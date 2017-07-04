Opinion

Gorkhaland backers must realise that merely winning their own state will not bring jobs, education

Naming a proposed state on ethnicity alone risks alienating other communities that would fall within it.

by 

Last month, the Trinamool Congress announced that Bengali would be taught compulsory in all of West Bengal’s schools. The clarification that this would not be applicable to the hill districts of Darjeeling, primarily Nepali-speaking, was slow to follow. By then, Darjeeling and Kalimpong were already in the grip of an agitation that started as an opposition to the West Bengal government’s language move and grew into the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. In the ensuing three weeks, we have seen a spiral of regressive political behaviour in a region that has been mired in protracted ethnic-based conflict.

In India, “Gorkha” is an umbrella term for various Mongoloid and Indo-Aryan communities, but in the context of the creation of Gorkhaland, refers to any ethnicity whose antecedents can be traced to communities that fall under the modern nation-state of Nepal.

However, the agitation raises serious questions about local governance, leadership and ethnic divisions.

Discriminatory in its essence

Ethnicity is a descent-based marker, much like caste: it is inherited genealogically. The United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which seeks to end differentiation based on descent, nationality and ethnicity as well, suggests monitoring “trends which give rise to the segregation of descent-based communities” and “to take steps to promote mixed communities in which members… are integrated with other elements of society.”

Surely, a state created for a specific ethnic group and named after it contradicts conventional wisdom. This points to perhaps one of the biggest challenges that Gorkhaland would face: how would it deal with other ethnicities that would fall within its boundaries, such as Bhutias, Lepchas, Sherpas, Marwaris, and Bengalis?

Darjeeling (and Kalimpong) are fledgling districts with a fledgling territorial administration at a crossroads and with several socio-economic and political grievances. But the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is at the forefront of ongoing protests, and its political allies have allowed their supporters to indulge in discrimination, bullying, threat and violence against other residents in the hills, including those from Sikkim, as well as against Bengalis and Marwaris, during the ongoing agitations.

An incident that made news in the region was the misappropriation of the khada, a Tibetan white silk scarf that symbolises the purity of intention of the giver. A video did the rounds last week showing protesters putting khadas over the heads of those courageous enough to ply on the road between Sikkim and Siliguri (which goes through the heart of the proposed Gorkhaland) with the warning: “Go now, but let this not become a noose if you return tomorrow.” Bengali lorry drivers are also too scared to drive up National Highway 10 linkning Sikkim and Siliguri because of threats of violence.

With the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha calling for an indefinite bandh, the disruption of education – even in Darjeeling’s famed boarding schools where day students and teachers were barred entry and boarders were down to one slice of bread for breakfast before being sent home – has also cast doubts on the intention of the leadership.

Opportunistic leadership

Serious political parties should be based on ideology and judged on their policies and plans for social development. This is what helps voters decide if their aspirations will be met. This is where the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and other pro-Gorkhaland parties fall short: they have failed to articulate policy aims for the proposed state and continue to condone violence.

This is also what leads to suspicion that greed and opportunism, rather than people’s grievances, are driving these parties. When Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and other party members backed out of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, the semi-autonomous body that administers Darjeeling and Kalimpong, on June 23, they unilaterally destroyed any opportunity for meaningful discussion among stakeholders and put the rest of the Gorkha parties in an uncomfortable position of choosing between the movement and the leader.

The potential for opportunism is huge: the proposed borders of Gorkhaland would include Jaigon, the border-crossing to Bhutan and Rajganj, which shares a border with Nepal. Its leaders would also be the first recipients of Chinese goods arriving from Sikkim’s Nathula pass trade route. The rapidly developing regional hub city of Siliguri, West Bengal’s largest city after Kolkata would also fall within Gorkhaland’s domain. And if the flurry of hydropower construction along the Teesta river – replete with corruption scandals – is any indication of Darjeeling’s energy producing potential, it may benefit both the district’s populace and the Centre to negotiate with a leader who does not already have serious allegations of corruption against him.

Credit: Charles Roscoe Savage/Wikimedia Commons
Credit: Charles Roscoe Savage/Wikimedia Commons

The Centre should now insist on a change of leadership as the basis for further talks on the Gorkhaland issue. Bimal Gurung, the self-nominated first chief minister of the proposed state – who faces serious criminal cases and allegations, including corruption and murder – should not be rewarded.

In fact, the downward spiral in local governance and organised corruption and increase in ethnicity-based exclusion since the formation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Association in 2011 says as much about the credibility of the Gorkhaland leadership as it does for the need for reform in local governance in India.

Responsible support

Movements that are easily framed as a David and Goliath fight appeal to emotions and find support easily. But to responsibly support a cause requires significant investment in getting to know the context and the formal as well as informal actors and their interests.

The protests have brought issues of local governance to the fore and the Centre, with its tendency to opt for band-aid policies, needs to work out mechanisms to balance the aspirations of statehood of smaller communities like the Gorkhas with the ideal of a national identity.

Stakeholders need to present a roadmap with a broad buy-in. The state government and the Centre need to put in enough time and money to build civic amenities, culture and agency so that Gorkha communities can reset their connection with the state.

Gorkhaland supporters would gain a broader support for their grievances if they revised the state nomenclature, chose a leader with a clean record, desisted from violence and formulated coherent administration policies. They would do well to remember that a state formed on ethnicity alone cannot provide solutions to the larger issues of livelihood, opportunity, education that people of the region face.

It is of no coincidence that this movement has gained momentum at a time when the gap between the state and society is critically wide. Globally, the key in other divided societies has been to reduce the cleavages between ethnicities, promote better working relationships between them, deconstruct negative perceptions of the”other” and encourage respect. The logic is that if you segregate your population by ethnicity, you create communities of people without allegiance – political, social or moral – to the country as a whole. It also runs counter to conventional wisdom: if a state is created for one ethnicity, the presence of thousands from other communities will pose a serious threat to peace, stability, and security.

As the Centre decides how to manage the latest crisis in Darjeeling, it is critical that its leaders examine the issue of ethnic-based politics outside of the context of individual power groups. If India’s lawmakers continue to rely on reactionary force and patchwork measures rather than inclusive dialogue and coherent processes, the increasing xenophobia will lead the country toward a potential regeneration of local political instability and violence, from Greater Cooch Behar to Khalistan.

Pema Abrahams is a former international human rights researcher, advocate, and development professional. She lives in Sikkim.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.