranadive + Nitin Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Abijit Ganguly and Nitin Gupta from Delhi and Amogh Ranadive from Mumbai will present stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm, Saturday, June 17 at 9.30 pm and Sunday, June 18 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Fruzu at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe

Delhi-based funk-rock band Fruzu, fronted by singer-songwriter Pragnya Wakhlu, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Second Floor, Crosspoint Mall, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770.

MUSIC Los Cuentacuentos at La Bodega

This trio comprising Delhi musicians, vocalist Nikhil Mawkin and guitarist Akash Vincent, along with Mexican flautist Natalie Ramirez will present a set of Latin music. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC The Ska Vengers + Delhi Sultanate + The Jass B’stards at AntiSocial

City-residing ska-fusion band The Ska Vengers will perform. The gig will also feature sets by the group’s vocalist Taru Dalmia as Delhi Sultanate, his reggae and hip-hop solo project, as well as experimental jazz act The Jass B’stards, made up of three members of The Ska Vengers, namely keyboardist Stefan Kaye, drummer Nikhil Vasudevan and bassist Tony Guinard. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC Vipin Mishra Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Capital-based fusion-rock act the Vipin Mishra Project, led by guitarist Vipin Mishra, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Malfnktion + Curtain Blue at Summer House Café

Electronic music producers Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru from Bangalore and Curtain Blue aka Abhishek Bhatia from Delhi will each play a set at this gig organised by Mumbai-headquartered artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Captain Hook at Privee’

Israeli progressive trance DJ-producer Captain Hook aka Reshef Harari will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Clubbers.co.in and Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

MUSIC One&One at Kitty Su

Mumbai-based electronic dance music DJ duo One&One comprising Pranav Sanghvi and Shrey Gopani will take over the console. Tickets, priced at Rs 500 per person for single women and at Rs 1,000 per person for single men, are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

WORKSHOPS On Glaze China Painting Workshop at Gulmohar Park

Delhi art studio Culture Chauraha will conduct a four-day workshop, spread over two weekends, at which participants will be taught how to paint and decorate glazed porcelain objects such as bowls, plates and vases. For ages ten and above. Tickets priced at Rs 5,000 per person per weekend are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, from 10 am to noon.

Where: Gulmohar Park; the exact location will be shared with those who register.

FILM My Sons at The Japan Foundation

Yoji Yamada’s award-winning Japanese film My Sons (1991) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no free. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE An Evening of Dastangoi at Alliance Francaise

Two stories, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s ‘Kahani Mahesh Ki’ and ‘Dastan Umru Ayyar Aur Mahtab Jadu Ki’, a tale from Urdu fantasy epic Tilism-e-Hoshruba, will be told in the Urdu storytelling style of Dastangoi by Nadeem Shah and Shankar Musafir. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 6 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

BOOKS My Name is Red at India Habitat Centre

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book discussions, will conduct a session on Orhan Pamuk’s novel My Name is Red. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Three Hilarious Comedies of Anton Chekhov at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Vikas Bahari, this performance is a suite of Hindi stage adaptations of three short stories by Russian playwright and author Anton Chekhov. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Niazi Brothers at Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

The city-residing Sufi qawwali singing duo of siblings Sultan Niazi and Usman Niazi will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm.

Where: Lodi – The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

MUSIC Bollyjazz at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Led by vocalist-guitarist Nikhil Mawkin, Delhi-based ensemble Bollyjazz will play jazz interpretations of Bollywood classics. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC The 4-AF at Depot48

Congolese band The 4-AF, which is based in Delhi, will present a set of tunes infused with African sounds. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

FITNESS International Flow Arts Day at Deer Park

City gym Delhi Rock will mark International Flow Arts Day, a new initiative celebrating fitness, with a series of activities such as acroyoga, hooping, parkour, poi and slacklining. There is no entry fee. To attend, register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 8 am.

Where: Deer Park; entry from Africa Avenue, next to RK Khanna Tennis Stadium. For the exact location, see here.

FILM Frozen Silence at Instituto Cervantes

Directed by Gerardo Herrero, Spanish thriller Frozen Silence (2011) is about a policeman on a mission to track down a cold-blooded murderer during World War II. The film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

WALKS Iftar Walk in Nizamuddin

Online South Asian arts encyclopedia Sahapedia will host a walking tour, conducted in Hindi, of the Hazrat Nizamuddin basti. The walk will start at the Shiv temple, cover Phoolwali galli, Khwaja Hall, Alvi Chowk, Attarwali galli, Chausath Khamba and end at the Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Complex. There is no fee; register here to attend. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Where: The meeting point is Shiv temple, opposite the Methodist Church, next to DDA Park, Nizamuddin West.

MUSIC Dhatu Drishya with Adamantium + Colossal Figures + Dreamscapade + Killkount + The Forbidden Ritual at AntiSocial

The fifth instalment of Dhatu Drishya, a gig series featuring metal bands from across the county, will comprise sets by Adamantium from Pune, Colossal Figures and Dreamscapade from Delhi, Killkount from Bhopal and The Forbidden Ritual from Dehradun. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Maharathi at Shri Ram Centre

Hindi play Maharathi, written by Vibhanshu Vaibhav and directed by Krishan Kant, is based on the life of Karna from the Mahabharata. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Alliance Francaise

Written and directed by M Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who portrays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recounts his memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humorous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ONGOING

ART Ganga: River of Life and Eternity at the National Museum

This show, which draws from the collections of the National Museum and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts in Delhi and the Kalakriti Archives in Hyderabad, features artworks and ritual objects related to the worship of the river Ganga. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 650 per person for foreigners; there is no entry for students up to class 12.

When: Until Tuesday, June 20. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Museum, Janpath. Tel: 011 2301 9272.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as “Yatra: The Rooted Nomad” by M. F. Husain; “The Black Sun” by S. H. Raza; and “Man Grinding his Teeth” by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Kim Ho Suk at the National Gallery of Modern Art

South Korean artist Kim Ho Suk’s solo show Hiding Inside the Light, organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, is a collection of portraits, landscapes and paintings of daily life. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 500 per person for foreign adults. There is no entry fee for children. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, June 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at Gallery Ske

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s show Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, June 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment; Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Ske, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.