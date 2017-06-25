Mob violence

Vasundhara Raje did condemn Pehlu Khan’s death, according to the report in the Hindustan Times that your piece linked to (“A story of two lynchings – and the silence of Hindu India”). However, I do agree with the larger point – it’s disgraceful that there hasn’t been enough of a reaction from BJP and Hindu mobs have become more permissive after Modi’s election. – Harsh Parasramka

***

Modi got away with murder in Gujarat as chef minister now he is getting away with murder as prime minister of India, but for how long? – Paramjit S Basi

***

Those who are not condemning this cruel incidents are do not represent the Hindu majority. About 99% of common Hindus are seriously uncomfortable about these incidents. But they are helpless and don’t have as much presence on social media as the 1% so-called Hindus who spout hatred on social media, with covert government support. – Anil Laad

***

We are on the way to becoming a Hindu Rashtra. The recent killings of Muslims across states seems to be the tipping point. No Opposition party is willing to confront the monster that the Modi government has unleashed on society. We are becoming a mirror image of Pakistan, and many Hindus seem to proud of this Hindu-nation in the making. Alarming days are ahead...we have reached the point of no return. – Vrijendra

***

The news of a Muslim biy being stabbed to death is very disturbing. However, Hindus were and are the most tolerant and accommodating community of the country and it’s evident from your article that you are spreading propaganda. The author is parroting psuedo-seculars. The man responsible for the brutal murder is behind bars and the law is taking its course. I am sure most commoners like me have already lost their patience with people like this author.

Most Hindus are peace-loving and tolerant, which is why our country functions as a secular democracy. Maligning the reputation of the largest community is not in the country’s best interests. – Tarun Kumar Dash

***

The reason for this silence by the ruling party is nothing but political arithmetic. Many BJP leaders know that Muslims don’t vote for them. So, they have little incentive to care for the community. That apart, they will always be afraid of alienating their Rightwing supporters by taking a strong pro-Muslim stance.

Here one can argue that the liberal and tolerant Hindus like us should give them some kind of incentive to speak up. But again leaders are top grade mathematicians. They know in democracy like ours, whosoever garners just 10-20% votes in his or her area can be a winner. Who cares for remaining 80%? – Piyush Singh

Kohli question

India’s games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan during the ICC champions trophy are proof that Virat Kohli is not the super hero he is made out to be (“Numbers don’t lie: For all his bravado, is Virat Kohli really a big match player?”). He is just as gullible as others before him have been. The only difference is the previous captains were humble and did not allow their success to get to their heads. Kohli, on the other hand, expects everyone to toe his line. His pride has brought him down and I hope this will be a learning experience for him, so that he too will one day be remembered as one of the greats. – Rollin Gonsalvez

Meira Kumar for PM

Foreseeing the inevitable defeat for Meira Kumar in the Presidential election, Neerja Chowdhury gives an excellent idea (“Meira Kumar may not have the numbers to be president – but could she be prime minister?”). Having resurrected the ex-Speaker from obscurity the Opposition must continue the momentum for the 2019 elections, campaigning for her at the helm. She fits the bill eminently under the circumstances. This must have crossed the minds of Opposition leaders while projecting her as the Presidential candidate and as a dress rehearsal for the most important job in the country rather than the ceremonial position in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Opposition leaders should down to business immediately and prevail upon Sonia Gandhi to shelve the dream of having her son as prime minister for now. After all, Rahul Gandhi is young and of the Congress does manage to come to power in 2018,, he could cut his teeth with a Cabinet post and aspire for the top job later. – Kanchan Mukherjee

***

Meira Kumar has been nominated by Opposition parties who have disregarded aspects of her personal life. She overstayed on government accommodation and is yet to clear her dues. Her father too had “forgotten” to pay income tax for a long time. As I recollect, he father was in fact propped up as a counter to Dr Ambedkar. It cannot even be claimed that she is an improvement over Pratibha Patil. – Suresh G

***

This is a lazy article with no substance. The author clearly has no idea about what constitutes leadership. Just being someone’s daughter and getting into a job through the quota system is not sufficient qualification in an increasingly meritocratic India. – Subhasis Ghosh

Valley violence

What a paradox to the strife-torn scene in the Kashmir Valley (“‘We are victims of media propaganda’: Hotels go empty and workers jobless as Kashmir tourism is hit”). They want azadi from India because they are Muslim-dominated but yet want Indian and foreign tourists to visit and sustain their economy. They displaced Kashmiri Pandits from their homes and over the years have been pampered beyond belief. – Shibani Kaul

Mosque demolition

The mosque demolition is sad and nothing better could be expected from Hindutva-leaning police (“How WhatsApp and Facebook were used to incite a mob to demolish a makeshift mosque in Delhi”). This is how democracy dies. – Wasim Bashir