The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: India must find a way to turn Modi’s American embrace into action

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
US-INDIA-POLITICS-TRUMP-MODI. Image credit: SAUL LOEB

The Big Story: Three hugs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome at the White House on Monday, with US President Donald Trump spending more than four hours with him in various meetings. Modi’s Indian delegation first met with Trump’s team, after which the two leaders had a one-on-one session in the White House’s Oval Room. The two then read out separate statements in the Rose Garden, before heading back in for a “working dinner” the first time Trump has hosted a foreign leader in this manner in the White House since his tenure began in January.

The entire aim of the meeting was simply to establish personal relations between Modi and the new American administration. With the American government now overly reliant on the personality of its president, it was important that Modi develop a rapport with Trump right away, so that their teams can then lay down the priorities that will form the foundation of Indo-US ties. At least from the outset, this appears to have been achieved.

Donald Trump said India had a “true friend” in the White House. Modi insisted the US was India’s “primary partner” in its transformation. And the leaders hugged in front of the cameras. On three occasions.

Even if those were perfunctory, the warmth was clear to see, as was also made evident by the US decision to declared Syed Salahuddin, the leader of Kashmiri separatist group Hizbul Mujahideen, a specially designated terrorist just hours before Modi met Trump. The joint statement that followed also seemed a little more pointed, making sharp references to Pakistan and North Korea, while calling the US and India “leading engines of growth in the global economy”.

Well begun, however, may not be half done. American presidents have in the past been impressed by Indian leaders, only to be somewhat dismayed by how slow actual policy implementation often ends up being. India, meanwhile, has every reason to remain suspicious of Trump, despite the positive noises, since he has shown almost no ability to stick to his word.

Yet there is a tremendous opportunity in the warmth between the two leaders. Trump has approached the White House job like a business position, preferring to trust his deal-making style to America’s traditional policy stances. This has allowed allies, most notably Saudi Arabia, to influence Trump to their advantage in the last few months.

If the camaraderie is as good as it seemed in the photos, Modi has a similar chance here, especially on the security front. Trump appears as committed to questioning China and holding Islamic terror to account as India would like the US to be. New Delhi needs to use this opening and push the White House to go further – firmly backing India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group membership would be one place to start. Asking tougher questions of Pakistan might be another.

Trump is no trustworthy partner, and he has plenty on his plate at home that could distract his administration. India needs to make sure it takes advantage of what appears to have been a positive first meeting and move quickly on pending matters, or there may not be as many hugs next time.

Punditry

  1. “A big riot would concentrate the mind, make a damning headline. A protracted riot in slow motion, individual victims across different states, simply makes this appear another daily routine,” writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
  2. Mihir S Sharma writes on Bloomberg View that his head tells him to be alarmed about the rushed roll out of the Goods and Services Tax, but his heart is hoping that it will all come together at the last minute.
  3. “Even as the process of insolvency resolution for the so-called flagship cases has been initiated, observers must be wondering how the elephant in the room has been consciously missed till now,” writes Hemant Manuj in Mint.
  4. Sanjay Hegde in the Indian Express, writes that it is important for courts to subject invocation of parliamentary privilege to stricter judicial scrutiny, after the Karnatka Assembly sentenced two editors to one-year prison terms for defamation.

Giggle

Don’t miss

Mridula Chari, Abhishek Dey and Arunabh Saikia explain why the government’s promise of buying crops at minimum support prices is often hollow, as part of our #FarmCrisis2017 series. Read all of the reports from the series here.

“While the Centre supports the procurement of wheat and rice, if states want to ensure their farmers can access minimum support prices for other crops, they need to use their own funds. They can also declare a bonus above the central minimum support price to encourage farmers to grow more of a certain crop. Maharashtra, for example, offered a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for tur dal, above the declared price of Rs 5,050 in April.

But cash-strapped states are rarely in a position to procure the crops, let alone announce bonuses.

In Assam, for instance, the mechanism of minimum support price exists almost entirely on paper. Few farmers know about its existence. According to a senior official of the Assam Agriculture Marketing Board, the agency entrusted by the state government to buy produce from farmers at minimum support price, the board’s procuring power is severely limited by the lack of funds.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilized for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralized treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimize the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralized water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimizes the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independently of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.