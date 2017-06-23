FRIDAY, JUNE 23

ART Kim Ho Suk at the National Gallery of Modern Art

South Korean artist Kim Ho Suk’s solo show Hiding Inside the Light, organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, is a collection of portraits, landscapes and paintings of daily life. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indian adults and Rs 500 per person for foreign adults. There is no entry fee for children. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, June 25, from 11 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

ART Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan at GallerySKE

Bangalore artists Tara Kelton and Avinash Veeraraghavan’s exhibition Variety features a series of works ranging from pieces done in wood and aluminium to video installations. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, June 24, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: GallerySKE, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 6565 2724.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Kunal Kamra + Neeti Palta + Papa CJ + Ron Josol + Karunesh Talwar at Canvas Laugh Club Le Meridien

Stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra, Neeti Palta, Papa CJ aka Chirag Jain and Ron Josol, who are based in Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Toronto respectively, will perform at comedy venue Canvas Laugh Club’s new spot at the Le Meridien hotel on Friday. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold here. On Saturday, Mumbai’s Karunesh Talwar will be part of the line-up along with Palta and Papa CJ. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold here.

When: Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 7 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, 20th Floor, Le Meridien Windsor Place, Janpath. Tel: 022 2371 0101.

FILM Plastic Cow at India Habitat Centre

A screening of Kunal Vohra’s English documentary Plastic Cow (2012), which looks at how human beings’ dependence on plastic bags is harming both the environment and cows, which find them in garbage dumps. The event, organised in association with the Kriti Film Club, will include a discussion with the director. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Summer Theatre Festival at Shri Ram Centre

This weekend, the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts will stage three of the eight plays being presented as part of its summer theatre festival. A Hindi production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, directed by K. Madavane, will be performed on Friday. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. Writer Mahesh Dattani’s English play On A Muggy Night In Mumbai, which centres on how homosexuality is perceived in Indian society, will be performed on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. Hindi play Appointment with Death, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, will be performed on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here.

When: Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Appurv Gupta + Gaurav Kapoor + Nitin Mirani at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-based comedians Appurv Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor and Dubai-residing comic Nitin Mirani will present stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Armaan Malik at Flyp@MTV

Hindi film playback singer Armaan Malik, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a concert of his biggest hits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and Insider.in.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Flyp@MTV, First Floor, 57 to 60, Block N, Outer Circle, opposite KFC, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3310 5181.

MUSIC Chasing Laika at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi pop-jazz band Chasing Laika will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Praveen Achary + Tasnneem at Summer House Café

Bangalore-based producer Praveen Achary and Mumbai-residing DJ Tasnneem Docttoar will each play a set at this electronic dance music gig jointly organised by artist and event management companies Regenerate and Unmute. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Second Sight at Depot48

Acoustic pop duo Second Sight aka Anusha Ramasubramoney and Pushkar Srivatsal from Mumbai will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

COMEDY Talk to Me by Daniel Fernandes at Canvas Laugh Club

In this solo show, Mumbai’s Daniel Fernandes will present an improv comedy set based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY The Rant of the Pant by Sorabh Pant at V Club

Mumbai comedian Sorabh Pant will perform his new stand-up special in which he rants about a range of topics, from feminism to Hinduism. Tickets priced at Rs 499 and Rs 749 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9.30 pm.

Where: V Club, Vipul World, near Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 490 9480.

MUSIC Belik Boom at Privee’

Israeli psy-trance DJ-producer Belik Boom aka Guy Belik will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 1,300 per person are being sold on Clubbers.co.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 23 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

POETRY WORKSHOPS The Long and Short of Haiku at India Habitat Centre

Kala Ramesh, who teaches poetry at the Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts in Pune, will conduct a two-day workshop on haiku. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, from 9 am to 2.30 pm.

Where: Convention Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

CULTURE Día E - The Celebration of the Spanish Speaking World at Instituto Cervantes

Among the several events that will take place at this day-long celebration of Spanish culture are a photo exhibition by Mumbai-residing lensman Anurag Banerjee inspired by the works of writer Juan Ramón Jiménez; and a performance by Delhi-based dancers Kamakshi Saxena and Joshua Sailo set to music by composer Eduardo Sainz de la Maz. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 11 am.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

MUSIC Big Tap Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Six acts will play this two-day music festival including Assamese singer-songwriter Papon aka Angarag Mahanta from Mumbai and Bangla rock band Fossils from Kolkata, both of whom will perform on Saturday; and Delhi-based Hindi pop-rock group Faridkot and classic rock outfit Parikrama, both of whom will perform on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 2 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

GARDENING Handcraft a Miniature Garden at Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

Gardening company Miniature Haven will conduct a workshop at which participants can learn how to create miniature gardens. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person, which covers the cost of materials and entitles attendees to snacks and mocktails, are being sold here. For more information, call 70930 18977.

When: Saturday, June 24, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Lodi – The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

THEATRE Baap Re Baap at Alliance Francaise

City-based drama company The Reel Theatre will perform Hindi play Baap Re Baap, written by K. P. Saxena, about a family that is on the lookout for its missing patriarch. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Gaurav Gupta + Manish Tyagi at Lok Kala Manch

Comedians Gaurav Gupta and Manish Tyagi, who live in Noida and Ghaziabad respectively, will each present a set at a stand-up gig entitled Munching Happiness. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Vipul Goyal at Food Capital

Stand-up comic Vipul Goyal, who is based in Mumbai, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Food Capital, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

THEATRE Log-Baag at India Habitat Centre

Based on playwright Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor, which in turn was based on works by Russian writer Anton Chekov, Hindi play Log-Baag will be staged by Delhi theatre group Asmita. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Not Here For Hookups with Rajat Chauhan + Robin Pupneja + Vijay Choudhary at Alliance Francaise

In this stand-up comedy show, Delhi comics Rajat Chauhan, Robin Pupneja and Vijay Choudhary cover topics ranging from Bollywood to politics to relationships. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Lucia at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Neo-soul and jazz-fusion singer Sentirenla Lucia Panicker, who is from Dimapur, will perform with her band. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC BO55 at Cyber Hub Social

Capital-residing electronic music DJ BO55 aka Salim Bhat will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 4232764.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

FOOD & DRINK Oh Fish with Ayandrali in Noida

Home cook Ayandrali Dutta will serve a spread of Bengali specialities such as begun bhaja (fried aubergine), bhetki fry, doi potol with posto (parwal with curd and poppy seeds) and lau chingri (bottle gourd with shrimp) at a pop-up lunch organised by food blog Commeat. Tickets priced at Rs 1,400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and Insider.in. Email commeatwithus@gmail.com to register. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Jalvayu Vihar, Noida; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

FILM 23-F at Instituto Cervantes

Chema de la Peña’s feature film 23-F: The Movie (2011), about the attempted coup in Spain on February, 23, 1981, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

THEATRE Dayashankar Ki Diary at Alliance Francaise

Written by Nadira Babbar and directed by Krishna Kant, Hindi play Dayashankar Ki Diary is about a small-town man who wants to become a Bollywood star. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Dilapidated at Akshara Theatre

Drama group Theatreworms Productions will stage English and Hindi play Dilapidated, which is a love story about two teenagers with very different personalities. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY F For Failure by Jagdish Chaturvedi at Canvas Laugh Club

Bangalore-based ENT surgeon and comedian Jagdish Chaturvedi will perform a solo stand-up show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

QUIZ Trivia Night with Chugh and Chanty at Depot48

Quizmasters Chugh and Chanty aka Sanjay Chugh and Vikram Achanta will conduct a pub quiz. Teams of up to six members can participate. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

THEATRE Bharat Mata Ki Jai at India Habitat Centre

In this Hindustani play directed by Lokesh Jain, the idea of Bharat Mata is explained through the personalities of five ordinary women. Tickers priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and the IHC programmes desk.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.