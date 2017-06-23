ART

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Madhubani Painting Workshop at Piramal Art Foundation, Space 118, Pannache International School of Design and St. Catherine of Siena School and Orphanage

Pune-based organisation Heart for Art, which works to supports artisans, will conduct Madhubani painting workshops helmed by artists Vidyanath Jha and Krishnaprasad Jha from Madhubani in Bihar. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold here.

When: Friday, June 23, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Piramal Art Foundation; Saturday, June 24, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 7 pm at Space 118; Sunday, June 25, from 10 am to 1 pm at Pannache International School of Design and Sunday, June 25, from 4 pm to 7 pm at St. Catherine of Siena School and Orphanage.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel. Space 118, 18 Wadi Bunder Road, near St.Mary’s School, Mazagaon. Tel: 98200 98755. Pannache International School of Design, 204, Crystal Point, same building as Star Bazaar, New Link Road, near D. N. Nagar Metro Station, Andheri (West). Tel: 96197 37325. St. Catherine of Siena School and Orphanage, Mount Mary Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 2859.

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who lived abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Wooden Horse in Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape at Project 88

This show comprises paintings and photographs by Calcutta Group artist Gobardhan Ash and city-residing artists Gieve Patel, Prajakta Potnis and Tejal Shah. For more information, see here. When: Until Thursday, June 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

#57 Come with Angad Singh Ranyal + Jeeya Sethi + Trupti Khamkar at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Angad Singh Ranyal, Jeeya Sethi and Trupti Khamkar are the professionals who will perform at the 57th instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Abbas Momin + Dhruv Deshpande + Siddharth Dudeja at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Siddharth Dudeja will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by ten amateur comics as well as Mumbai’s Abbas Momin and Dhruv Deshpande. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Aditi Mittal + Vasu Primlani + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Aditi Mittal and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai and Vasu Primlani from Delhi will perform stand-up comedy sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23, at 8.30 pm, Saturday, June 24 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, June 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

One Joke at a Time by Anirban Dasgupta at The Barking Deer

Mumbai’s Punit Pania will host this stand-up gig organised by Chalta Hai Comedy that will feature a set by fellow city-based comic Anirban Dasgupta. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person, which entitles attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Comedy Mashup with Anirban Dasgupta + Dhruv Deshpande + Raunaq Rajani at The Square

Stand-up comedians Anirban Dasgupta, Dhruv Deshpande and Raunaq Rajani, each of whom is based in Mumbai, will perform at this gig organised by The Brown Bread Collective, which will also feature slots by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandi Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

The Etceteras at Studio Mojo

City-based improv comedy collective The Etceteras will perform a show, organised by events company Ratatouille, during which they will present routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

The Legend of Ram by Rajasekhar Mamidanna at The Huddle

Hyderabad-based comedian Rajasekhar Mamidanna will present a retelling of the Ramanaya. Tickets priced at Rs200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, 12th Floor, Stellar Tower, Sion-Trombay Road, Chembur, Tel: 98701 78866.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Anatomy of Awkward by Kautuk Srivastava at Havana

Comedian Kautuk Srivastava will present his new solo show at a Chalta Hai Comedy gig that will feature an opening slot by fellow Mumbai resident Punit Pania. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Humorously Yours by Vipul Goyal at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Comic Vipul Goyal from Mumbai will stage a live version of his series Humorously Yours, which is streamed on web channel The Viral Fever. Tickets priced at Rs 749 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

Is This a Joke by Sorabh Pant at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-residing stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant will present new material. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Two Men Solve Sexism at Cat Cafe Studio

In this show, comedians Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai, who are both based in Mumbai, will attempt “to rid the world of sexism”. Tickets priced at Rs300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Shibori Workshop at Artisans’ Iteeha, the city-based textile design firm, will conduct a workshop on the Japanese tie and dye technique of shibori. Tickets priced at Rs 2,700 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 25, from 11am to 2 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Sonam Vora and Sachhidanand Narayankar at Harkat Studios

Bharatanatyam dancers Sonam Vora and Sachhidanand Narayankar, both of whom live in Mumbai, will present Conversations with Krishna, a set of solo and duet performances based on stories from the life of Krishna. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. When: Saturday, June 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

DESIGN

ONGOING

15,556 [Man Hours] by Rooshad Shroff at Pundole’s

City-residing architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff is exhibiting a collection of wood furniture that includes his signature embroidered chairs and screens and lacquered tables. The show also features a set of marble bulbs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 8. Open Monday to Friday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, closed.

Where: Pundole’s, Hamilton House, 8 J. N. Heredia Marg, Ballard Estate. Tel: 022 6114 6464.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Textiles on Paper at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Mumbai-based textile design firm Iteeha will conduct a workshop in which fabric printing techniques such as block printing and tie and dye will be demonstrated on handmade paper. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person, which includes the museum entry fee and cost of materials, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 11 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Smiling Woman of Banda + Because I Am A Girl + Beyond the Waves – Bangladeshi Surf Girls at the NCPA Little Theatre

Three documentaries that were screened as part of Colours of Asia 2016, an initiative of the Tokyo Docs festival in Japan that supports co-productions helmed by filmmakers in Japan and other countries in Asia, will be shown. Anjali Bhushan’s Hindi documentary Smiling Woman of Banda (2016) follows Raj Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bundelkhand, who works as a hand-pump mechanic. Lao filmmaker Xaisongkham Induangchanthy’s Because I Am A Girl (2016) is about Lao Kang, a young girl forced to quit school to take care of her family. Bangladeshi director Arifur Rahman’s Bengali film Beyond the Waves – Bangladeshi Surf Girls (2016) is about Nasima, Bangladesh’s first woman surfer, whose husband throws her out of the house she built by selling her surfboard. All the films will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Unreserved at Films Division

City-based director Samarth Mahajan’s Hindi and English documentary The Unreserved (2017), which looks at the lives of people who travel in the unreserved compartments of trains, will be shown as part of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. The event will include a Q&A session with the director. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. II Theatre, Sixth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

The Valley of the Bees at Tarq

Frantisek Vlácil’s Czech film The Valley of the Bees (1968) will be shown, with English subtitles, as part of ‘Becoming Epic – Myth, Legend and Folk Tale through Colour and Sound’, a series of movie screenings put together by city-based independent film researcher Elroy Pinto. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 6pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

All That Jazz at Matterden at Deepak Cinema Bob Fosse’s classic Hollywood film All That Jazz (1979) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. When: Sunday, June 25 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Mumbai Documentary Festival at Enlighten Centre

Two documentaries will be shown at an instalment of Enlighten‘s month-long series of screenings that will take place every Sunday: Ethan Hawke’s Seymour: An Introduction (2014) and Malik Bendjelloul’s Searching for Sugar Man (2012). Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 3 pm.

Where: Enlighten Centre, The Bombay Art Society, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Ramzan Specials at Pack-a-Pav Bandra To mark the end of Ramzan, the Bandra outpost of Pack-a-Pav, the quick service sandwich shop chain, will serve a limited edition menu of mutton seekh pao; brain masala pao; and nalli nihari pao. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, from noon to 11 pm.

Where: Pack-a-Pav, next to New India General Store, between Pali Market and Candies, St. Andrew’s Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 30240.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

The Dessert Crawl in Bandra

Organised by culinary events company and food app Binge, this dessert trail will start at Sweetish House Mafia and then proceed to Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, La Folie Lab, Melting Morsels and wind up at Where’s My Cone?. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 3 pm.

Where: Participants must assemble at Sweetish House Mafia, 14B, Silver Sands, next to HSBC, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2498 8740.

ONGOING

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 25, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 25, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aaram Nagar, off J.P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98196 82673.

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, June 25, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Jazz Goes To The Movies at the NCPA Tata Theatre An ensemble of musicians made up of flautist Rajeev Raja, guitarist Sanjay Divecha, bassist Karl Peters, drummer Kurt Peters, keyboard player Rahul Wadhwani, trombone player Ramon Ibrahim and saxophone player Shirish Malhotra will play jazz versions of themes from such popular Hollywood films as The Godfather, Saturday Night Fever, Chariots of Fire, The Lion King and Mission Impossible. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 896 and Rs 1,120 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Khusrau-Kabir at Nehru Centre

Three acts will perform the works of saint-poets Amir Khusrau and Kabir: folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, qawwali exponents the Sabri brothers, and a group of vocalists including Hindi film playback stars Shilpa Rao and Shruti Pathak, who will present contemporary interpretations of the verses. Tickets priced at Rs 350, Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Blackroom Ep. 11 with Sequ3l + Kusai at AntiSocial

Electronic dance music DJ-producers Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune and Kusai Changi from Mumbai will play the eleventh instalment of Blackroom, the night programmed by events company sLick!. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11.30 pm and Rs 500 per person after 11.30 pm; register on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

GAD at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Mumbai-based electronic music DJ GAD aka Nishant Gadhok will perform a gig programmed by his artist and event management company Gently Altered. There is no entry fee; register via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99204 46633.

Riddim Funktion Collective at The Little Door

Pune-based reggae, ska and dub collaborative project Riddim Funktion Collective will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: The Little Door, Plot B31, Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99209 83836.

Wobble with Func + Karan Joseph + DJ Uri at Bonobo

City-residing acts, electronic music producer Func aka Randolph Correia, keyboardist Karan Joseph and DJ Uri Solanki will perform at this instalment of Bonobo’s bass music night Wobble. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Equalize with Audio Glitch + Folic State + Qwiver + Kashish at A Bar Called Life

Techno acts Audio Glitch aka the duo of Chaitanya Gaikwad and Pratik Umrigar from Pune and Folic State aka Karan Desai and Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform at this instalment of Equalize, the gig series programmed by city-headquartered events company Rage Entertainment. Mumbai-residing DJ Kashish Singh will spin a supporting slot. Entry, which is restricted to couples and single women, is free via an RSVP on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

James Curd at Kitty Su

Australia-based American electronic music DJ-producer James Curd will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for women, the entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 1,500 per person for men and entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs2,000 per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Nasha at Todi Mill Social

Bass music DJ Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza, who is based in Mumbai, will perform this gig that’s part of a three-city tour to promote his new track and music video ‘Mighty Horns‘. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 10 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

Uncaged Vol.10 with Luca Testa at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Italian electronic music DJ-producer Luca Testa will headline the tenth instalment of hip-hop gig series Uncaged. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

The Secret Master Sessions Encore with Arun Kashalkar at St Xavier’s College

Mumbai-based Hindustani classical vocalist Arun Kashalkar, whose singing style is a blend of the Agra, Gwalior and Jaipur gharanas, will perform a reprise of The Secret Master Sessions concert held in April last year. This instalment of the series of shows organised by music event company First Edition Arts, to put the spotlight on artists who have a devoted but niche following, is in association with St. Xavier’s College’s Indian Music Group, which works to promote Indian classical music among the youth. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 6 pm.

Where: St. Xavier’s College, 5 Mahapalika Marg, Dhobi Talao.

Dhanashree Pandit Rai at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

City-residing Hindustani classical music vocalist Dhanashree Pandit Rai will present Barse Badariya, a “narrated concert” in which she will examine the many associations of the genre with the monsoon. Donor passes are priced at Rs 300 per person; call the venue to buy a pass. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Second Floor, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, M. G Road, Fort. Tel: 70459 32204.

Mr. Right at The Junkyard Cafe

Electronic dance music DJ Mr. Right aka Deepesh Sharma, who is one half of the Mumbai-based duo Designer Hippies, will play a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9 pm.

Where: The Junkyard Cafe, Ground Floor, C’est La Vie, Hill Road, near Mamagoto, Bandra (West). Tel: 99996 41421.

Ankytrixx at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This gig organised by Mumbai-headquartered artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment will feature a set by its founder, city-based DJ Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until midnight, and Rs 700 per person after midnight. Email guestlist@afentertainment.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Medium Rare with FILM + Sickflip + Spryk at AntiSocial

The inaugural instalment of this new electronic music gig series by Delhi DJ FILM aka Sanil Sudan will include sets by Mumbai producers Sickflip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava and Spryk aka Tejas Nair. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11pm and Rs 500 per person after 11 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Baithak Unplugged with Harsh Narayan at the NCPA Little Theatre

Sarangi player Harsh Narayan, who is from Mumbai, will perform a solo recital, which is part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Baithak Unplugged series of Hindustani classical music shows. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Cease and Sekkle with Doktor Daniel + Sunjay at Raasta Bombay

Electronic dance music DJs Doktor Daniel aka Daniel Rajan from Delhi and Sunjay aka Sanjay Solanki from Mumbai will play this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘Stop everything and relax’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Soul at Studio Tamaasha

Singers and theatre actors Amit Mhatre, Avantika Ganguly, Kailash Waghmare, Ketaki Thatte, Rohit Das and Trisha Kale, who are based in Mumbai, will perform Baul songs, lokgeet, abhangs and ghazals in Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

PHOTOGRAPHY

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Narratives Through A Lens at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based photographer and architect Neha Mungekar will conduct a workshop on creating photo essays. Tickets priced at Rs300 per person, which includes the museum entry fee, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 25, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

POETRY

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Happy Hours Poetry at Cat Café Studio A group of poets will share their work at this event hosted by city-residing spoken word artist Aranya Johar. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Cat Café Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

UnErase Against Drug Abuse at AntiSocial

Poets Ankita Shah, Moira Rajpal, Navaldeep Singh, Preeti Vangani Ramneek Singh, Ramya Pandyan, Suhani Mardia and Swamini Deshpande will perform at this event organised by UnErase, a community of spoken word artists in the city, to raise awareness about drug abuse. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person; to book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Big Little Project – The Monsoon Edition at Bungalow 9

This monsoon-themed exhibition and sale, organised by shopping events company Big Little Project, will feature clothing by Nik J, Disha Doshi Gandhi and IndieMaharani; origami lamp shades by Floft; paper flower bouquets by Mi Igikai; gifting items by Sassy Stuff; perfumes by All Good Scents, and home furnishings by Saar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 23 from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: Bungalow 9, near Salt Water Cafe, St. John Baptist Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 6117 9999.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Mumbai vs Mumbai at The Cuckoo Club

A suite of five portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on director Zubin Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 404 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Stories of Separation at Studio Tamaasha

Theatre actor Apurva Shah will perform stage versions of two short stories by Hindi writer Nirmal Verma, ‘Dhoop Ka Ek Tukda’ and ‘Dedh Inch Upar’. Tickets priced at Rs150 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Ideas Unlimited Plays at Prithvi Theatre

Ideas Unlimited, the Mumbai-based theatre group helmed by director Manoj Shah, will stage plays through the weekend starting on Friday with Karl Marx in Kalbadevi, a Hinglish play in which Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi (at 9 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here).

On Saturday, the line-up features Mohan’s Masala, an English play on the life of Mahatma Gandhi (at noon; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here); Popcorn with Parsai, a profile in Hindi of Hindi satirist Harishankar Parsai (at 6 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here) and What’s Up?, a one-man show in Gujarati starring Chirag Vora, about a man who has to deal with a last-minute crisis regarding his sister’s wedding, just as he’s about to board a flight to Chicago (at 9 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here).

Sunday’s programme is made up of Mohan no Masalo, a Gujarati drama on the life of Gandhi (at noon; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here); Hindi drama Jiyo Jee Bharke, in which a bunch of animals are trapped in a laboratory (at 4 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); and Hun Chandrakant Bakshi, a portrait in Gujarati of the eponymous Gujarati writer (at 8 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here). When: Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Mughal-e-Azam at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by the National Centre for the Performing Arts, this Hindustani musical play is based on K. Asif’s 1960 Hindi film of the same name, which is about the love story of prince Salim and the courtesan Anarkali. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 4 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Darkroom 2.0 at Studio Tamaasha and The Mumbai Assembly

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members are blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs500 per person for the Studio Tamaasha show and Rs 350 per person for The Mumbai Assembly show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here. When: Saturday, June 24 at 6 pm at Studio Tamaasha and Sunday, June 25 at 7 pm at The Mumbai Assembly.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Bird Song The Organic Cafe, Bandra (West). Tel: 099309 90969.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Anand Express at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Directed by Nadir Khan, English drama Anand Express is based on British playwright Carl Miller’s stage adaptation of British writer Keith Gray’s 2008 novel Ostrich Boys. This adaptation by Akarsh Khurana follows four friends who are on their way to Anand in Gujarat with the ashes of their friend Anand, who had always wanted to visit the town. The play, produced by theatre group Rage, is the fourth of Aadyam’s current season. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, June 25 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

Baat Niklegi Toh at Sophia Bhabha Hall

In this Hindi play directed by Viren Basoya, a small-town boy prepares to become an IAS officer, a position that could pull his family out of poverty. Tickets priced at Rs 300 Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

Barff at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, Hindi thriller Barff is set in Kashmir. Dr. Siddharth Kaul accompanies Gulam Rasool to his village to treat his ailing son. When they reach the village, Kaul realises that the Rasools are its only inhabitants. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 760, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

True Ghost Stories at House of Wow

Theatre and film actor Akriti Singh will narrate four ghost stories inspired by true events. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9 pm.

Where: House of Wow, Basement, Natraj Building, Hill Road, opposite St. Stanislaus School, Bandra (West). Tel: 99302 46031.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Peter Pan at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of British theatre director Sally Cookson’s production of Peter Pan. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 2 pm and 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Andheri at Harkat Studios

This English and Hindi play, written and directed by Arnesh Ghose, follows eight film and theatre actors, directors and casting directors who are trying to fulfil their show business dreams. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Two Adorable Losers at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

A professor with poor English diction and a child weak in studies help each other out in this English comedy directed by Murtuza Kutianawala and written by Abhishek Pattnaik. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Ek Mamuli Aadmi at Rangsharda Auditorium

Aanjjan Srivastav stars in Hindi play Ek Mamuli Aadmi, written by Ashok Lal and directed by Raman Kumar, about an ageing man who decides to fulfil his desires when he’s close to retirement. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Hotel Rangsharda, near Lilavati Hospital, K. C. Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1919.

Kabeer at Mysore Association

Shekhar Sen will perform this long-running solo musical act in Hindi, which is based on the life of fifteenth-century mystic poet Kabir. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Mysore Association, 393 Bhau Daji Road, near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga (East). Tel: 022 2402 4647.

Toxic at Independence Brewing Co.

English play Toxic, directed by Divya Jagdale and written by Shiv Subrahmanyam, hinges on a relationship that’s falling apart. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, June 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Co., Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

WALKS

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Mendham’s Point by Khaki Tours

mjKhaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Fort area that will cover such sites as the original bandstand, a cathedral with beautiful murals and Asia’s first air-conditioned theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Korean Air Office on Madame Cama Road.

