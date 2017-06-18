Kashmir Report

‘First night in my grave’: Policemen, militants, civilians among 11 killed in Kashmir since Friday

An encounter in South Kashmir killed three militants and two civilians while a militant ambush left six policemen dead.

by 
Rayan Naqash

Since Friday evening, there have been 11 funerals of people killed in Kashmir. In Arawani, in the southern district of Anantnag, an encounter between militants and security forces claimed five lives: three militants and two civilians. As the guns fell silent in Arwani, separatist militants ambushed a police patrol in Achabal, also in Anantnag district. The militants killed and mutilated the faces of six police personnel.

The two incidents of violence have sent tremors across the Valley – the hometowns of the dead, in Budgam in Central Kashmir, and Shopian and Anantnag in South Kashmir, are still reverberating with the news of the deaths.

On Friday, thousands flocked to militants’ funerals in South Kashmir. Images and videos of militants performing gun salutes, amid cheers, for their slain colleagues went viral online. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder were among the 10 militants who appeared at a funeral in Heff, in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the policemen were dispersed to quieter funerals after a wreath-laying ceremony at the District Police Lines in Srinagar on Friday night.

The Valley remained shut as separatist leaders of the Hurriyat called for a shutdown in protest against civilian killings. Coincidentally, Kashmiri trade associations had also called for a shutdown to protest against the prospect of a good and services tax law for Jammu and Kashmir, a matter which was to be discussed in a special session of the State Assembly on Saturday. The session was washed out in the clamour over the bloodshed on Friday.

Soot and rubble in Arwani

On Saturday morning, children wove through soot and rubble in Arwani. A few local residents hovered around a large slab of concrete on the ground. Rumour had it that an AK-47 rifle was buried underneath.

This soot and rubble are all that remains of the houses where three militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba were holed up the day before. The slab of concrete had once been part of a roof. As the encounter stretched on for hours on Friday, security forces had set off improvised explosive device blasts that reduced the houses to rubble.

The bodies of the three militants, Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo, Nasir Wani and Adil Mushtaq Mir were later pulled out of the rubble. According to a press statement by the police, Mattoo’s group had allegedly been behind the killing of a policeman in Kulgam on June 15. He was also believed to have been involved in the attack on a police party in Mir Bazar, in Anantnag district, and the killing of two policemen at bus stand in Anantnag town in June 2016. “Junaid’s killing is a great achievement for us and a blow to the Lashkar-e-Toiba,” said director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid.

Back in Arwani, women huddled under a tarpaulin sheet rigged up to shelter visitors. Others ambled around or lined up to go inside and inspect the blasted houses. Two neighbouring houses had also been damaged during the gunbattle, with wires ripped out from walls, window panes shattered and wooden frames charred.

Near the main road, neighbours collected donations for the families that had lost their homes. “You want to kill militants – but why did you need to pull down these houses?” demanded one lanky young man. More young men arrived at the spot from nearby villages to survey the damages. The destroyed houses have become the talk of the town.

Taranas (religious songs) emanated from loudspeakers strung up in the neighbourhood and the town rang with voices promising revenge, exhorting audiences to “make more sacrifices”.

The two civilians killed on Friday were 14-year-old Ahsan Mushtaq of Shamsipora village in neighbouring Kulgam district and 22-year-old Mohammad Ashraf of nearby Kharpora village. They were shot when the police opened fire to disperse protestors. “The forces had no option to retaliate, thereby resulted in the loss of two civilians, which security forces wanted to avoid,” said Vaid.

Villagers flocked to the encounter site on Saturday. Photo: Rayan Naqash
Villagers flocked to the encounter site on Saturday. Photo: Rayan Naqash
Women gather over the rubble at the site of encounter in Arwani. Photo: Rayan Naqash
Women gather over the rubble at the site of encounter in Arwani. Photo: Rayan Naqash

‘Maybe he thought he was safe’

There were fewer mourners for the policemen killed in the Achabal ambush. Among the dead was Feroze Dar, station house officer of Anantnag town, who lived in Sangam, a few kilometres away.

Despite widespread anger against policemen in the district, residents of Anantnag town remember him as a “humble and friendly” officer. “He held off FIRs for many minors involved in stone pelting. He would always respond to requests for leniency with minors,” said one man, who did not want to be named.

“Dar’s rapport with locals was such that he would be casual about security. He would take walks outside, and move around without caring much for safety. Maybe he thought he was safe,” he added.

In January 2013, Dar had posted a poem on his Facebook profile.

“Did you ever stop for a while and asked yourself, 
what is going to happen to me the first night in my grave?
Think about the moment your body is being washed and prepared to (sic) your grave” 

According to Vaid, Lashkar-e-Toiba militants led by Bashir Lashkari had laid the ambush, where they also made off with at least four police rifles. Vaid promised swift action against those responsible.

Fourteen regular police personnel and two special police officers have been killed in militant attacks this year. The police announced in a statement that all its personnel would donate one day’s salary to the families of those killed.

Funeral of Constable Tasveer Ahmad in Chadoora, Budgam. Photo: Police Press Release
Funeral of Constable Tasveer Ahmad in Chadoora, Budgam. Photo: Police Press Release
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.