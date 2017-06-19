When Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in March introduced legistlation to pave the path for the Goods and Services Tax, he described this as a “revolutionary” reform that “will benefit all”. The GST subsumes all indirect taxes, from service tax to octroi, aiming to to levy a common tax on goods and services across the country. But with less than two weeks left for the reform to be implemented on July 1, many Indians claim that they have been left confused.

With 1,211 items categorised under tax slabs ranging from 0% to 28%, the bafflement is forgivable. Traders groups are uncertain about how the new regime will affect prices. The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India has even asked the Centre to delay implementing the new rules. Many fear that the roll out will be chaotic. And despite the media being filled with debates about the new systel that will create “one nation, one rate”, some people are still uncertain what GST involves.

Not surprisingly, they have taken to social media to ask questions and make comments.

Dear Government, for GST: If you can't explain it, you don't understand it. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) June 6, 2017

And then we have a lighter take on #GST. Have any fun memes? Share maadi! pic.twitter.com/oazs0phGsa — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) June 13, 2017

The more uncharitable believe that even government officials aren’t quite sure what GST involves.

But even if they are confused, some Twitter users believe that understanding GST is a good idea.

Tip: Writing 'I can explain everything about GST to you' in your Tinder bio may get you more matches. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) June 17, 2017

The amount of money they will make now I'm sure GST stands for - (G)ee i wish i had (S)tudied harder and become a chartered accountan(T) — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 15, 2017

The fact that value added tax or VAT wil be folded into GST inspired this joke, about the famous VAT 69 brand of whisky.

Many predict that July 1 won’t exactly be smooth.

And some insist the the problems will continue for a little while.