Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Ramzan food walk, Aditi Mittal gig, DJ Turban Raga set, and more

ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

‘A Home for Us’ by Abigail McGowan at School of Environment and Architecture

Abigail McGowan, associate professor of history and associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Vermont, will present a talk on community housing in Bombay in the early twentieth century. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 The Image Exhibit at Soul Patch

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Zentangle Workshop at Artisans’

City-based zentangle teacher Sunali Shah will conduct a workshop on the art form for beginners. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17, from 11am to 6 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

‘Ayodhya Kanda Pahari School Ramayana Drawings (c.1790-1800 CE): Parallels between Painting and Film Language’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Ratan Parimoo, the former head of the department of art history at M. S. University, Baroda, will deliver a talk on a set of drawings of scenes from the Mahabharata that were recently discovered in the collection of the Kasturbhai Lalbhai Museum in Ahmedabad. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 6 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Visitors Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Sumakshi Singh at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum Delhi-based artist Sumakshi Singh’s solo show Leaving the Terrestrial: Its Own Kind of Archive is made up of installations of marine and botanical forms made with thread and wire, as well as stop-motion animations projected on fabric scrolls. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, June 18. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who lived abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 10

Come Grand Slam with Sonali Thakker + Bhavneet Singh + Jeeya Sethi at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based Sonali Thakker and Jeeya Sethi and Hyderabad-residing Bhavneet Singh are the professionals who will perform at the tenth grand slam edition of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Amateur comics who have won previous instalments will battle for the grand prize. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Rueben Kaduskar + Raunaq Rajani + Sumit Anand at Dancamaze

City-based comic Rueben Kaduskar will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective, which will feature sets by ten amateur comics as well as Mumbai’s Raunaq Rajani and Delhi’s Sumit Anand. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Appurv Gupta + Neville Bharucha + Sundeep Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedy venue Canvas Laugh Club will stage a series of special anniversary stand-up shows this weekend, starting with Appurv Gupta from Delhi, Neville Bharucha from Mumbai and Sundeep Sharma from Bareilly, who will perform on both Friday and Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 18 at 8.30 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

The Las Vegas Night with J. Brandon Hill + Karan Chauhan at Canvas Laugh Club

American actor and improv comic J. Brandon Hill, who lives in Mumbai, will present a set based on suggestions from the audience and city-based illusionist Karan Chauhan will perform a routine that combines comedy and magic. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Comedy Mashup with Adhiraj Singh + Andy Reghu + Pavitra Shetty at The Square

Comics Adhiraj Singh, Andy Reghu and Pavitra Shetty, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will perform sets. The show will also feature slots by ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

911 Comedy at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

At this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s gig series 911 Comedy, nine comedians, Aditi Mittal, Bhavneet Singh, Devanshi Shah, Jeeya Sethi, Joel D’Souza, Kabir Chandra, Raunaq Rajani, Shlok Siddhant and Siddharth Dudeja, will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Appurv Gupta + Kunal Kamra + Neville Bharucha + Neville Shah + Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Appurv Gupta and Nishant Tanwar from Delhi and Kunal Kamra, Neville Bharucha and Neville Shah from Mumbai will perform a special anniversary show for comedy venue Canvas Laugh Club. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Not Good Enough by Aditi Mittal at Tuning Fork

Aditi Mittal, who is from Mumbai, will present a stand-up comedy ‘trial show’. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Reading Between The Lines by Dhruv Deshpande + Punit Pania + Sagar Mavani + Shridhar Venkataramana at The Cuckoo Club

Events company Chalta Hai Comedy will present this hour-long show in which comedians Dhruv Deshpande, Punit Pania and Sagar Mavani from Mumbai and Shridhar Venkataramana from Bangalore will perform sets comprised entirely of one-liners. Tickets priced at Rs 345 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Best in Stand-up Comedy at Canvas Laugh Club

This special anniversary show at comedy venue Canvas Laugh Club will feature stand-up sets by Aditi Mittal, Mikhail Almeida and Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai, Aravind Subramanian from Chennai and Sundeep Sharma from Bareilly. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person per show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Daddy Issues: A Father’s Day Special with Anand Reghu + Vikram Poddar + Vinay Sharma at Havana Cafe and Bar

This special Father’s Day stand-up gig will feature sets by city comics Anand Reghu, Vikram Poddar and Vinay Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Buffering by Sumit Anand at Tuning Fork

Capital-based comedian Sumit Anand will perform a stand-up ‘trial show’. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

The Etceteras at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Dads can attend this special Father’s Day performance by Mumbai comedy collective The Etceteras for free. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Revive Your Closet by Iteeha at Artisans’

City-based textile consultancy Iteeha will conduct a workshop on upcycling old saris, bedsheets and other material using techniques such as tie and dye and block printing. For ages 14 and above. Tickets priced at Rs 1,800 per person, which include the cost of materials, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Social Dancing: An Introduction at Artisans’

Dance teacher Shraddha Jadhav, who is the events coordinator at exhibition venue Artisans’, will conduct a class on the basics of ballroom dancing, cha-cha-cha and jive. Tickets priced at Rs 900 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, June 16, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Riwaayat at Prithvi Theatre

Kathak dancer Sanjukta Sinha will perform along with students from Kadamb, choreographer Kumudini Lakhia’s dance school in Ahmedabad at which she teaches. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

DESIGN

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

IndieFolio Masterclass with The Minimalist at AntiSocial

Chirag Gander and Sahil Vaidya of city-based design consultancy The Minimalist will present a talk on marrying minimal design with humour at this instalment of the IndieFolio Masterclass series of workshops. There is no entry fee; to register, see here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 10.30 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 022 6522 6324.

ONGOING 15,556 [Man Hours] by Rooshad Shroff at Pundole’s

City-residing architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff is exhibiting a collection of wood furniture that includes his signature embroidered chairs and screens and lacquered tables. The show also features a set of marble bulbs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 8. Open Monday to Friday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, closed.

Where: Pundole’s, Hamilton House, 8 J. N. Heredia Marg, Ballard Estate. Tel: 022 6114 6464.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Khaki Kids by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk for children between the ages of nine and 14 years, in the Fort area covering such sites as the office of Asia’s oldest newspaper, the fountain of four seasons and the birthplace of Asia’s first stock exchange. The event will include essay writing, sketching and map-making activities. Tickets priced at Rs 1,020 per person are being sold here. Parents wishing to participate will have to pay Rs 500 on the day of the walk. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Asiatic Society Library steps.

Embroider Nature at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Textile consultancy Iteeha, which is based in Mumbai, will conduct a workshop for children between the ages of seven and 15 at which they can learn how to embroider animal and plant motifs on paper. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. To register, email education@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Sergei Parajanov’s Ukrainian film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors (1965) will be shown at this instalment of the Movies at the Museum series of screenings curated by city-based filmmakers Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar. Mumbai-residing director Kuntal Bhogilal will introduce the movie. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebeook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Zvenigora at Tarq

Ukrainian director Alexander Dovzhenko’s silent film Zvenigora (1928) will be shown as part of ‘Becoming Epic – Myth, Legend and Folk Tale through Colour and Sound’, a series of movie screenings put together by city-based media professional Elroy Pinto. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Girl with a Pearl Earring at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Peter Weber’s Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Ajeeb Aashiq/Strange Love at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Directed by city-based filmmaker Natasha Mendonca, this Hindi and English feature film starring Bangalore-residing singer Suman Sridhar is about Khush, a transgender man and Suman, a Bollywood singer. There is no entry fee for the event, which will be shown by To Be Announced Collective, a group that screens experimental and independent cinema. To attend, email collectivetba@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 6 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Culinary Trails with Smita Deo at Hyatt Regency

Cookbook author Smita Deo and Gopi Nandakumar, the executive chef of the Hyatt Regency, will serve a coastal meal featuring dishes from Karwar in Karnataka as part of Culinary Trails, a recurring food event hosted by the hotel. The menu will iclude muga randoi (sprouted moong in coconut gravy); valval (gourds cooked in coconut milk and coconut oil); talel sungta (fried prawn); rawas ambat (rawas cooked in coconut curry); chicken ghee roast; mutton gashi (spicy mutton curry); and madgane (chana dal payasam). Tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 per person. To book a spot, register here or call 99309 61709. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Glasshouse, Hyatt Regency, near the international airport, Ashok Nagar, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6696 1234.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Ramzan Ramble by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk through Mohammed Ali Road during which participants will get to sample Ramzan specialties such as spiral gulab jamun, Chinese bheja, non-alcoholic absinthe, seekh kebabs and the original ‘natural’ ice cream. Tickets priced at Rs 1,224 are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Father’s Day Cooking Class and Lunch at Studio Fifteen

Pablo Naranjo, the executive chef of Le15 Cafe in Colaba, will conduct a Father’s Day cooking class for dads and their kids. The menu will include gnocchi with parmesan and tomato sauce; homemade pasta with mushroom cream and thyme; ravioli with spinach and homemade ricotta; and dark chocolate mousse with whisky. Tickets priced at Rs 4,000 per father and child are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 18 at noon.

Where: Studio Fifteen, Shop No.4, B Wing, Rajgruha Co-Operative Housing Society, B. M. Marg, Elphinstone Road. Tel: 84540 46544.

ONGOING

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this weekly bazaar, visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 8am to 11 am.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 88794 73462.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Ground Floor, Aaram Nagar, off J.P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98196 82673.

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

HERITAGE

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Be A Part of Mumbai Heritage with INTACH Mumbai Chapter at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A group of speakers, who had signed up for this open mic-style event, will present talks, short films and short texts on various kinds of heritage in the city. To attend, email intach1@gmail.com. Attendees will have to pay the museum entry fee. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Malhar Rang with Ulhas Kashalkhar + Venkatesh Kumar at Nehru Centre

Hindustani classical music vocalists Ulhas Kashalkar and Venkatesh Kumar, who live in Pune and Dharwad respectively, will perform monsoon ragas at this concert organised by city-based events company Pancham Nishad. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

The Image Exhibit at Soul Patch

Design Fabric, a collaborative platform by the team behind the Taxi Fabric initiative, will host this exhibition of works by 25 visual artists from across the country, which will also feature performances by electronic music producers Spryk aka Tejas Nair from Mumbai and The Sine Painter aka Jayanth Ramachandra from Bangalore and city-based singer-songwriter Mali aka Maalavika Manoj. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Soul Patch, 14, Cama Industrial Estate, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Prathaa at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

This Hindustani classical music concert “celebrating fatherhood” will feature performances by three sets of dads and their children: vocalist Rashid Khan and his daughter, singer Suha Khan; father and son sitar players Kartick Kumar and Niladri Kumar; and pakhawaj player Bhawani Shankar and his son, vocalist Uma Shankar. Tickets priced at Rs 350, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Jitter at AntiSocial

Delhi electronic music DJ-producer Jitter aka Jayant Luthra will play a vinyl-only set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Cleartrip.com. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Samarpan at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

City-based Indian classical-fusion band Samarpan will perform a concert as part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Band Baja series of shows. Tickets priced at Rs 250 and Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Jay Weather at Summer House Cafe

Electronic dance music DJ Jay Weather, who is based in Mumbai and whose real name is Jay Naik, will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Turban Raga at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

At this gig programmed by Mumbai artist and event management company Gently Altered, electronic dance music DJ Turban Raga aka Bachitter Singh, who is from Delhi, will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 9 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Equalize with Ash Roy + Nipun Divecha + Praveen Achary at A Bar Called Life

This instalment of Equalize, the gig series programmed by city-headquartered events company Rage Entertainment, will be made up of sets by electronic music DJ-producers Ash Roy from Kolkata, Nipun Divecha from Mumbai and Praveen Achary from Bangalore. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via an RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

Ox7gen + Carius at The Junkyard Cafe

A double bill of Mumbai electronic music DJ-producers featuring Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok and Carius aka Sainath Bhagwat. There is no entry fee until midnight. After midnight, entry is free for those RSVP on the Facebook event page and Rs 500 per person at the gate for those who haven’t registered.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: The Junkyard Cafe, Ground Floor, C’est La Vie, Hill Road, near Mamagoto, Bandra (West). Tel: 99996 41421.

Uncaged Vol.9 with VDJ Cas + 9oh and Bryan the Lion at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The ninth instalment of hip-hop gig series Uncaged will feature sets by Mumbai DJs Cas aka Chintan Ajay Sejpal and 9oh and Bryan the Lion aka the duo of Samad Rehman and Apurv Dogra. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Zokhuma + Dreamstates at Bonobo

Mumbai-residing electronic-music DJs Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies and Dreamstates aka Dharam Saraviya will each play a set at this gig organised by city-based artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Amarendra Dhaneshwar at Taj Mahal Tea House

Hindustani classical singer Amarendra Dhaneshwar, who is from Mumbai, will conduct a music appreciation session on morning ragas. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. To register, call 022 2642 0330 or email tajteahouse0@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17, from 10 am to 11.30 am.

Where: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House, John Baptist Road, opposite Bungalow 9, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 0330.

The Listening Sessions with One Man Band in Goregaon

This instalment of The Listening Sessions, the monthly series of music video screenings, will feature the picks of two Mumbaikars. Savi Shrivastava, the manager of Hindi alternative rock band Daira, will present a selection of Indian independent music videos and cellist Bianca Mendonca, will show a range of videos that showcase classical music for contemporary audiences. City-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist One Man Band aka Gladson Peter will play an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person can be bought via PayTM on 98198 11243 or 95940 36073; register here to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm.

Where: Royal Palms, Goregaon (East); call 95940 36073 for the complete address.

Patterns 03 with Trikk + Maulik + Roach Mat at Summer House Cafe

The third instalment of Patterns, Mumbai event company sLick’s monthly electronic dance music gig series at Summer House Cafe, will feature sets by Portuguese producer Trikk aka Bruno Deodato and Mumbai DJs Maulik Shah and Roach Mat aka Naren Bhatia. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, register via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Soul City with The 3Stylers + DJ Uri at Bonobo

This instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco, will feature a performance by city-based trio The3Stylers aka DJ Uri Solanki, saxophonist Ryan Sadri and keyboardist Karan Joseph, who plays the drum machine in the group. Solanki will also spin a solo set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Bassick Sense with Attagirl + DJ MoCity + MadStarBase at AntiSocial

A/K/A aka Amanda Keisha Ang and DuriO aka Serene Ong of Singapore-based female DJ collective Attagirl will play the Mumbai leg of their ongoing India tour at this instalment of Bassick Sense, the bass-heavy music gig series organised by Mumbai artist and event management Krunk at AntiSocial. The show will also feature sets by two Delhi-residing acts, Dubai-based DJ MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood and MadStarBase, which is made up of Neal.Ess aka Neal Sekhri and Ase aka Anant Ahuja. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Dirtcaps at Kitty Su

Dutch house music duo Dirtcaps aka Max Oude Weernink and Danny Groenenboom will take over the console. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs500 per person for women and Rs 1,000 per person for men and per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Kohra at Su Casa

Capital-based techno DJ-producer Kohra aka Madhav Shorey will play this gig that has been organised by Mumbai music artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Entry is via a guest list; email guestlist@afentertainment.in to register. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Manjusha Patil Kulkarni at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Pune-based Hindustani classical music vocalist Manjusha Patil Kulkarni will present a solo recital of monsoon ragas and semi-classical compositions. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 10.30 am.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Bhinna Shadja at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Pune-residing filmmakers Amol Palekar and Sandhya Gokhale’s Bhinna Shadja (2011), a Marathi documentary about Hindustani classical singer Kishori Amonkar will be screened at this instalment of Museum Katta, a series of talks on culture conducted in Marathi. The film will be followed by conversation on Amonkar by her students Nandini Bedekar and Raghunandan Panshikar. Attendees will have to pay the museum entry fee. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 11.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Boxout Social with EZ Riser + Func + MadStarBase + Tarqeeb at Versova Social

EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora and Func aka Randolph Correia from Mumbai and MadStarBase aka Neal.Ess aka Neal Sekhri and Ase aka Anant Ahuja and Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose from Delhi are the DJs who will play this instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs by new online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm. This There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 3 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

Funk Assassin and Anand Bhagat at Raasta Bombay

Bass music DJ Funk Assassin aka Amul Lokanathan from Mumbai will play a sundowner set featuring city-based percussionist Anand Bhagat at this gig programmed by artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Insurgence featuring Dirge + Halahkuh + Midhaven + SystemHouse33 at AntiSocial

Metal bands Dirge, Midhaven and SystemHouse33 from Mumbai and Halahkuh from Pune will each play a set at the third edition of this gig series. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 4.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

OUTDOORS

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Trek to Mumbai’s Highest Point at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a trek to the highest point in the city, inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The trek will be followed by a visit to the Kanheri Caves. Tickets priced at Rs 1,450 per person, which cover the costs of the entry fee to the park and services of the guide and entitle attendees to a vegetarian breakfast and lunch, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, call 98331 63486 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 7.15 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East).

PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 Scope – Pix: Nepal Issue at Galerie Max Mueller

Organised by the quarterly photography magazine Pix, this group show features images of Nepal by photographers Frederic Lecloux, Karan Shrestha, Karma Tshering Gurung, Narayan Tushar Kaudinya, the Nepal Photo Project, Nirman Shrestha, Philip Blenkinsop, Sagar Chhetri, Sharbendu De, Shikhar Bhattarai, Surendra Lawoti, Tuomo Manninen and Zishaan Akbar Latif. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, June 17. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

ONGOING Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

POETRY

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Poetry Workshop with Preeti Vangani at The Cuckoo Club

City-based performance poet Preeti Vangani will conduct a workshop. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 1 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Anusheela Chatterjee, a biology researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will present a talk on Alzheimer’s Disease. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 11 am.

Where: Room 2, Science, D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Theatre actors Ayesha Raza Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui will read four stories by Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai, ‘Do Haath’, ‘Chauthi ka Joda’, ‘Nanhi ki Nani’ and ‘Lihaaf’. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Me and The Other at Harkat Studios

A suite of performances on ideas of gender by writer Annie Zaidi, poet Aranya Johar, filmmaker Devashish Makhija, performance-based educator Lopa Shah, theatre artist Priyanka Charan, spoken word collective Sexonomics, stand-up comedian Shashank Mehta and rapper Sofia Ashraf. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, June 16 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of British director James Macdonald’s production of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 and 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, June 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Dhumrapaan at Prithvi Theatre

In this Hindi and English play directed by Akarsh Khurana, a bunch of employees discuss work and life stresses in the smoking area of an office building. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 6 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, June 18 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Bandish 20-20000 Hz at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

The third play of Aadyam’s current season is writer-director Purva Naresh’s Hindi drama about two singers, a nautanki exponent and a Hindustani classical singer, who share stories from their colourful lives. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, June 18 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Marriage-ology at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and Sapan Saran, Marriage-ology is a set of sketches on the theme of marriage in English and Hindustani. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Once Upon A Time at Sophia Bhabha Hall

Actors Tom Alter, Charu Shankar and Sunit Tandon will present dramatic readings of five stories in this Hindi and English performance directed by Sujata Soni Bali: ‘Sharifan’ by Saadat Hasan Manto, ‘Classroom Wiles’ by Sutapa Basu, ‘Last Letter’ by Dipankar Mukherjee, ‘Twenty Questions’ by Twinkle Pandey and ‘Ek Lamha’ by Alter. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

The Darkroom at Yiamas – The Experimental Space

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members will be blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Yiamas – The Experimental Space, First Floor, above Ambico Ice Factory, 321 Cochin Street, Ballard Estate. Tel: 98334 67780.

Toxic at Studio Tamaasha

English play Toxic, directed by Divya Jagdale and written by Shiv Subrahmanyam, hinges on a relationship that’s falling apart. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Ballard Bolt with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Ballard Estate area covering such sites as a World War II memorial, the dome of Britannia and an old photo studio. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside New Customs House in Ballard Estate.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Castle2Gate by Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will celebrate the completion of its hundredth walk (see above) with a free hour-long tour of the Fort and Churchgate areas. To register, email your name and number to hi@khakitours.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Asiatic Society Library opposite Horniman Circle Garden.

Discover Dockyard by Khaki Tours

This walk in and around the Dockyard Road area, conducted by Khaki Tours, will cover sites such as Bob’s bungalow, Chinatown, the temple of a military strongman and a mechanical museum. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, opposite Dockyard Road railway station, Mazgaon.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.