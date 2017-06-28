Ear to the ground

In Surat’s textile hub, small businesses are afraid of GST – but big companies are not

Products manufactured by a chain of smaller units will become more expensive as tax is paid out at each level, businessman fear.

by 
Image credit: The textile business is a large magnet for migrant labour from across India. Here, young men from north India rest at the end of a long day's work|M Rajshekhar

Rajesh Mehra is desolate.

A big-boned man in his mid-fifties, he is a trader in women’s blouses.

Until ten years ago, Mehra used to take orders from garment wholesalers in big cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, buy the cloth and thread he needed from garment clusters like Silvassa, and get the blouses stitched in Amritsar.

But this business model ran into trouble when blouse-making units came up in Surat, one of India’s biggest synthetic fabric and sari-making clusters. Enjoying advantages like proximity to cloth- and thread-makers, these units made cheaper blouses than their counterparts in Amritsar.

In response, Mehra made a hard call. He left his family behind in Amritsar and moved to Surat, working on the assumption that having a perch in that city would help him sell better.

Now, as India readies to overhaul its tax regime for businesses, replacing a welter of sales and income taxes with a single tax called the Goods and Services Tax, Mehra has run out of ideas. “Kya hoga?” he asked. “Kaise chalega yeh sab?” What will happen? How can this business continue?

Anxieties about how GST will impact their businesses have prompted textile traders to go on a nationwide strike over three days this week. But not everyone in Surat’s textile hub is worried.

Sanjay Saraogi: GST will create jobs for accountants but drive small entrepreneurs out of work. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar
Sanjay Saraogi: GST will create jobs for accountants but drive small entrepreneurs out of work. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar

No more than 20 minutes away from Mehra’s shop in the basement of a building opposite Surat’s old Ratan Cinema, in the heart of the town’s textile market, lies the soot-blackened industrial estate of Pandesara. This is where Sanjay Saraogi works.

Saraogi, who looks far younger than his 46 years, is the managing director of Rs 450 crore Laxmipati Saris.

Described by his peers as one of the sharpest minds in the Surat textile industry, he entered the family business at 14 when his father fell very ill – he would go to school in the morning and spend the rest of the day in the shop. Over the last ten years, he has steered Laxmipati beyond trading into sari manufacturing.

When it comes to GST, he is relatively unconcerned. It will be good for businesses like ours, he said.

The contrasting responses of Mehra and Saraogi offer a picture of how GST will affect people and companies in India’s manufacturing economy.

An introduction to Surat

Lying midway between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, Surat is India’s largest producer of synthetic fabrics. Around 40% of all manmade fabrics produced in India come from here. The city, located in South Gujarat, especially dominates the polyester sari market. Buy one anywhere in India – the glitziest metropolitan mall or a rural haat – and chances are it came from Surat.

One way to understand GST’s impact on this city is to study how it affects the makers of Surat’s biggest product – polyester saris. As the chart below shows, sari production involves six stages.

The industry producing Surat’s saris is part-formal economy, part-informal economy.

Only two companies, Reliance and Indo-Rama, make purified terephthalic acid or PTA. No more than three companies convert PTA into polyester chips, said Hashim Dada, who works in a “fancy yarn” manufacturing company called Eastern Enterprise in Surat’s old city. According to Saraogi, India has about 25-50 companies that convert these chips into yarn.

Those units are mostly located in Silvassa, Daman and Mumbai. Once the yarn is made, however, most production shifts to Surat. Here, the value chain fragments into thousands of large and small enterprises. More than 100 dealers sell this yarn. About 10,000 weavers, ranging from small units with a few powerlooms to large businesses with dozens of modern shuttleless looms, weave that yarn into grey fabric. This then goes to 400-450 mills and processing factories in and around Surat. Beyond them lies another maze of small units – people who decorate the saris with embroidery, diamonds or by sticking borders (“pattas”, they’re called locally) to them.

A quick look at Surat’s sari manufacturing industry reveals two contrasting philosophies towards manufacturing. A small number of companies – no more than 25, according to Saraogi – are vertically integrated. They do most of the production inhouse. Saraogi’s Laxmipati, for instance, buys yarn from outside but does the weaving, printing and post-production work like embroidery in its factory. The rest are far smaller. Strapped for cash, they focus on no more than one or two of the production stages. Take VK Tex. Working out of a long, narrow room in Pandesara’s Unity Estate, it only makes grey fabric.

A powerloom unit in Pandesara. Small units like this, once the mainstay of India's textile industry, are now imperilled. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar
A powerloom unit in Pandesara. Small units like this, once the mainstay of India's textile industry, are now imperilled. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar

These companies – thousands of weavers, printers, processors, embroiders and more – work as outsourcers. These units cluster around traders like Mehra. Surat has about 65,000 such traders, working out of 250 or so large textile markets in the heart of the city. They collect orders from wholesalers – who, in turn, pick up orders and signal customer preferences from shopkeepers – and get the garments manufactured, guiding them through this thicket of companies towards completion.

Mehra, for instance, bought thread from Silvassa and sent it to Amritsar for stitching.

Most of these companies – traders and manufacturers alike – are small in size. Most will have an annual turnover, as Saraogi said, of between Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. Stacking them up according to their function produces the informal economy’s equivalent of a vertically integrated unit.

Surat’s reaction to GST is split along this formal/informal axis. Composite units are unconcerned while smaller ones are in despair. The reasons go beyond loose chatter about these units wanting to avoid taxes, worrying about a jump in paperwork, or running a business that is too cash-strapped to employ accountants.

How GST affects Surat

India’s corporate tax collections are very similar to the country’s income tax collections.

Most businesses do not pay taxes. This is because most are they are too small to qualify under the tax net. Others fudge accounts and pass themselves as smaller than they really are. The ones that pay taxes are relatively larger businesses, which pay a welter of state and central taxes pegged to their sales and profits.

That will change with the GST. It replaces the current taxes with a single, countrywide tax levied on all goods and services. Scroll.in has previously reported on GST’s implications for state autonomy – since state government taxes get subsumed by GST, they become more dependent on central government allocations. This article focuses on its implications for businesses.

GST differs from the previous system in two important ways. It is pegged to the value each rung adds to the product. If Hashim Dada’s company buys polyester chips from Reliance at Rs 100 and sells its yarn at 130, it will pay a tax on that Rs 30. This has big implications. If Reliance has not paid its tax, then Dada’s company will have to pay a tax on the entire Rs 130. In this manner, GST introduces a strong incentive for companies to buy only from businesses that have paid their taxes. Second, in the past, traders like Mehra only had to pay a service tax. But now, since GST treats goods and services on par, they will have to pay GST as well.

Both these measures have adverse implications for disaggregated value chains – in textiles and elsewhere. As the chart below shows, they will pay tax at more points than a vertically-integrated company, which will pay at the end of the production process.

These charts are based on a letter submitted by Surat’s textile industry to the central government which shows a disaggregated value chain might end up paying as much as 20% more tax than a vertically-integrated company.

This deserves a larger explanation. The garment-making process is much the same. The tax rate is the same. How does it matter whether the tax is collected at the end of each production stage or at completion? Larger companies will partly benefit from their scale – they have more efficient equipment, they get raw material at lower rates, and they spread their administrative and manufacturing costs over a larger volume of production. The disaggregated value chain would lose out partly because traders are covered under the GST as well. As Saraogi had said, they are the “centrepoint” of the disaggregated value chain. They buy yarn and send it to weavers. Then collect the grey fabric and send it to mills for processing. And then take the finished fabric and sell it to wholesalers. GST will be levied on each of these intermediary transactions as well.

Put both factors together and it is no surprise that the disggregated chain ends up paying more tax than its formal economy equivalent. The result? Once GST comes into play, with its 18% tax for yarn and 5% for subsequent value addition, its cost structure will be heavier than that of vertically-integrated units. Agreed Saraogi, “Composite units will get more support. Disaggregated units will get more costly.”

The fallouts are predictable. As customers move towards lower prices, both manufacturers and traders in the disaggregated chain will see a drop in volumes. Even the retail trade will be hurt, said Saraogi. Bigger retailers, he said, now have even more reason to bypass distributors and buy directly from manufacturers. Smaller shops will continue to buy through wholesalers/distributors but given their margins and taxes, these shops will end up with a sale price that is higher than what the big retailers sell at. “They will get affected as well,” he said.

As such, there is a risk that some of the businesses, desperate to survive, might start working in black. There is also a risk that India might see an intensification of Inspector Raj as the government tries to ensure compliance.

These are businesses with wafer-thin margins, said MS Sriram, a professor of Public Policy in IIM Bangalore. “We do not know what the outcomes will be,” he said. “GST should be introduced in a nuanced, calibrated manner, responding to the results we see.”

Surat's textile traders work out of 250 or so gigantic malls. The biggest of these is Millennium Textile Market, which has as many as 5,000 shops for wholesalers. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar
Surat's textile traders work out of 250 or so gigantic malls. The biggest of these is Millennium Textile Market, which has as many as 5,000 shops for wholesalers. Photo credit: M Rajshekhar

A cluster in trouble

There is a bigger question here. GST is being rolled out at a time when Surat’s disaggregated value chain was already ceding ground to larger units.

As the next article in this series will show, over the last ten years, Surat’s smaller textile units have been hammered by changing customer preferences, rising imports of Chinese fabrics, and the entry of businessmen from Saurashtra and elsewhere into the textile trade. Between them, these changes have pushed units in Surat towards modernisation and expanding their production capacities. The first to keep in sync with changing customer demands, the second to protect margins. Smaller units, with weaker financials, are dropping out.

The combined fallout? Dhirubhai Shah, the managing director of Shahlon Industries, a company in real estate and yarn manufacture, has a dire prognosis for Surat’s businesses. Even as the city’s production capacity rises, he said, it was going to see the shuttering of many units. At this time, he said, “Surat has 700,000 looms operated by 10,000 companies. In five years, that will come down to 2,000 companies. We have 400-500 companies in processing. We will see similar consolidation there as well.”

With GST, that trend looks like it will accelerate further.

The next part of this article will look at why small and medium-sized units in Surat’s textile industry are in trouble.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.