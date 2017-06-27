Coal mining

India is moving away from coal, but what is it doing about communities displaced in mining areas?

The rapid strides towards clean energy have not stopped the evictions in the coal belts.

by 
Image credit: Ramesh Turi And Lalmuni Devi next to the home they had to build near a mine waste dump. They were forced to vacate their earlier home as Coal India expanded its Tetariakhar mine in Jharkhand. No rehabilitation was offered to them. |Photo by Aruna Chandrashekhar

It is a good time to take stock of life in India’s coal mining heartlands. Earlier this month, India was quick to reiterate its commitment to the Paris climate accord after the exit of the United States from the multi-nation agreement to act towards curbing global warming. The government is also increasingly moving away from coal-based electricity generation towards renewable energy. As solar prices dipped to a record low of Rs 2.44 per kilo watt hour in May, state governments from Uttar Pradesh to Andhra Pradesh have been scrapping additional thermal capacity. India’s Draft National Electricity Plan, released in December, sees thermal power capacity dropping from 69% of India’s electricity generation-mix to 43% by 2027.

Another significant milestone seen by the country last month was the conviction of former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, along with two other top bureaucrats, on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and for corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act for irregularities in the allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh. The case was part of the coal scam under the previous United Progressive Alliance regime that came to be known as Coalgate. In 2014, the Supreme Court cancelled 214 coal mining leases allocated between 1993 and 2013, citing arbitrariness and “lack of application of mind”. Over the last three years, there have been three convictions in the coal scam cases.

Despite this, it is not a far-fetched to say that the coal scam judgment did not bring justice to the various mining-affected communities in India’s coal-rich areas. Even the shift to renewable energy has not eased up the cycle of displacement and the spectre of pollution in these belts.

A miner places dynamite sticks in what was the village of Barkuta in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Barkuta stood on the edge of Kusmunda, one of India's largest coal mines. September 2015. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.
A miner places dynamite sticks in what was the village of Barkuta in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Barkuta stood on the edge of Kusmunda, one of India's largest coal mines. September 2015. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.

Public sector expansion

After the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coal scam, there was hope that coal mining would slow down. But this did not happen, partly because the judgement, cancelling most existing mining leases, served as a rationale for Coal India Limited to expand rapidly, citing a coal shortage. Coal India’s production grew from 462 million tonnes to 536 million tonnes between 2014 and 2016, a 16% increase. In 2015-’16, Coal India and Singareni Coalfields Limited together contributed to 93% of coal mining in India.

Adivasi and Dalit communities who live in the shadow of public sector mines were hit the hardest by this increased mining activity. As Coal India chased an expansion target of 1.5 billion tonnes per annum, entire villages disappeared in less than three years. The village that lent its name to Coal India’s Tetariakhar mine in Jharkhand, no longer exists, as the last Dalit families living on its edge were forced to move in 2015, allegedly because they were coerced by company officials and local militias acting on their behest. They now live in the shadow of the mine’s overburden dumps. The village of Barkuta in Chhattisgarh has been subsumed by Kusmunda, one of Asia’s biggest coal mines that could fit all of Central Delhi into it at its peak.

Coal India’s expansion was achieved using a combination of eminent domain laws to acquire land en masse, citing national interest, while using exemptions granted to justify a coal shortage.

Speaking up

For local communities, displacement means disenfranchisement. Coal India’s promises to provide mandatory employment to those displaced have failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion and the increasing mechanisation and privatisation of labour. In some areas, local people have started registering their protest through strikes.

In Talcher, Odisha, Coal India’s Lingaraj and Bhubaneswari mines were shut for two days in early June as locals argued that even contract jobs to drive trucks, serve as security guards or clean vehicles were not coming their way. In villages sitting right under Coal India’s Kaniha mine dump in Odisha, Dalit families said the only work they could take up was selling scavenged coal in the open market for Rs 200 a day.

“We respect Modi ji because we thought that he would bring jobs to the youth, but in the three years that he has been around, we have not seen any evidence of this” said Rajesh Das of the Talcher Coal Mines Contractual Worker Union. “He sits in the AC and tweets statistics, but he needs to come and see the ground reality.”

In Korba in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, on June 2, displaced communities successfully registered the name of their new company, Korba Coal Mines Bhu Vistapit Limited (Korba Coal Mines Land Oustees Limited).

“Give communities the contracts for reforesting their lands, for removing and reclaiming the overburden, a job they will be much better at than the present contractors,” said Laxmi Chauhan, a local activist from the organisation Sarthak which works with the mine-affected.

Description Gond Adivasi women climb up coal trucks to tie tarpaulin over them. This is the only work that is available to them, as women are yet to receive jobs in lieu of their land for Coal India's Chhal coal mine. September 2015. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.
Description Gond Adivasi women climb up coal trucks to tie tarpaulin over them. This is the only work that is available to them, as women are yet to receive jobs in lieu of their land for Coal India's Chhal coal mine. September 2015. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.

Coal auctions

The coal scam judgement brought brief respite in some places where mining was yet to begin. But 31 blocks were put swiftly auctioned again, through the enactment of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act of 2015. Along with mining leases, land, environmental and forest clearances were transferred to the companies that won the auctions. This has led to a situation where the previous mine owner enjoys blanket immunity, while new mine owners have been freed from liablities.

The auctions of coal blacks themselves were far from transparent and free from cartelisation risks. When the bids for rich coal blocks fell even below the notified price, the government was forced to sit up and take notice, cancelling bids citing irregularities. While the Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Vedanta Resources and the Ministry of Coal were wrapped up in litigation over three blocks in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, Coal India was asked to step in to act as the custodian of these blocks.

However, there was no clarity on whether a custodian has the right to take up fresh mining operations apart from clearing existing stock. This is something that has exasperated Adivasi communities living near these mines, who are still unsure about whom to hold accountable for existing issues around pollution, unfinished rehabilitation and unemployment.

A struggle for rights

As of March, 31 coal blocks had been auctioned and 51 coal blocks were allotted to State and Central public sector companies. Mining operations have thus far begun in less than half a dozen of the auctioned blocks.

But the story in the coal-bearing areas remains mostly unchanged: local communities struggling for their rights continue to receive a pushback from the miners.

Public sector companies such as the National Thermal Power Corporation have been increasingly outsourcing mining operations and rehabilitation to private entities, a model known as Mine-Develop-Operate, while also using public-interest land acquisition laws. This has spiraled into conflicts, with private contractors failing to ensure that communities are consulted or rehabilitated.

In October 2016, five people were killed in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand as police fired upon protestors who were demanding that NTPC and its contractor Thriveni Sainik cease mining on their forest land.

In June, Adani Mining, a contractor for the Rajasthan’s state electricity board-owned mine, filed a police complaint against Adivasi communities agitating to access their forest rights, alleging that this was disrupting coal mining operations.

Meanwhile, activists and organisations providing legal support to local communities continue face an increasingly difficult situation. For instance, Greenpeace saw its funds choked after it took on Essar over the Mahan Coal Block.

The family of Pavan Kumar (16) shows his school report card. Pavan was shot dead as police opened fire against villagers protesting mining on their forest lands by NTPC and Thriveni Sainik in Barkagaon, Jharkhand. October 2016. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.
The family of Pavan Kumar (16) shows his school report card. Pavan was shot dead as police opened fire against villagers protesting mining on their forest lands by NTPC and Thriveni Sainik in Barkagaon, Jharkhand. October 2016. Photo credit: Aruna Chandrasekhar.

The road ahead

The Supreme Court judgement was a great opportunity for the government to start afresh, by estimating India’s demand for coal and carefully assessing the costs and benefits of opening up fresh areas for mining.

Three years later, however, it is not clear if the government has made any such assessment – there is nothing in the public domain yet. India’s much-diluted Inviolate Forest Policy, which could have protected 40 per cent of the country’s existing forest cover from mining, is still under wraps even as auctions continue, with no specific deadline for it to be imposed.

Coal Minister Piyush Goyal boasted in May this year that India has a coal surplus. Over 11 million tonnes of coal lie piled up in Coal India’s stockyards with no takers, so much so that the government is talking of exports to Bangladesh.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, there is enough coal being mined at present to keep power plants running till 2022, without any need for further expansion. In fact, thermal power plants are in such proliferation that states are paying for surplus power they do not really need.

Simultaneously, the drastic reduction in the cost of solar energy presents a clear business case for India to make the leap to renewables.

Why, then, is the government opening up more forest land for commercial coal mining?

Before digging up fresh mines, India would do well to focus on the rights of mining-affected communities. India has asked for equity in global climate talks, arguing that the developed nations must bear a greater share of the cost of clean energy because they have contributed to more pollution through fossil fuels.

The principle of equity holds true within countries and not just between countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make sure that impoverished communities living in India’s coal-bearing areas, who have among the lowest carbon footprint in the world, are no longer treated unjustly and are included in this brave, but necessary transition.

Aruna Chandrasekhar is a photojournalist and researcher. Follow her on Twitter here @aruna_sekhar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilized for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralized treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimize the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralized water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimizes the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independently of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.