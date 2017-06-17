Kashmir Report

‘In the end it’s a Kashmiri who dies’: A village in Bandipora mourns a policeman and an ironworker

Two funerals and a lament: A civilian and a policeman from the same village were shot dead in separate incidents in Srinagar on Wednesday.

by 
Rayan Naqash

On Friday morning, two fresh graves were laid under the shade of a chinar in Ashtengoo village’s graveyard. One was of an ironworker who fell to security force’s bullets, while the other was of a policeman who was killed by separatist militants.

Two funerals were held on Friday, one in the morning and then another one in the afternoon. A shutdown was observed in Bandipora and, by evening, the village, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, 60 kms from Srinagar, was engulfed in silence.

The families of the dead men have houses on either sides of the village’s main mosque. Tents were pitched in both houses, as men and women gathered to offer condolences to inconsolable family members.

A day before, on Thursday evening, within the span of an hour, the village received the news of the death of two of its residents in Srinagar – two separate incidents claimed the lives of these two residents of Ashtengoo.

Killed for no reason

On Thursday, Ghulam Mohiuddin, who had returned from the evening prayers after a day of fasting, was interrupted by his younger son as he was having a cup of tea. His elder son, Naseer Ahmad Sheikh, had been shot when personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal opened fire on stone pelters near Rangreth in Srinagar.

Mohiuddin, along with his younger son and a neighbour, immediately left for Srinagar, without informing anyone else at home or in the village. By the time they reached the hospital, Sheikh, in his mid-20s, was in the operation theatre. At 1.30 he was declared dead.

“My soul had left my body when I heard that,” Mohiuddin said, holding back his tears. “I could not even speak to him one last time. My wish to speak to him remained unfulfilled.”

Eyewitnesses told Sheikh’s family that he had been killed while he was exiting a lane that led to the spot of stonepelting. “Someone pelted stones, and someone else paid for it,” Mohiuddin said in anger. “India makes tall claims of being secular, of being a democracy. My son was innocent, do you think I will ever forgive India?”

Sheikh, who had studied till class 10, worked with a construction company in Bandipora before moving to Srinagar this year for better employment prospects. He had been married for one year. Sheikh’s body was brought to the village a little before dawn on Friday and the funeral prayer was held at 8 am.

Mourners from Ashtengoo and nearby villages raised slogans against India, and demanding azadi.

“I have three more children,” Mohiuddin said. “I will teach them to not stop agitating, remind them that their brother was killed innocent, for no reason, for no fault of his”.

‘Why should anyone die?’

On the other side of the main mosque, the home of Constable Shazad Dilawar Sofi bore a similar sullen mood. His family, unlike the Sheikh’s across the road, are tight lipped with their emotions. Anti-India and azadi slogans were heard at Sofi’s funeral as well, but the family say they did not know who shouted them or why.

Sofi was killed when separatist militants fired upon a police party near Srinagar’s Hyderpora, close to the airport. His cousin, Abdul Qayoom, said that there was anger over his killing. “We can’t say who killed him,” he added. “How would we know? We are here in Bandipora, 60 kms away from Srinagar.”

A science graduate, Sofi was a teacher in a nearby village before he joined the police in 2009. He was married for a little over a year and is survived by a wife and twin sons, who will turn one in July. “Why do people here have to die?” Qayoom asked. “Why should anyone die?”

Villagers remembered Sofi as a humble and friendly person who was “unlike other policemen”. His killing has caused anger among many of the villagers. “What was his fault?” Mohiuddin said about Sofi. “That he wore India’s cap and India’s uniform?”

“Whatever happens, in the end it’s a Kashmiri who dies,” Mohiuddin added. “That is not to say that we want Hindus to die, but we are against killers.”

A childhood friend of Sofi, who did not wish to be identified, said that the village did not distinguish between the two deaths. “These were two of our own who were killed. They are even buried together, there is no conflict over who is a shaheed – martyr – and who isn’t.”

Buried next to one another, with not even epitaph stones erected yet, it is difficult to tell which grave is of the policeman and which of the ironworker. The deaths symbolise Kashmir’s tragic spiral of violence that continues to claim lives.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.