urban development

What India’s cash-strapped municipalities can learn from Pune’s new revenue formula

The civic body raised Rs 200 crores on Monday from the sale of municipal bonds – a first in India in 14 years.

by 
Image credit: pmc.gov.in

On Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation made ₹200 crores from the sale of municipal bonds – the first tranche of a ₹2,300-crore fund for a 24/7 water supply project that it hopes to raise in the next five years. This is the first time in 14 years that municipal bonds have been sold in India, and they were oversubscribed as they received 1,200 subscriptions – the maximum number ever received by a municipal corporation in India. Given the current state of municipal finance in the country, this is impressive.

In India, municipality earnings come from tax and non-tax revenue, revenue shared with the state, grants-in-aid from the Central and state governments, and loans among others. Most of these civic bodies are cash-strapped and heavily dependent on the state and Central governments for funds – their other main source of revenue being property tax. Last year, 54% of the revenue earned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike came from grants it received from the state and Centre.

Even with the revenue sources they have, municipalities in India have done little to make full use of them. For instance, the Bengaluru corporation, with a total budget outlay of Rs 9,247 crores, is losing over Rs 500 crores in revenue every year simply by not charging for parking within the city.

This makes the Pune corporation’s decision to be more self-reliant and utilise its resources efficiently all the more commendable.

What Pune did right

The civic body got a nudge in this direction two years ago when the Maharashtra government abolished local body tax – which is imposed by civic bodies on the entry of goods into their areas for consumption, use or sale. The Pune corporation, which relied heavily on this local body tax, had to change its approach to raising revenue.

To claim Central assistance under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Rejuvenation Mission, municipal corporations were expected to improve their accounting systems, city planning functions, property tax collection, user charges and basic services for the urban poor (slum-dwellers). Therefore, the Pune corporation, along with other municipalities, shifted to an internationally accepted accrual accounting system to ensure better financial management.

Of the various reforms the Pune corporation has carried out since 2015, there are three that can be replicated by other municipalities to improve their financial health.

  • First, the Pune corporation made it easier for citizens to pay property tax by opening payment kiosks across the city and putting relevant information online. It also started a voluntary disclosure scheme for citizens to declare their property for taxation without penalty. This improvement in customer services helped increase property tax collection.
  • Second, it shifted to an accounting system based on double-entry accrual principles in 2015. This methodology prevented fraud and reduced errors. To ensure accountability, the municipal chief auditor was tasked with checking financial transactions regularly. Improving the standards of its financial records helped the corporation attract private investment.
  • Third, it raised civic taxes like water tax and user charges on public services to ensure the economic base for the services was covered. It raised water charges for 2016-2017 by 12% and plans to increase it every year till 2020-2021 by 15%. This would lead to a 96% hike from existing rates. Going by the plan provided by Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar, the corporation will continue on this path by increasing the share of user charges in the next five years. This is a welcome move as there is no better way to ensure optimal use of scarce natural resources like water.

The importance given to user charges is also evident from how the bonds will be repaid. According to Kumar, debt servicing for the bonds will come from two streams of revenue: user charges and property tax. A large section of payments to investors will be made using the property tax collected. But this will soon be substituted with the user charges collected, according to the plan.

The money raised from the bonds will be used for a water metering project, which, in turn, will help improve the collection of water tax and user charge on water. Finally, the increase in user charge will ensure it bears a higher proportion of the burden to service the debt than property tax.

Self-reliant cities

The reforms carried out by the Pune corporation are a positive move for municipal fiscal health in the country. It is reassuring to see greater focus on making cities self-dependent under new schemes such as the Smart Cities Mission to develop over 100 cities, and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation to improve quality of life through better civic amenities and infrastructure creation. As required by these schemes, private rating agencies in March rated 94 Indian cities for private investment, giving an indication of financial health and fiscal management at the city level.

Pune is among the highest ranked municipal corporations in India, as are New Delhi and Navi Mumbai. Now that New Delhi has also announced plans to raise revenue using private funds, it should only be a matter of time before Navi Mumbai and the rest of urbanised India catch up.

Devika Kher is a policy analyst at The Takshashila Institution and the Programme Manager for their Graduate Certificate in Public Policy course.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.