In the Indian Express, Marcus Dam writes on the churning in the Darjeeling hills, asking the Centre, the state and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to go beyond political point scoring.
In the Hindu, Shiv Visvanathan argues that information about the farmer protests has not been crafted into a story that could dent government apathy and persuade it to revisit its agricultural policies.
In the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan on the Champions Trophy final and the valorisation of Virat Kohli.
The fight to save the tiger has done tribal families in Odisha’s Simlipal Tiger Reserve out of their homes and their rights, finds Bhasker Tripathi, writing for Hindu BLInk.
Boria Majumdar draws lessons, in this article in the Economic Times, from the face off between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, now that the latter has ended his stint as coach of the Indian cricket team.
The lynching of a policeman outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar shows Kashmir is a valley without hope, says Mihir Sharma in the Businesss Standard.
In the ruins of the Islamic State, an opportunity for the Kurds, writes Martin Chuov in the Guardian.
As the United States loses patience, the Saudi Arabia-led campaign against Qatar turns to extreme measures, finds Kristian Coates Ulrichsen in the Atlantic.
President Donald Trump’s tweets are a goldmine for spies, writes Nada Baks in the Washington Post.
In the New York Review of Books, Sue Halpern explores the nihilism of Julian Assange, the subject of a documentary called Risk.